All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Squid Game

Netflix’s Squid Game is everywhere, and while it’s odd to see companies partnering with such a murder-heavy show, it’s still a fantastic watch. But who features in this Netflix show? Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Squid Game.

Who Plays Who in Netflix’s Squid Game Seasons 1 and 2

Between Squid Game Season 1 and 2, there are a massive number of cast members, not least since each of the games has 400+ participants. Here are the major characters who feature in both seasons.

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun (Seasons 1 and 2)

Seong Gi-hun is not, at the start of Squid Game Season 1, someone you’d want on your team. He’s a gambling addict and sometime chauffeur who sponges off his mother, to the point where he steals her bank card to raid her account. He’s also seriously in debt to a loan shark, and combined with his mother’s sudden medical bills, he’s lured into playing the game.

Gi-Hun returns for Season 2, a changed man, one on a mission. In both seasons, he’s played by actor Lee Jung-jae, who Star Wars fans might also recognize as Master Sol from The Acolyte. Greg Chun (One Punch Man) voices him in the English dub.

Oh Young-soo as Oh Il-Nam (Season 1)

Octogenarian actor Oh Young-soo plays Oh Young-soo, the Squid Game’s oldest participant, who takes an almost childlike delight in them. He’s not well and doesn’t have a lot to lose, but his age and manner endear him to Gi-Hun. His knowledge of the childhood games the contestants are forced to play also makes him a useful ally.

Young-soo has been acting since the late 60s, and this role made him so popular that his daughter had to field calls from those who wanted to give him a role. Recent events, however, have made him a less desirable option. He’s dubbed by Hideo Kamura (Cyberpunk 2077).

Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo (Season 1)

Sang-woo is, at first glance, the polar opposite of Gi-Hun; he’s smart, reliable, and trustworthy, and because he’s working in investments, he’s not short on funds. At least, that’s how it appears, but he’s got himself into some financial trouble, on a much larger scale than Gi-Hun, and the games may be his only chance to avoid jail.

Without giving too much away, by the time the final episode rolls around, you’ll have serious opinions about Sang-Woo. He’s played by Park Hae-Soo, who has appeared in several Netflix shows and movies, including Narco-Saints, where he plays the leader of the NIS. He’s dubbed by Stephen Fu (Beyblade X).

Lee Byung-hun as The Front Man (Seasons 1 and 2)

Lee Byung-hun is no stranger to playing baddies. He was the T-1000 in Terminator Genisys and villain Storm Shadow in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, though he had a face turn in the sequel. Here, he deals up a brooding performance as The Front Man, the overseer of the Squid Games. He’s relatively anonymous in Season 1 but takes off his mask for Season 2 so that he can… well, that’d be spoiling things. The Front Man is dubbed by Tom Choi (Mortal Kombat X).

Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok (Season 1)

Sae-byeok is a North Korean defector who’s desperate to get her parents to South Korea and hopes she can earn enough money from the games to make that happen. She’s not the most emotionally open person but forges connections as Season 1 goes on. She’s played by model and actress Jung Ho-yeon (Disclaimer) and dubbed by Vivian Lu (Starfield).

Tripati Anupam as Abdul Ali (Season 1)

Abdul Ali is one of the show’s few non-Korean characters, and he’s just adorable. All he wants is money to support his family, his wife and child included. He also ends up on the run after an accident with his crooked boss, so the games are his only option.

Ali is strong, an aspect of his character which has been memed to high heaven, but he’s also trusting to a fault. Actor Tripati Anupam also featured in Netflix’s Narco-Saints and is voiced by Rama Vallury in the English dub.

Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho (Seasons 1 and 2)

Hwang Jun-ho is a cop who, after the disappearance of his brother, becomes determined to put an end to the games. He sneaks inside the games after murdering one of the guards, as you do, but as we discover in Season 2, his family ties could prove problematic. He’s dubbed by Donald Chang (Avatar: The Last Airbender).

Lee Seo-hwan as Jung-Bae (Seasons 1 and 2)

Jung-Bae had only a brief appearance in Season 1, as Gi-hun’s friend and fellow gambler, and that was the last we saw of him. However, he’s back for Season 2, as a participant in the new games, much to Gi-hun’s surprise. He’s portrayed by Leo Seo-hwan (Goodbye Earth) and dubbed by Aaron Yamawaki.

Park Gyu-young as Kang No-eul

Kang No-eul, played by A Good Day to Be a Dog’s Park Gyu-young, is our first look at how the other half lives. Another North Korean defector, she joins Season 2’s Squid Game not as a contestant but as a soldier, taking out those who fail Red Light, Green Light and the other games.

Gong Yoo as The Recruiter (Seasons 1 and 2)

The Recruiter may not have as much screen time as The Front Man, but he’s just as instrumental to the games, and his smug, self-assured, contestant-slapping manner is guaranteed to make you hate his guts. He’s played by Gong Yoo, who was the lead in the brilliant Train to Busan.

And those are all the major actors in Squid Game. Other roles include real-life rapper Choi Seung-hyun as “Thanos,” Season 2’s player-you’ll-love-to-hate, and Heo Sung-tae as Jang Deok-su, Season 1’s bullying criminal player.

And if you’re wondering whether Squid Game is based on a real story, we’ve got you covered.

Squid Game is streaming now on Netflix.

