All Sandman Competition Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to get our feet wet and our hands dirty as we compete in the Sandman Competition going on in Monopoly GO, with plenty of prizes to be earned by clearing milestones. Let’s find out what we can get our hands on during this exciting new event.
All Monopoly GO Sandman Competition Rewards – Listed
The Sandman Competition is a great tournament with plenty of rewards, including 4,640 dice, 4 Sticker Packs, and plenty of bonuses earned by completing milestones. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki for the information, and let’s see what we can earn:
|Sandman Competition Level
|Sandman Competition Points
|Sandman Competition Reward
|1
|25 Points
|40 Dice
|2
|40 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|3
|90 Points
|70 Dice
|4
|130 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|5
|110 Points
|80 Dice
|6
|150 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|7
|200 Points
|Cash
|8
|250 Points
|20-Minute Mega Heist
|9
|225 Points
|175 Dice
|10
|275 Points
|Cash
|
|11
|300 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|12
|350 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|13
|425 Points
|250 Dice
|14
|400 Points
|Cash
|15
|525 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|16
|600 Points
|375 Dice
|17
|550 Points
|Cash
|18
|700 Points
|500 Dice
|19
|800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|20
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|21
|900 Points
|40-Minute Mega Heist
|22
|1,300 Points
|750 Dice
|23
|1,400 Points
|Cash
|24
|1,800 Points
|1,000 Dice
|25
|2,200 Points
|1,400 Dice
How Long Is The Sandman Competition in Monopoly GO?
The Sandman Competition Tournament in Monopoly GO will run for one day, starting on July 24 and ending on July 25, 2024.
How To Play & Win
Hoping to snag as many rewards as possible? You’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces if you’re hoping to get your hands on plenty of points. Depending on the mini-game that you receive, you’ll earn the following number of points:
- Shut Down
- Blocked – 2 Points
- Success – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small – 4 Points
- Large – 6 Points
- Bankrupt – 8 Points
- Mega Heist – 12 Points
While the points-to-reward ratio isn’t the best I’ve ever seen for a Monopoly GO tournament, I would still suggest rolling often and pushing hard during this event. Sticker Packs are always a welcomed reward, especially since we need to work on filling out our albums as quickly as possible before the newest set of Stickers is released.
With a large number of dice on the table as earnable rewards, it’s always nice to have a backup plan in case you’re running low. Be sure to check out our free dice links page daily during this tournament, as well as the Seasonal Splendor event happening in Monopoly GO right now.
Published: Jul 24, 2024 01:50 pm