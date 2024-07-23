All Seasonal Splendors Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get ready to hit the beach, now that the Seasonal Splendors event is live in Monopoly GO, and there are plenty of rewards to claim by hitting milestones. Let’s find out what this beach vacation holds for us, and what we can earn playing our favorite game.

All Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors Rewards – Listed

As you can see below, plenty of rewards spread over 43 tiers during the Seasonal Splendors event await us in Monopoly GO. Not only can we look forward to claiming 18,345 dice, but there are also 7 Sticker Packs and a brand new token to claim. Thanks to Monopoly GO Wiki for the information, and here’s what you can earn;

Seasonal Splendors Level Seasonal Splendors Points Seasonal Splendors Rewards 1 5 Points 20 Dice 2 10 Points Cash 3 15 Points 30 Dice 4 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 25 Points Cash 6 30 Points 35 Dice 7 30 Points 5-Minute Cash Boost 8 150 Points 150 Dice 9 30 Points Green Sticker Pack 10 40 Points 40 Dice 11 40 Points 20-Minute Mega Heist 12 370 Points 350 Dice 13 50 Points Cash 14 60 Points Orange Sticker Pack 15 70 Points Cash 16 450 Points Surfin’ Santa Token 17 90 Points Cash 18 80 Points Pink Sticker Pack 19 100 Points 5-Minute High Roller 20 1,000 Points 900 Dice 21 120 Points Cash 22 130 Points 120 Dice 23 140 Points Cash 24 600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 25 230 Points 200 Dice 26 250 Points Cash 27 1,500 Points 1,250 Dice 28 300 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 29 400 Points Cash 30 750 Points 600 Dice 31 500 Points Cash 32 1,900 Points 1,500 Dice 33 600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 34 650 Points Cash 35 2,500 Points 1,900 Dice 36 2,000 Points Purple Sticker Pack 37 1,000 Points 750 Dice 38 1,200 Points Cash 39 3,600 Points 2,500 Dice 40 1,000 Points Cash 41 1,500 Points 1,000 Dice 42 1,400 Points Cash 43 7,500 Points 7,000 Dice

How Long Is The Seasonal Splendors Event?

If you’re hoping to partake in this new event, you’ll have from July 23 until July 26, 2024. Three days is a mighty long time for an event, so get ready to smash through all those milestones.

How To Get The Surfin’ Santa Token in Monopoly GO

If you’re deadset on claiming at least one amazing reward, I recommend aiming for the Surfin’ Santa token. You’ll earn this by clearing Tier 16, which requires 450 points to complete.

How To Play And Win

Screenshot by The Escapist

This event will require you to snag pickups from the board, giving you points for every piece that you pick up. You’ll want to roll with a multiplier, especially if you’re planning on trying to clear this full event. While the point totals are smaller than normal, you’ll have to put the fact that you only get one point for each pickup you secure, multiplied by whatever multiplier you’re using. So, with the x10 multiplier enabled, you’ll receive 10 points, for example.

I also recommend pushing as hard as you can during this event, especially since a new Token is waiting for you to claim it. Even if you decide to stop after you complete Tier 16, the Surfin’ Santa token is too awesome to pass up. Plus, you’ll receive extra dice if you happen to clear a shelf in your Token collection, so it’s an easy way to earn even more rewards.

Speaking of dice, I strongly suggest checking out our free dice links page daily during this event, as we are always posting new links to give you free dice. You can’t try to get these pickups if you don’t have any dice, now can you?

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

