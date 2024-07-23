An image of the Seasonal Splendors logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing how earn rewards and complete milestones during the event
All Seasonal Splendors Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It's time for the ultimate vacation.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Jul 23, 2024 10:50 am

Get ready to hit the beach, now that the Seasonal Splendors event is live in Monopoly GO, and there are plenty of rewards to claim by hitting milestones. Let’s find out what this beach vacation holds for us, and what we can earn playing our favorite game.

All Monopoly GO Seasonal Splendors Rewards – Listed

As you can see below, plenty of rewards spread over 43 tiers during the Seasonal Splendors event await us in Monopoly GO. Not only can we look forward to claiming 18,345 dice, but there are also 7 Sticker Packs and a brand new token to claim. Thanks to Monopoly GO Wiki for the information, and here’s what you can earn;

Seasonal Splendors LevelSeasonal Splendors PointsSeasonal Splendors Rewards
15 Points20 Dice
210 PointsCash
315 Points30 Dice
420 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
525 PointsCash
630 Points35 Dice
730 Points5-Minute Cash Boost
8150 Points150 Dice
930 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1040 Points40 Dice
1140 Points20-Minute Mega Heist
12370 Points350 Dice
1350 PointsCash
1460 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
1570 PointsCash
16450 PointsSurfin’ Santa Token
1790 PointsCash
1880 PointsPink Sticker Pack
19100 Points5-Minute High Roller
201,000 Points900 Dice
21120 PointsCash
22130 Points120 Dice
23140 PointsCash
24600 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
25230 Points200 Dice
26250 PointsCash
271,500 Points1,250 Dice
28300 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
29400 PointsCash
30750 Points600 Dice
31500 PointsCash
321,900 Points1,500 Dice
33600 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
34650 PointsCash
352,500 Points1,900 Dice
362,000 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
371,000 Points750 Dice
381,200 PointsCash
393,600 Points2,500 Dice
401,000 PointsCash
411,500 Points1,000 Dice
421,400 PointsCash
437,500 Points7,000 Dice

How Long Is The Seasonal Splendors Event?

If you’re hoping to partake in this new event, you’ll have from July 23 until July 26, 2024. Three days is a mighty long time for an event, so get ready to smash through all those milestones.

How To Get The Surfin’ Santa Token in Monopoly GO

If you’re deadset on claiming at least one amazing reward, I recommend aiming for the Surfin’ Santa token. You’ll earn this by clearing Tier 16, which requires 450 points to complete.

How To Play And Win

An image of a Pickup on a Monopoly GO board in an article detailing how to earn points during the Seasonal Splendors event
Screenshot by The Escapist

This event will require you to snag pickups from the board, giving you points for every piece that you pick up. You’ll want to roll with a multiplier, especially if you’re planning on trying to clear this full event. While the point totals are smaller than normal, you’ll have to put the fact that you only get one point for each pickup you secure, multiplied by whatever multiplier you’re using. So, with the x10 multiplier enabled, you’ll receive 10 points, for example.

I also recommend pushing as hard as you can during this event, especially since a new Token is waiting for you to claim it. Even if you decide to stop after you complete Tier 16, the Surfin’ Santa token is too awesome to pass up. Plus, you’ll receive extra dice if you happen to clear a shelf in your Token collection, so it’s an easy way to earn even more rewards.

Speaking of dice, I strongly suggest checking out our free dice links page daily during this event, as we are always posting new links to give you free dice. You can’t try to get these pickups if you don’t have any dice, now can you?

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

