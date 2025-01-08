Prime Video’s favorite vigilante, Jack Reacher, is ready for his next mission. Season 3 of Reacher is set to arrive on February 20, and fans will have to familiarize themselves with a lot of new characters. Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Reacher Season 3.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Reacher Season 3

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

A former soldier who does not get along with bullies, Jack Reacher spends the first two seasons of his show solving mysteries and helping friends. When he returns in Season 3, he will go undercover for the DEA to bring a shady business’ transgressions to light.

Playing Reacher once again will be Alan Ritchson, who has an impressive resume. Getting his start on TV shows like Blue Mountain State and Smallville, Ritchson landed some pretty big movie roles, including in Fast X, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley

The only other character confirmed to return from the first two seasons of Reacher is Frances Neagley, the titular character’s former army buddy who became a private investigator. Every season, Reacher gives Neagley a call, and that won’t change in Season 3.

While Maria Sten’s resume isn’t as long as Ritchson’s, she’s an actor on the rise. Not only is she a mainstay of the Prime Video series, but her character is set to receive a spinoff. While details about the Neagley show are few and far between, it received a series order from the streamer.

Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy

Unlike some of his other crusades, Reacher doesn’t find this one on his own. The DEA reaches out to him, with Susan Duffy being his point of contact. However, based on the Reacher Season 3 trailer, their relationship will go from professional to something more.

Joining the cast of Reacher Season 3 as Susan Duffy is Sonya Cassidy. She’s appeared in her fair share of TV hits, with her credits including The Last Kingdom, The Man Who Fell to Earth, The Tudors, and Lodge 49.

Additional Reacher Season 3 Cast Members

While Reacher likes to keep to himself, he can’t help but find himself in the middle of conspiracies, which usually involve shady characters. Here are some of the other actors set to appear in Reacher Season 3 and who they play:

Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck

Brian Tee as Quinn

Roberto Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva

Olivier Richters as Paulie

Johnny Berchtold as Richard Bec

And those are all the major actors and the cast list for Reacher Season 3.

Reacher is streaming now on Prime Video.

