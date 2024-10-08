All My 600-lb Life Deaths, Confirmed

Some reality shows are about romance, while others are about families who just can’t get along. My 600-lb Life, on the other hand, documents the weight-loss journies of its brave stars. Sadly, they don’t all make it through. Here are all the deaths from My 600-lb Life.

Every My 600-lb Life Death

Robert Buchel

Being the first cast member to pass away while filming an episode of My 600-lb Life, Robert Buchel was well on his way to taking back control of his life. He dropped over 300 pounds with the help of surgery, but he was also dealing with an addiction to painkillers. Bucehl died from a heart attack in 2018.



One of the stars of Season 1 of My 600-lb Life, Henry Foots overcame a lot in his journey to become healthier prior to his high school reunion. He lost a significant amount of weight and looked to be on his way to a better life. Unfortunately, a year after the show aired, Henry passed away at 54. His cause of death was never revealed.

James ‘LB’ Bonner

After losing his leg in a car accident, James Bonner looked to food and alcohol to help him move on. He put in the work, though, losing over 400 pounds on My 600-lb Life. However, Bonner’s weight wasn’t the only problem in his life. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in August 2018.

James King

Sometimes, trying just isn’t enough, and that’s the case for James King, who just couldn’t lose weight and ended up having to leave My 600-lb Life. His struggles continued after the show, and on August 3, 2020, he died after going into septic shock and dealing with kidney failure (via The Sun).

Gina Krasley

While weight loss is a very personal journey, people also want to do it to help out the family members who are hurting. Gina Krasley wanted to do right by her wife, Beth, and went on the show to lose weight. Not long after appearing on Season 8, however, Krasley died from unknown causes in August 2021.

Coliesa McMillian

After losing her fiance in a car accident, Coliesa McMillian turned to eating, but she wanted to turn her life around for her kids. She went on My 600-lb Life and ended up being recommended surgery. Sadly, in 2020, McMillian passed away from natural causes due to complications from her procedure (via TMZ).

Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason appeared well on her way to becoming another My 600-lb Life success story while appearing in Season 7. She lost a lot of weight in a short amount of time, but it just wasn’t enough. She passed away in 2019 in her sleep due to a heart attack.

Destinee LaShaee

Making history by being the first trans cast member of My 600-lb Life, Destinee LaShaee became an inspiration for so many. Her weight loss journey was also very impressive, with her losing over 500 pounds. Sadly, she passed away in 2022, with the cause of death never being revealed.

Sean Milliken

When Sean Milliken first joined the cast of the TLC show, he was over 900 pounds and in need of help. Thankfully, he got on the right track and lost over 400 pounds. After filming the show, things took a turn for Milliken, with his mother passing away unexpectedly. He would die in 2019 due to complications from an infection (via TMZ)

Lisa Fleming

Lisa Fleming was another example of someone who did all the right things. When she arrived on the show, she was over 700 pounds, but weight loss surgery helped her lose over 200 pounds. Sadly, according to her daughter, she was sick before starting the show, and it took its toll on her. Fleming passed away in 2018.

Larry Myers Jr.

Endearing himself to fans by singing the “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits” song, Larry Myers Jr. was one of the most positive people to ever appear on My 600-lb Life. However, his journey was not without its struggles, as he fell into bad habits again and again. He died of a heart attack in 2023 just days after his 49th birthday.

Renee Biran

Joining the show in hopes of losing enough weight to get gastric bypass surgery, Renee Biran took her time on the show very seriously. However, in 2019, she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called Guillain-Barré syndrome and moved to a nursing home. In 2021, Biran passed away, with her cause of death not being revealed.

And those are all the My 600-lb Life deaths.

My 600-lb Life is available on TLC.



