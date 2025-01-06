The beginning of the year is a time for resolutions, including watching more TV. One of the options at the start of 2025 is ABC’s The Rookie, which follows John Nolan and the rest of the LAPD. Here are the major actors and cast list for The Rookie Season 7.

All Major Actors & Cast List for The Rookie Season 7

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Veteran actor Nathan Fillion was once the titular rookie of ABC’s police procedural, but those days are long behind him. He’s currently a training officer and one of the LAPD’s finest. Season 7 will focus more on his relationship with Bailey Nune and the battle against her ex-husband.

Fillion is one of the most decorated TV actors of all time, having appeared on hit shows like Castle and Firefly. In recent years, he’s been collaborating frequently with his longtime friend James Gunn on projects like The Suicide Squad and Superman.

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

A mainstay since Season 1, Tim Bradford has become a more vulnerable figure in The Rookie‘s last couple of seasons. His relationship with his former subordinate, Lucy Chen, is sure to be a big part of Season 7, as they had to call it quits after trying to date.

Before joining the cast of The Rookie, Eric Winter made a name for himself by appearing on shows like Days of Our Lives and The Mentalist. Surprisingly, he’s also appeared in a couple of notable comedy movies, including Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay and The Ugly Truth.

Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen

Joining the LAPD at the same time as Nolan, Lucy Chen is well on her way to becoming one of the better cops in her department. She’s been through plenty, including some intense undercover work, but she’s come out the other side and is ready to continue serving her community in Season 7. Of course, she also has to deal with her on-again/off-again relationship with Tim.

Unlike a lot of her fellow cast members, Melissa O’Neil found her way into the entertainment industry by singing. She won the third season of Canadian Idol before giving acting a shot, landing roles in Syfy’s Dark Matter and The CW’s iZombie.

Additional Cast Members in The Rookie Season 7

The Rookie really features an ensemble cast, and that’s not going to change in Season 7. Here are the rest of the actors who are expected to appear in the next season of the ABC series and who they play:

Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune

Patrick Keleher as Seth

Deric Augustine as Miles

It’s important to note that Tru Valentino, who plays Aaron Thorson, isn’t going to stick around for the entirety of Season 7. “I will always cherish my time on The Rookie but couldn’t be more excited for what the future has in store,” Valentino said in a statement (via People). “I adore the friends and relationships made while being there.”

And those are all the major actors and the cast list for The Rookie Season 7.

The Rookie airs new episodes on Tuesdays on ABC.





