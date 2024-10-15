Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Key art for Slitterhead
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Slitterhead

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|

Published: Oct 14, 2024 11:21 pm

Fans of survival horror have a lot to look forward to this holiday season, but one title that shouldn’t be slept on is Slitterhead, the next game from the creator of Silent Hill. Here’s everything you need to know if you want to pre-order his latest game.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Slitterhead

If you were interested in pre-ordering Slitterhead, there are three different versions of the game that you can pre-order – the digital version, the digital deluxe version, and the Day 1 physical version. While each of these versions may seem similar, they all have their own unique perks and advantages that are worth considering when deciding which one to pre-order.

Digital Version

For the base digital version, if you decide to pre-order this version, it is cheaper than the other editions, retailing for an even $50. That price is reduced further if you’re a member of PlayStation Plus, since members will receive an additional $5 off their purchase, effectively making this version $45 if you pre-order it before it releases on November 8th.

Digital Deluxe Edition

For the digital deluxe version, while the price is the standard $60 (or $54 if you pre-order on PSN), there is a legitimate pre-order bonus for those who shell out for this version. Like so many more recent releases, pre-ordering the game early will get you access to the game three days earlier, allowing players to hop into the streets of Kowlong on November 5th instead. Alongside that incentive, the digital deluxe edition will also include a digital artbook and soundtrack, which includes 10 tracks from famed Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka.

Day 1 Physical Edition

As for the Day 1 physical edition, this version will retail for $60, much like the digital deluxe edition, but unlike it has a few extra perks within it. Not only will players receive a unique physical case for the game, but players will also receive a physical version of the 100 page artbook, the soundtrack on CD, and a sticker sheet. Sure, the contents may be very similar to the ones in the digital deluxe edition, but having that extra physical component for no additional cost is a very tempting deal. So in truth, all three versions of Slitterhead have something of value to offer, so whichever one you choose, you can’t really go wrong.

Slitterhead will be released on November 8, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Post Tag:
Slitterhead
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab is a freelance writer for The Escapist and has been a part of the site since 2019. He currently writes the Frame Jump column, where he looks at and analyzes major anime releases. He also writes for the film website Flixist.com. Jesse has been a gamer since he first played Pokémon Snap on the N64 and will talk to you at any time about RPGs, platformers, horror, and action games. He can also never stop talking about the latest movies and anime, so never be afraid to ask him about recommendations on what's in theaters and what new anime is airing each season.