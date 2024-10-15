Fans of survival horror have a lot to look forward to this holiday season, but one title that shouldn’t be slept on is Slitterhead, the next game from the creator of Silent Hill. Here’s everything you need to know if you want to pre-order his latest game.

Recommended Videos

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Slitterhead

If you were interested in pre-ordering Slitterhead, there are three different versions of the game that you can pre-order – the digital version, the digital deluxe version, and the Day 1 physical version. While each of these versions may seem similar, they all have their own unique perks and advantages that are worth considering when deciding which one to pre-order.

Digital Version

For the base digital version, if you decide to pre-order this version, it is cheaper than the other editions, retailing for an even $50. That price is reduced further if you’re a member of PlayStation Plus, since members will receive an additional $5 off their purchase, effectively making this version $45 if you pre-order it before it releases on November 8th.

Digital Deluxe Edition

For the digital deluxe version, while the price is the standard $60 (or $54 if you pre-order on PSN), there is a legitimate pre-order bonus for those who shell out for this version. Like so many more recent releases, pre-ordering the game early will get you access to the game three days earlier, allowing players to hop into the streets of Kowlong on November 5th instead. Alongside that incentive, the digital deluxe edition will also include a digital artbook and soundtrack, which includes 10 tracks from famed Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka.

Day 1 Physical Edition

As for the Day 1 physical edition, this version will retail for $60, much like the digital deluxe edition, but unlike it has a few extra perks within it. Not only will players receive a unique physical case for the game, but players will also receive a physical version of the 100 page artbook, the soundtrack on CD, and a sticker sheet. Sure, the contents may be very similar to the ones in the digital deluxe edition, but having that extra physical component for no additional cost is a very tempting deal. So in truth, all three versions of Slitterhead have something of value to offer, so whichever one you choose, you can’t really go wrong.

Slitterhead will be released on November 8, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy