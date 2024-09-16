Netflix’s Uglies is here, based on the YA novels of the same name. The movie comes courtesy of Netflix, and if you want to know who’s involved, I’ve got you covered. Here are all of the major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Uglies.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Uglies

Joey King as Tally

Joey King is Tally, Uglies’ teenage protagonist. She lives in a society where, at 16, people are turned “Pretty,” meaning they are forced to go through cosmetic surgery. She’s nearly there, but her childhood friend Peris is a little older, which opens her eyes about the procedure.

At 25, Joey King is nine years older than her character, but Hollywood has a history of casting actors above their supposed age. You may have seen her in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy or Wren in Slender Man. She’s a big fan of the Uglies books, telling Netflix’s Tudum, “I was like, ‘I wanna play Tally Youngblood someday,'” when her sister gave her a copy of the first Uglies book.

Chase Stokes as Peris

Chase Stokes is Peris, Tally’s childhood friend who has the Pretty procedure before Tally. But it’s apparent that more has changed than just his face, which spurs Tally into action. Stokes is also the lead in Netflix’s teen mystery series Outer Banks.

Keith Powers as David

As part of the cast of Uglies, David is one of the rebel leaders railing against Prettyfication who, with this being a YA-based movie, is on course to be Tally’s love interest. At least, that’s assuming she can trust him, as the forces that be try to warn her off. He’s played by Keith Powers, who recently appeared as Lionel “Nasty Nel” Eldridge in Emperor of Ocean Park.

Brianne Tju as Shay

Shay is a girl Tally meets who shares her suspicions that there’s something not quite right going on. The pair become good friends, with them both fighting the system. Fans of the spooky may recognize actor Brianne Tju as Alex from supernatural thriller Light as a Feather.

Laverne Cox as Dr Cable

Laverne Cox gives a wonderfully over-the-top performance as Dr Cable, the mastermind in charge of turning teenagers into Pretties. Aside from being an actor, Cox has her own talk show, If We’re Being Honest with Laverne Cox.

Full Cast of Netflix’s Uglies

Those actors aside, there are plenty of others who lend their performances to the movie. Here’s a list of every single character in Uglies, along with their respective actor:

Tally – Joey King

Shay – Brianne Tju

David – Keith Powers

Peris – Chase Stokes

Dr. Cable – Laverne Cox

Maddy – Charmin Lee

Az – Jay DeVon Johnson

Croy – Jan Luis Castellanos

Young Tally – Sarah Vattano

Young Peris – Ashton Essex Bright

Astrix – Zumani Wilder

Ryde – Joseph Echavarria

Sussy – Gabriella Garcia

Dex – Ash Maeda

An – Jordan Sherley

Laurier – Paria Akbarshahi

Sailor – Jessica Craig

Computer Voice – Ashley Lambert

Nurse Lynne – Bre Tiesi

Adrion – Brett Hoyle

Kono – Luke Eisner

Ellie – Jillian Murray

Sol – Robert Palmer Watkins

Wheelbarrow Smokie – Scott Westerfeld

Lieutenant Zevon – Dutch Johnson

Warden Cael – Grant Mellon

Warden Caster – Will Poston

Jax – Lucky Blue Smith

Emlin – Katie McSweeney

Halo – Ashley Marie Dickerson

Sage – Kelly Gale

Len – Haroon Khan

And those are all major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Uglies.

Uglies is streaming now on Netflix.

