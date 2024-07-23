All Seasonal Splendors Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get ready to hit the beach, now that the Seasonal Splendors event is live in Monopoly GO, and there are plenty of rewards to claim by hitting milestones. Let’s find out what this beach vacation holds for us, and what we can earn playing our favorite game.
All Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors Rewards – Listed
As you can see below, plenty of rewards spread over 43 tiers during the Seasonal Splendors event await us in Monopoly GO. Not only can we look forward to claiming 18,345 dice, but there are also 7 Sticker Packs and a brand new token to claim. Thanks to Monopoly GO Wiki for the information, and here’s what you can earn;
|Seasonal Splendors Level
|Seasonal Splendors Points
|Seasonal Splendors Rewards
|1
|5 Points
|20 Dice
|2
|10 Points
|Cash
|3
|15 Points
|30 Dice
|4
|20 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|25 Points
|Cash
|6
|30 Points
|35 Dice
|7
|30 Points
|5-Minute Cash Boost
|8
|150 Points
|150 Dice
|9
|30 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|10
|40 Points
|40 Dice
|
|11
|40 Points
|20-Minute Mega Heist
|12
|370 Points
|350 Dice
|13
|50 Points
|Cash
|14
|60 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|15
|70 Points
|Cash
|16
|450 Points
|Surfin’ Santa Token
|17
|90 Points
|Cash
|18
|80 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|19
|100 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|20
|1,000 Points
|900 Dice
|
|21
|120 Points
|Cash
|22
|130 Points
|120 Dice
|23
|140 Points
|Cash
|24
|600 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|25
|230 Points
|200 Dice
|26
|250 Points
|Cash
|27
|1,500 Points
|1,250 Dice
|28
|300 Points
|30-Minute Mega Heist
|29
|400 Points
|Cash
|30
|750 Points
|600 Dice
|
|31
|500 Points
|Cash
|32
|1,900 Points
|1,500 Dice
|33
|600 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|34
|650 Points
|Cash
|35
|2,500 Points
|1,900 Dice
|36
|2,000 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|37
|1,000 Points
|750 Dice
|38
|1,200 Points
|Cash
|39
|3,600 Points
|2,500 Dice
|40
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|41
|1,500 Points
|1,000 Dice
|42
|1,400 Points
|Cash
|43
|7,500 Points
|7,000 Dice
How Long Is The Seasonal Splendors Event?
If you’re hoping to partake in this new event, you’ll have from July 23 until July 26, 2024. Three days is a mighty long time for an event, so get ready to smash through all those milestones.
How To Get The Surfin’ Santa Token in Monopoly GO
If you’re deadset on claiming at least one amazing reward, I recommend aiming for the Surfin’ Santa token. You’ll earn this by clearing Tier 16, which requires 450 points to complete.
How To Play And Win
This event will require you to snag pickups from the board, giving you points for every piece that you pick up. You’ll want to roll with a multiplier, especially if you’re planning on trying to clear this full event. While the point totals are smaller than normal, you’ll have to put the fact that you only get one point for each pickup you secure, multiplied by whatever multiplier you’re using. So, with the x10 multiplier enabled, you’ll receive 10 points, for example.
I also recommend pushing as hard as you can during this event, especially since a new Token is waiting for you to claim it. Even if you decide to stop after you complete Tier 16, the Surfin’ Santa token is too awesome to pass up. Plus, you’ll receive extra dice if you happen to clear a shelf in your Token collection, so it’s an easy way to earn even more rewards.
Speaking of dice, I strongly suggest checking out our free dice links page daily during this event, as we are always posting new links to give you free dice. You can’t try to get these pickups if you don’t have any dice, now can you?
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.
Published: Jul 23, 2024 10:50 am