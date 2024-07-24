An image of the Monopoly GO Sandman Competition logo on top of a blurred background in an article detailing the rewards and milestones players can earn
All Sandman Competition Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get ready to get a little dirty on the beach.
It’s time to get our feet wet and our hands dirty as we compete in the Sandman Competition going on in Monopoly GO, with plenty of prizes to be earned by clearing milestones. Let’s find out what we can get our hands on during this exciting new event.

All Monopoly GO Sandman Competition Rewards – Listed

The Sandman Competition is a great tournament with plenty of rewards, including 4,640 dice, 4 Sticker Packs, and plenty of bonuses earned by completing milestones. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki for the information, and let’s see what we can earn:

Sandman Competition LevelSandman Competition PointsSandman Competition Reward
125 Points40 Dice
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
390 Points70 Dice
4130 Points5-Minute High Roller
5110 Points80 Dice
6150 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
7200 PointsCash
8250 Points20-Minute Mega Heist
9225 Points175 Dice
10275 PointsCash
11300 PointsPink Sticker Pack
12350 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
13425 Points250 Dice
14400 PointsCash
15525 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
16600 Points375 Dice
17550 PointsCash
18700 Points500 Dice
19800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
201,000 PointsCash
21900 Points40-Minute Mega Heist
221,300 Points750 Dice
231,400 PointsCash
241,800 Points1,000 Dice
252,200 Points1,400 Dice

How Long Is The Sandman Competition in Monopoly GO?

The Sandman Competition Tournament in Monopoly GO will run for one day, starting on July 24 and ending on July 25, 2024.

How To Play & Win

Hoping to snag as many rewards as possible? You’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces if you’re hoping to get your hands on plenty of points. Depending on the mini-game that you receive, you’ll earn the following number of points:

  • Shut Down
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points
    • Mega Heist – 12 Points

While the points-to-reward ratio isn’t the best I’ve ever seen for a Monopoly GO tournament, I would still suggest rolling often and pushing hard during this event. Sticker Packs are always a welcomed reward, especially since we need to work on filling out our albums as quickly as possible before the newest set of Stickers is released.

With a large number of dice on the table as earnable rewards, it’s always nice to have a backup plan in case you’re running low. Be sure to check out our free dice links page daily during this tournament, as well as the Seasonal Splendor event happening in Monopoly GO right now.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

