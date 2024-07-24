All Sandman Competition Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to get our feet wet and our hands dirty as we compete in the Sandman Competition going on in Monopoly GO, with plenty of prizes to be earned by clearing milestones. Let’s find out what we can get our hands on during this exciting new event.

All Monopoly GO Sandman Competition Rewards – Listed

The Sandman Competition is a great tournament with plenty of rewards, including 4,640 dice, 4 Sticker Packs, and plenty of bonuses earned by completing milestones. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki for the information, and let’s see what we can earn:

Sandman Competition Level Sandman Competition Points Sandman Competition Reward 1 25 Points 40 Dice 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 90 Points 70 Dice 4 130 Points 5-Minute High Roller 5 110 Points 80 Dice 6 150 Points Orange Sticker Pack 7 200 Points Cash 8 250 Points 20-Minute Mega Heist 9 225 Points 175 Dice 10 275 Points Cash 11 300 Points Pink Sticker Pack 12 350 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 13 425 Points 250 Dice 14 400 Points Cash 15 525 Points Blue Sticker Pack 16 600 Points 375 Dice 17 550 Points Cash 18 700 Points 500 Dice 19 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 20 1,000 Points Cash 21 900 Points 40-Minute Mega Heist 22 1,300 Points 750 Dice 23 1,400 Points Cash 24 1,800 Points 1,000 Dice 25 2,200 Points 1,400 Dice

How Long Is The Sandman Competition in Monopoly GO?

The Sandman Competition Tournament in Monopoly GO will run for one day, starting on July 24 and ending on July 25, 2024.

How To Play & Win

Hoping to snag as many rewards as possible? You’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces if you’re hoping to get your hands on plenty of points. Depending on the mini-game that you receive, you’ll earn the following number of points:

Shut Down Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points Mega Heist – 12 Points



While the points-to-reward ratio isn’t the best I’ve ever seen for a Monopoly GO tournament, I would still suggest rolling often and pushing hard during this event. Sticker Packs are always a welcomed reward, especially since we need to work on filling out our albums as quickly as possible before the newest set of Stickers is released.

With a large number of dice on the table as earnable rewards, it’s always nice to have a backup plan in case you’re running low. Be sure to check out our free dice links page daily during this tournament, as well as the Seasonal Splendor event happening in Monopoly GO right now.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

