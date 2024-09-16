All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Uglies

Netflix’s Uglies is here, based on the YA novels of the same name. The movie comes courtesy of Netflix, and if you want to know who’s involved, I’ve got you covered. Here are all of the major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Uglies.
Joey King as Tally
Joey King is Tally, Uglies’ teenage protagonist. She lives in a society where, at 16, people are turned “Pretty,” meaning they are forced to go through cosmetic surgery. She’s nearly there, but her childhood friend Peris is a little older, which opens her eyes about the procedure.
At 25, Joey King is nine years older than her character, but Hollywood has a history of casting actors above their supposed age. You may have seen her in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy or Wren in Slender Man. She’s a big fan of the Uglies books, telling Netflix’s Tudum, “I was like, ‘I wanna play Tally Youngblood someday,'” when her sister gave her a copy of the first Uglies book.
Chase Stokes as Peris
Chase Stokes is Peris, Tally’s childhood friend who has the Pretty procedure before Tally. But it’s apparent that more has changed than just his face, which spurs Tally into action. Stokes is also the lead in Netflix’s teen mystery series Outer Banks.
Keith Powers as David
As part of the cast of Uglies, David is one of the rebel leaders railing against Prettyfication who, with this being a YA-based movie, is on course to be Tally’s love interest. At least, that’s assuming she can trust him, as the forces that be try to warn her off. He’s played by Keith Powers, who recently appeared as Lionel “Nasty Nel” Eldridge in Emperor of Ocean Park.
Brianne Tju as Shay
Shay is a girl Tally meets who shares her suspicions that there’s something not quite right going on. The pair become good friends, with them both fighting the system. Fans of the spooky may recognize actor Brianne Tju as Alex from supernatural thriller Light as a Feather.
Laverne Cox as Dr Cable
Laverne Cox gives a wonderfully over-the-top performance as Dr Cable, the mastermind in charge of turning teenagers into Pretties. Aside from being an actor, Cox has her own talk show, If We’re Being Honest with Laverne Cox.
Full Cast of Netflix’s Uglies
Those actors aside, there are plenty of others who lend their performances to the movie. Here’s a list of every single character in Uglies, along with their respective actor:
Maddy – Charmin Lee
Az – Jay DeVon Johnson
Croy – Jan Luis Castellanos
Young Tally – Sarah Vattano
Young Peris – Ashton Essex Bright
Astrix – Zumani Wilder
Ryde – Joseph Echavarria
Sussy – Gabriella Garcia
Dex – Ash Maeda
An – Jordan Sherley
Laurier – Paria Akbarshahi
Sailor – Jessica Craig
Computer Voice – Ashley Lambert
Nurse Lynne – Bre Tiesi
Adrion – Brett Hoyle
Kono – Luke Eisner
Ellie – Jillian Murray
Sol – Robert Palmer Watkins
Wheelbarrow Smokie – Scott Westerfeld
Lieutenant Zevon – Dutch Johnson
Warden Cael – Grant Mellon
Warden Caster – Will Poston
Jax – Lucky Blue Smith
Emlin – Katie McSweeney
Halo – Ashley Marie Dickerson
Sage – Kelly Gale
Len – Haroon Khan
Published: Sep 16, 2024 11:46 am