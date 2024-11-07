Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to be the biggest movie in the budding franchise thus far, introducing fan-favorite characters like Shadow the Hedgehog and featuring most of the previous cast returning. Here’s a list of who’s going to appear in the film and who plays them.

All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog

It’s not a surprise to hear that Ben Schwartz is returning to play Sonic after appearing as him in the past two films and showing up in Knuckles. But while people may be the most familiar with his appearance as the Blue Blur, he’s actually had a pretty extensive career as a voice actor, voicing characters like Leonardo in the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, as well as in Invincible as Shapesmith, M.O.D.O.K as M.O.D.O.K’s son Lou, and the Duck Tales reboot as Dewey. Schwartz has experience as a voice actor, and seeing his continued presence within the series is reassuring.

Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog

For years, fans were wondering who would be playing Shadow the Hedgehog since his presence was teased at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and the internet collectively lost its mind when they learned that Keanu Reeves would be voicing him. At this point, Reeves needs little introduction, as he’s been a prominent actor in Hollywood for decades, headlining films like Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Speed, The Matrix, Constantine, and the John Wick movies.

But as far as voice acting roles go, he doesn’t have many notable roles to his name. Probably the biggest one would be voicing Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, but the few other roles he’s hand were much smaller. He’s voiced Batman in DC League of Super-Pets and had a small role in Toy Story 4 as Duke Kaboom, but that’s about it. He’s a solid actor, and I have little reason to doubt the quality of the performance he’ll give, but Keanu is a screen actor first and not a voice actor.

Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik and Gerald Robotnik

Jim Carrey returns as Dr. Robotnik, and it’s frankly a miracle that he is. Like Schwartz, he played Robotnik in the first two movies, but his involvement in the third film was always a big question given how he announced his retirement shortly after the release of the second film. Granted, he said he would return for a movie that had a good enough script, so I suppose the script for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, one that allows him to play both Dr. Robotnik and his father Gerald, was compelling enough for him to return.

As an actor, most people will be aware of Carrey thanks to films like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, Bruce Almighty, The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and the criminally underrated The Cable Guy. His blend of greatly exaggerated facial expressions and voice work has made him a beloved comedy icon, and seeing him continue his work in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will surely bring a smile to people’s faces.

Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails

While most of the other actors appearing in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are film actors first and foremost, Colleen O’Shaughnessey is a voice actor by trade. She’s been involved in the Sonic the Hedgehog series since 2010, when she began to play Tails in Sonic Colors, and has voiced him ever since. Outside of that, her previous voice credits are extensive, to say the least. She voiced Sora in Digimon Adventure and its numerous sequels, Konohamaru in Naruto, KOS-MOS in Xenosaga II, and Kronya in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, just to name a few. She’s truly a veteran of the voice acting industry, and seeing her continue to voice Tails is a great sign for the character and the series in general.

All Other Major Cast Members In Sonic the Hedgehog 3

While those are just a few of the major actors playing key cast members in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, there are several other notable actors both returning from earlier films and making their debut in the third entry. Here is a list of all other confirmed major actors appearing in the film and who plays them:

Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna

James Marsden as Tom Wachowski

Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski

Alyla Browne as Maria

Krysten Ritter as Director Rockwell

Adam Pally as Wade Whipple

Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone

Natasha Rothwell as Rachel

Shemar Moore as Randall

Tom Butler as Commander Walters

And those are all the major voice actors and the cast list for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 releases on December 20, 2024.

