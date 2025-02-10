All Minecraft Villager Jobs, Explained

Villagers in Minecraft were once just cool mobs that would offer simple trades, but now, they have become an essential part of every survival world. So, if you plan on building a trading system, here are all the Minecraft villager jobs you should know.

All Villager Minecraft Jobs and Workstations

The way to get villagers with jobs in Minecraft is to either find them in a village or assign them the job manually. Assigning a job is quite straightforward. All you need to do is place the workstation of that job near a villager. The villager will automatically take that job. Here are all the Minecraft villager jobs and their workstations:

Jobs Workstations Armorer Blast Furnace Butcher Smoker Cleric Brewing Stand Cartographer Cartography Table Fisherman Barrel Leatherworker Cauldron Librarian Lectern Weapon Smith Grindstone Tool Smith Smithing Table Fletcher Fletching Table Stone Mason Stonecutter Shepherd Loom Farmer Composter

Fisherman

The Fisherman is here to take care of all your fishing needs. You can sell your catches for Emeralds or buy other essential utilities from them. The fisherman uses a Barrel for the workstation. The trades start from strings, coals, and different types of fish and go up to fishing-related enchanted Books once you level the villager up.

Fletcher

The Fletcher is the bowman in Minecraft, offering various items related to bows and crossbows. We all know how important a strong bow is in Minecraft, so having a Fletcher is important. too. Their workstation is a Fletching Table. You can buy enchanted and normal bows and crossbows from them, as well as tipped arrows once they reach Master Level.

Armorer

As the name suggests, the Armorer is going to be your NPC for your armor needs. They offer all kinds of armor, including Iron, Chainmail, and even Enchanted Diamond Armor. They need a Blast Furnace to work. It’s always a great idea to have more than one Armorer, as you can combine the different armor sets you get to make one strong suit of Enchanted Diamond Armor.

Butcher

If you are low on Emeralds, the Butcher can be really helpful to get some. They offer Emeralds for various types of meat, including Pork Chops, Beef, and Chicken. If you have a good farm, you can easily get a lot of Emeralds to use for other trades. Just get a villager in Minecraft and use a Smoker to give them a job as a Butcher.

Farmer

Similar to the Butcher, the Farmer takes in the crops you farmed and gives Emeralds in return. They are a really good source of Emeralds if you have a good farm. Once you level them up, they also offer items like Golden Carrots, which are useful in the endgame. Their workstation is a Composter.

Leatherworker

As the name suggests, the Leatherworker trades in Leather items like Leather Armor and Saddles. They require a Cauldron to work. Frankly speaking, you won’t need a Leatherworker as much, unless you need a lot of saddles. They also accept Leather and give Emeralds in return, which could be a good source to get your emeralds.

Librarian

The Librarian is by far one of the most important villagers in the game. They offer enchanted books, which are crucial in the endgame. Some enchantments are very hard to get through the Enchantment Table, but you can buy them through the Librarian. For instance, Mending is a crucial enchantment to have on all your tools, weapons, and items. While you can try to get it from an enchantment table, it’s much easier to buy it from the Librarian. The workstation for a Librarian is the Lectern.

Shepherd

Shepherd is going to be your Minecraft Villager job for all your wool and dye needs. If you are working on a project that requires a lot of different colored wool or dyes, it will be helpful to have them around. They need a Loom to work. You can also farm some Emeralds off them just by using Bone Meal on grass, farming the flowers, converting them into dye, and then selling them to the Shepherd.

Cartographer

Much like the Librarian, Cartographer is also an essential villager to have in your world. They sell exploration-related items like maps and compasses. The maps, in particular, are quite handy as they allow you to find places like Woodland Mansions and Ocean Monuments, which are extremely difficult to find just by exploring. The Workstation for Cartographer is the Cartography Table.

Cleric

Cleric sells unique items that are usually quite hard to come by. These include things like Ender Pearls, Redstone, Lapis, etc. However, they also accept a lot of the common stuff that you will build up just by playing, things like Glass Bottles, and Rotten Flesh. So, they are useful for not only some Emeralds but the rare items.

Stone Mason

If you are left with a lot of Stone-type blocks after a huge project, then the Stone Mason can be an easy place to get Emeralds. They buy things like Clay, Stone, Diorite, and Andesite for Emeralds. They also sell Polished versions of these stone blocks as well as Colored Terracotta Blocks. All they need is a Stonecutter to work.

Tool Smith

Toolsmith sells all tools like Pickaxes, Axes, and Hoes except swords. It can range from Stone Tools up to Enchanted Diamond Tools once you level them up. The Toolsmith requires a Smithing Table to work.

Weapon Smith

Weapon Smith is where you will find the swords and axes you need to survive in Minecraft. Similar to the Toolsmith, they also start from Stone and offer Enchanted Diamond Swords and Axes once they reach Master level. The workstation for a Weapon Smith is the Grindstone.

Wandering Trader

The Wandering Trader isn’t technically a villager, but as part of their job in Minecraft, they do offer trades. The Wandering Trader spawns randomly near you and can offer various types of items, including dyes, saplings, different blocks, fishes, and much more. There is no workstation for them as they spawn and disappear randomly.

Best Villagers in Minecraft

While the ideal way is to probably have at least one of each villager in your trading system, not everybody can go through the hassle of getting/breeding 13 villagers. Realistically speaking, you only need a couple of them. That said, you can’t just ignore villagers completely, as they have become an important part of the progression in Minecraft.

1. Librarian: A solid source to get the enchantments you need, especially Mending as it’s an essential enchantment and quite hard to get normally.

2. Cartographer: You are probably going to explore the Woodland Mansion and Ocean Monuments at some point, and you will need a map for that.

3. Armorer: A bit optional as you can get enchantments from the Librarian if you need anything specific. However, they’re still a good source to get early enchanted armor if you can farm the emeralds.

4. Toolsmith: They come in handy when you want tools for mining journeys and don’t want to damage your main tools.

5. Cleric: Cleric is the easiest way to Ender Pearls.

6. Source of Emeralds: Basically, any villager that you can use to buy Emeralds from. It depends on what resources you have in bulk. For example, if you have a lot of Wheat, Potatoes, and Carrots then you can use the Farmer, or if you have a lot of Meat stocked up then the Butcher.

It’s also a good idea to keep a spare villager. You can keep swapping their jobs for whatever you need.

And those are all Minecraft Villager jobs, explained.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.

