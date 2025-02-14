All Sakura Stand Specs Listed [2025 Winter Update]

There are ton of Specs and Stands in Sakura Stand and I wanted to create your go-to place for them all. Whether you’re a new player or getting back to the game after a while, this list will help you hit the ground running. So, without further ado, let’s see all the Sakura Stand specs listed.

Full List of Sakura Stand Specs

I’ll cover all Sakura Stand specs below as well as their moves, keybinds, and how to get them. If you don’t feel like digging through the Sakura Stand Trello board or Discord, keep on reading. There’s a massive variety so I highly recommend using the Table of Contents to navigate to the ones you’re intrested in.

1. Standless/No Spec

Screenshot by The Escapist

The real “no tricks, just hands” experience. This is the starter ability in Sakura Stand, but don’t underestimate it—sometimes, simplicity is all you need. And maybe a little kitchenware. You’ll be able to use moves like:

LMB M1 Combo keeps it classic with a series of punches that end in a kick, racking up 28 damage in total. E Barrage goes all in, starting with an uppercut before unleashing a flurry of fists, finishing with a heavy punch that knocks your opponent away. R Fist to Fist is exactly what it sounds like—a strong right hook straight to the face. No gimmicks, just pain. T Kitchen Assault takes a more… culinary approach. You pull out a kitchen knife and stab forward four times, because why not? Y Hell’s Kitchen brings out the real firepower—a non-stick frying pan. You can swing it for a solid 25 damage or charge it up and throw it, capping out at 34 damage for maximum disrespect. G Counter lets you catch your opponent’s arm, break it, and toss them away if they dare hit you. Brutal and effective. H Kick sends anyone in your way flying with a swift strike. P Pose makes the user strike a pose while the song “Everything Will Freeze” plays

2. Hamon

Screenshot by The Escapist

Hamon lets you channel energy through your body, turning your strikes into sun-powered attacks that can stun, burn, and knock enemies away. If you’ve got Hamon, you have the pleasure of playing with one of the best Sakura Stand specs. His moveset is:

LMB Hamon Fist is your basic four-hit combo, but with Hamon enhancing every strike. The last hit sends your opponent flying. E Sunlight Yellow Overdrive is a quick-time event where you unleash a rapid barrage of Hamon-infused punches, dealing anywhere from 30 to 35 damage. R Zoom Punch lets you dislocate your arm with Hamon, extending your reach to land a surprise long-range punch. It deals 13 damage. T Sendo Hamon Overdrive sends a surge of Hamon into the ground, stunning anyone in range and dealing 20 damage. Perfect for stopping enemies in their tracks. Y Turquoise Blue Overdrive creates a powerful Hamon-fueled tempest that blasts opponents away, dealing 14 damage. G Thunder Cross Split Attack is your counter move. If your enemy falls for it, you strike back with 23 damage. Classic trick, devastating results. H Scarlet Overdrive ignites your attack with flame-hot Hamon energy, burning anything it touches and dealing 16 damage. P Pose lets you strike an iconic stance while the song “Jonathan” plays

3. Vampire

Screenshot by The Escapist

As a Vampire, you gain incredible strength, unique abilities, and the power to regenerate by draining your enemies’ blood.

With a mix of brutal melee attacks and deadly ranged abilities, you become a true nightmarish force. The moveset? It’s:

LMB Vampiric Combo is a four-hit sequence where you swing your right arm, then your left, followed by both together, and finish with a push that sends enemies flying. Each hit deals 6 damage, with the final hit doing 10, totaling 28 damage. E Vampire Strike lets you grab your opponent and deliver a crushing knee strike to their body, dealing 18 damage. R Stab Throw is a vicious attack where you stab an enemy in front of you before tossing them away. This move deals 20 damage. T Space Ripper Stingy Eyes fires a laser beam from your eyes straight ahead, slicing through anything in its path for 14 damage. Y Ice Freeze is a quick-time event where you grab an enemy, freeze them solid, and finish with a powerful kick, dealing 24 damage. G It’s Useless is your counter move. If an enemy attacks while you’re posing, they instantly freeze and shatter into pieces. H Blood Suck lets you stab upward and drain your opponent’s blood, dealing 16 damage while healing yourself for the same amount. P Pose makes you strike a dramatic stance as the song Sono Chi no Sadame plays, because every vampire needs a moment of flair.

4. The Spin

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Spin is one of the most intriguing Sakura Stand specs, mainly because it harnesses controlled rotation to enhance attacks and create devastating effects.

Whether you’re using steel balls or your own fists, the Spin gives you precise and overwhelming power in battle. Here’s the Spin moveset in Sakura Stand:

LMB M1 Combo is a basic punching sequence that delivers quick and reliable damage. E Spin Punch lets you throw a punch infused with the power of the Spin, increasing its force and effectiveness. R Rotation Force Punch takes it a step further, using the Golden Ratio to enhance a heavy punch, making it even more devastating. T Rotating Steel Ball allows you to throw a steel ball imbued with Spin, making it a deadly ranged attack. Y Steel Ball Trap places a steel ball on the ground, which then locks onto and seeks out the nearest enemy before striking them. G Spin Leap applies Spin to your legs, propelling you forward a short distance with speed and momentum. H Golden Rotation is a quick-time event where you charge a steel ball with the ultimate form of Spin. If it lands, the opponent will be trapped in an infinite rotation. P Pose makes you strike an iconic stance while Gyro’s Theme plays.

Tip: If you’re hit by a Golden Rotation, you can remove the debuff by throwing another Golden Rotation at yourself—though this comes at the cost of taking double damage.

5. Stop Sign

Screenshot by The Escapist

Wielding nothing but a Stop Sign, you turn an everyday object into a brutal weapon.

With powerful slashes, spins, and even reality-bending tricks, you make it clear that it’s time to stop—permanently. The moveset is:

LMB Sign Combo starts with a punch, followed by a kick, then a jab with the stop sign, and finishes with a powerful slash. E (Hold) Sign Spin makes you rapidly spin in place, dealing continuous damage to anyone caught in the radius. R Sign Attack is a straightforward but effective slash with your stop sign, cutting down anything in front of you. T Sign Slashes delivers four rapid slashes with the sign, overwhelming your opponent with a flurry of strikes. Y Sign Slam brings your stop sign crashing down onto the ground, dealing significant damage in a single powerful hit. G Sign Teleport is a quick-time event where you poke your stop sign into a wormhole, causing it to appear beneath your closest target and strike them from below. H IT’S TIME TO STOP! freezes all enemies within range for four seconds, making them completely vulnerable to follow-up attacks. P Pose makes you strike a dramatic stance while It Has to Be This Way from Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance plays. Baller, ain’t it?

6. Mochi Mochi no Mi

Screenshot by The Escapist

By applying Conqueror’s Will to the normal Mochi Mochi no Mi, you unlock its true potential, gaining access to devastating moves like Buzzcut.

With enhanced speed, durability, and overwhelming attacks, you become a near-unstoppable force on the battlefield. If you’re wondering about the moveset, here goes:

Passive Mochi Trap stuns enemies after inflicting the status twice. The first stack lasts four seconds and has a ten-second cooldown. Q Kenbunshoku Haki lets you predict enemy attacks, allowing you to dodge or counter with precise timing. Z Mochi Roll! transforms you into a rolling doughnut for a short time. While in this form, you can damage enemies by running into them. LMB Mochi Combo delivers a three-punch combo, finishing with an extended mochi-arm swing. The final hit applies one stack of Mochi Trap. E Mochi Swipe turns your leg into a viscous mochi sweep, knocking down anyone in its path. This move also applies one stack of Mochi Trap. R Mochi Strike forms a mochi ring that extends outward, striking anyone in a straight line. T Mochi Slam summons consecutive rings of mochi that unleash a barrage of fists at the ground, crushing enemies caught in the attack. Y Fire Mochi builds up power in both hands before launching a heated mochi fireball at your target, dealing heavy damage.

And once you complete [The Conqueror] quest, you can unlock the Conquerer version of Mochi Mochi no Mi and gain the following abilities:

G Buzzcut unlocks after completing The Conqueror quest. This cinematic move unleashes a devastating spinning attack that shreds anything in its path. H Mogura Jabs delivers three precise stabs with the Mogura spear. The third hit applies one stack of Mochi Trap. P Pose makes you strike an imposing stance while WANOKUNI plays, cementing your dominance as the true Mochi Conqueror.

7. Bomu Bomu no Mi

Screenshot by The Escapist

Despite being overlooked, the Bomu Bomu no Mi is one of the most interesting Sakura Stand specs, as it turns your entire body into a walking explosive, making you a chaotic force of destruction.

From detonating your own limbs to weaponizing snot, this fruit is pure mayhem. The moves are:

LMB Combo is a standard four-hit sequence, where you land three punches before finishing with an explosive kick. E Nose Fancy has you casually pick your nose before flicking a snot bomb forward. It detonates on contact with an enemy, proving that even the smallest things can be deadly. R Bomu Kick lets you launch a powerful kick, detonating your leg on impact for an explosive strike. T Double Nose Fancy takes Nose Fancy to the next level by using both hands, doubling the devastation. Y Breeze Breath Bomb makes you blow into the chambers of a revolver before firing explosive bullets made of your own breath. G Zenshin Kibaku is a high-risk, high-reward move. You curl down to the ground, charge up, and detonate a massive explosion—at the cost of half your HP. P Pose makes you strike a bold stance while Overtaken plays, embodying the underrated power of the Bomu Bomu no Mi.

By the way, did you know that Bomu was only the second fruit added to the game? The fact that it’s still one of the most played Sakura Stand specs and relevant speaks volumes.

8. Bari Bari no Mi

Screenshot by the Escapist

With the Bari Bari no Mi, you gain the ability to create impenetrable barriers in various shapes and forms, turning defense into offense.

Whether you’re blocking attacks, trapping enemies, or slamming barriers into foes, this fruit makes you a walking fortress.

Passive Barrier Transform Chain lets you change the form of your barrier between different moves without needing to re-summon it. You can seamlessly switch between E, R, T, and Y moves without constantly clicking LMB. LMB Barrier creates a barrier that serves as the foundation for your other moves. It also blocks incoming projectiles, making it a solid defensive tool. Q Release Barrier removes any existing barrier. If left alone, the barrier will remain for a short period before disappearing on its own. LMB → E Barrier Crash hurls a barrier forward at high speed, smashing it into enemies with force. LMB → R Barrier Slam reshapes the barrier into a massive flat cone before slamming it onto the ground, dealing damage to anything caught underneath. LMB → T Barrier Sphere creates a spherical barrier that traps anything inside and prevents anything outside from penetrating it. Perfect for isolating enemies. LMB → Y Barrier Aircraft transforms the barrier into a paper-plane shape before launching it forward, knocking away anything in its path. G Bari Bari no Pistol coats your fist with a barrier, amplifying the power of your punch. When slammed into the ground, it creates a small shockwave. H Barrier Racket forms a giant tennis racket out of barriers, which you use to smack your opponent away with force. B Strike a bold stance while We Are! plays—even the strongest barriers deserve a dramatic moment, right?

9. Nikyu Nikyu no Mi – The Paw-Paw Fruit

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Nikyu Nikyu no Mi grants you the power to repel anything you touch, whether it’s enemies, projectiles, or even pain itself.

With the iconic paw prints on your hands, you can send other Sakura Stand specs flying, deflect attacks, and unleash devastating shockwaves.

LMB Shinra Tensei causes any opponent you hit to be instantly teleported away from you, making close combat a nightmare for your enemies. E Pad Ho fires a powerful shockwave of compressed air toward your opponent, launching them backward with immense force. R Pad Ho: Pressure Cannon has you rush forward and slam a paw print into your opponent’s chest, blasting them away with a direct impact. T Tsuppari Pad Ho begins with a sumo-style stomp to stabilize yourself before unleashing rapid palm strikes, firing multiple pressure shots at your enemy. Y Puni [Counter] puts you in a defensive stance, using your paw pads to repel and counter incoming attacks. This move also reflects projectiles, making it a perfect defensive tool. G Ursus Shock gathers air into your palm, compressing it into a massive paw-shaped bubble. Once released, it explodes in a wide area, dealing massive damage. You can also trigger the explosion early if needed. H Pain Repulsion allows you to heal an ally by removing their pain and fatigue, restoring 50 HP. However, the expelled pain is then turned into an attack, damaging enemies nearby. P Pose lets you strike an ominous stance while One Piece Soundtrack – Terrifying plays, as nothing is more intimidating than an enemy who can repel anything.

10. One For All (Stages)

Screenshot by The Escapist

True strength isn’t just about what you can achieve alone—it’s about passing on your will to the next generation. With this ability, you can transfer your One For All (OFA) to another user, helping them reach even greater heights.

G – Passdown allows you to pass your OFA [stage] to another player who has the same stage as yours. This transfer upgrades their OFA to the next stage, pushing them further on their path to greatness.

11. One For All (Green Boy)

Screenshot by The Escapist

One For All grants you the strength of past generations, combining multiple quirks into one devastating force.

As the inheritor of this power, you wield incredible speed, strength, and precision, making your enemy find out about Green Boy’s power the hard way. The moveset for the Green Boy Sakura Stand spec is:

LMB Wyoming Smash charges an unstoppable downward punch, slamming into the ground with immense force. Q Saint Louis Smash enhances your attack with OFA energy, delivering a devastating roundhouse kick. E Pinpoint Focus uses Black Whip to pull yourself at high speeds, with up to three uses before cooldown. R Float Leap allows you to soar through the air for a short period. Y Full Blast deploys a massive smoke screen, blinding enemies while boosting your speed. G Danger Sense lets you become an unhittable blur for 10 seconds, auto-dodging all attacks.

At the same time, you’ll also have access to a series of devastating combo moves:

Q + E 45% Detroit Smash channels 45% of OFA’s power, lunging forward and damaging everything in your way. Q + R Delaware Smash: Air Force launches an air projectile from your fingertips while flipping backward. Q + T Faux 100 Percent propels you at extreme speeds by combining 45% OFA with Fa-Jin, with damage scaling based on stored energy. Q + H Detroit Smash: Quintuple unleashes four consecutive Detroit Smashes, obliterating everything in range. E + R Black Cage elevates you into the air before slamming down multiple pillars of Black Whip. E + T Blackchain enhances Black Whip with Fa-Jin, sweeping a wide area with immense force. E + T Overdrive Detroit Smash activates Gearshift, launching you into the air before delivering an earth-shattering strike. Damage increases with stored Fa-Jin energy. Q + T + H Overdrive Detroit Smash activates Gearshift, launching you into the air before delivering an earth-shattering strike. Damage increases with stored Fa-Jin energy. Q + E + T Faux 100 Percent: Manchester Smash lets you anchor yourself mid-air with Black Whip before launching at Mach speed using OFA and Fa-Jin. R + Y + H Transmission combines Float, Smokescreen, and Gearshift, propelling you forward in a powerful, controlled charge. Q + E + R + T + Y + G + H One For All: Full Cowling 100 Percent activates every quirk at once, pushing your power to its absolute peak at the cost of HP. Q + Z (Hold) United States of World Smash is the ultimate move. At 20% HP or lower, you dash toward your opponent and retire them permanently with an unstoppable final strike.

12. Padoru

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once obtainable only on December 8, 2022, Padoru has made a return, though its reputation remains infamous. Known for its ridiculous moveset and frail health, it stands as one of the worst specs in existence.

M1 – Hashire sori yo kaze no you ni tsukimihara wo Padoru Padoru is your basic attack, though its effectiveness is questionable at best.

is your basic attack, though its effectiveness is questionable at best. Z – Surprise! lets you swing a present-filled bag at an opponent, knocking them away while applying random status effects. The chaos is accompanied by Padoru Padoru playing in the background.

It has the lowest HP of all the listed Sakura Stand specs, at just 100 HP, making it perhaps the most hated spec in the game. And no, it’s not unobtainable anymore—stop spreading misinformation.

13. Herrscher of Human (Elysia)

Screenshot by The Escapist

This spec brings elegance and overwhelming power to the battlefield, striking with pinpoint accuracy and bending reality itself.

With rapid-fire energy blasts, gravity-defying movement, and a domain that traps everything in its path, this spec is as flashy as it is deadly. Obtainable through the Banner system, this spec requires Mastery 1 to trade HOHE. Its moveset? Well:

Q Summon calls forth the user’s weapon, preparing them for combat. LMB Shoot fires an arrow directly at an opponent, dealing precise ranged damage. LMB (Hold) Infinite Helix expands the bow into a massive ballista. This move has no limit and allows continuous firing of arrows indefinitely. E Lost Shard launches the player into the air before shooting down an arrow that forms a layer of shards around the opponent. R Spirit of Origin summons an ethereal force that rises upwards, dealing damage in its wake. T Pristine Shot fires multiple energy blasts at the targeted opponent in rapid succession. Y Dormant Seeds sends out an arrow that locks the opponent inside shards, hitting them continuously before impact. H Colliding Path pulls the opponent toward a gravity well, stunning them briefly and leaving them vulnerable. G Radiant Destiny activates Herrscher of Origin, granting a 30% damage buff and trapping nearby opponents in a domain. This state unlocks two additional moves. G + LMB Shattered Transience replaces the bow with a staff, striking the opponent while unleashing beams of energy. G + Y Origin Dive summons a Spirit of Origin, allowing the user to ride it and pass through opponents with force. P Pose makes the user strike a stance, with different animations depending on whether they are inside their domain.

14. Cid Kagenou (Shadow)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Requires Mastery 12 to trade. Playing as Cid Kagenou (Shadow) means stepping into the role of someone who moves beyond limits. With Immense Regenerative Ability, you heal 0.5 HP every 0.5 seconds outside of combat and every second while in combat, keeping you in the fight longer.

Greater Than Time lets you move freely during time-stop effects, so nothing slows you down. Shadow gives you a 1.35x damage boost at night, and yes, it stacks with certain titles—because why wouldn’t it? Here’s the full moveset for the Cid Kagenou spec in Sakura Stand:

Q Overdrive Form makes your eyes glow purple with a surrounding flame, boosting all your damage by 15% until the form ends. It’s pure power mode. M1 Master of Their Blades is a clean and lethal combo—two slashes, a round cut, and a final piercing strike to put an end to your enemy’s resistance. E Speed Blitz is all about precision. You twist your blade and unleash a series of piercing thrusts, finishing with an upward slash. Unstoppable, but it can be countered. R Pause Walker stops time just long enough for you to cut straight through space and time, ignoring whatever defense they thought they had. Bypasses counters, can’t be canceled. T Spark within the Dark is a trap move with style. You toss a spark, and the moment it lands, purple flames spread, dealing damage over time to anyone stuck inside. Bypasses counters, can’t be canceled. T + Hold Throughout the Dark upgrades your spark attack—flames ignite instantly, and you send out four slashes before dashing in to thrust your blade through your opponent, finishing with a circular flourish. Bypasses counters, can’t be canceled. Y Fallen Into the Dark makes you stomp the ground, shattering the area around you with raw force. It’s a devastating AoE shockwave. Bypasses counters, can’t be canceled. H Highest takes you to the skies. You launch yourself upward, then descend in a wild flurry of horizontal and vertical slashes before leaping back and finishing with a final, devastating strike. Bypasses counters, can’t be canceled. G I. AM. ATOMIC… is the ultimate flex. You raise your blade, gather all your power, chant the incantation, spin your blade in a circular motion, and then slash downward—nuking an entire area. Deals TRUE damage, bypassing iFrames and cutscene moves.

And because style matters, there are two voice lines you can trigger using !ar / !allrange.

15. Kaiju No. 8

Screenshot by The Escapist

You didn’t just pick up some overpowered spec—you became a Kaiju, a walking disaster with strength that crushes everything in your path.

Whether you’re using Partial Kaiju or going full Berserk Mode, you’re built different. The Partial Kaiju moveset goes as follows:

Q Kaiju Jab lets you transform your arm and launch a devastating punch that sends out a shockwave. It even breaks blocks, because why should anyone be able to stop you? M1 Kaiju Combo is a brutal hand-to-hand sequence, because sometimes, you just gotta get up close and personal. E Kaiju Barrage transforms both of your arms before unloading a flurry of rapid punches. More fists, more problems—for them. R Kaiju Axe Kick has you transform your leg before bringing it crashing down in a devastating axe kick. T Kaiju Slam turns both of your arms into wrecking machines as you slam them into the ground, making sure everything nearby feels it. G Kaiju Grab means exactly what it sounds like—you grab your opponent, beat their face in with multiple punches, and send them flying with a monstrous right hook. H Kaiju Transformation is when you go all in, fully transforming into your Kaiju form and regenerating any damage you’ve taken. You’re not going down that easily. Z Jet Leap turns your legs into Kaiju-powered boosters, launching you forward in a short but powerful burst. P Pose lets you unleash some of that good ol’ Kaiju flexin’.

Being fully Kaiju-fied gives you faster movement and a damage boost based on how low your HP is—so the weaker they think you are, the harder you hit. Your new moves are:

Q Kaiju Aura supercharges you with Kaiju Energy, giving you a raw power boost. LMB Kaiju Combo is a fully enhanced, even nastier version of your base combo. If you weren’t punching hard before, you definitely are now. E Kaiju Big Barrage is an upgraded version of your barrage, except this time, you’re throwing Kaiju-powered fists at speeds that should be illegal. R Kaiju Dash Kick makes you lunge forward before slamming your leg down in an axe kick so powerful, the ground might actually cry. T Kaiju Big Slam is an AoE nightmare where you smash the ground so hard, anything in range just gets obliterated. Q + T Kaiju Roar shakes the battlefield as you unleash an earth-shattering roar powered by pure Kaiju energy. Y Sonic Wave sends out a devastating shockwave, because even your voice is a weapon. G Kaiju Uppercut launches your enemy straight into the sky before you fly up to meet them with a final crushing blow. H Kaiju Counter lets you bait an attack, teleport behind your opponent, and then mercilessly beat them down. B Kaiju Impact is pure devastation. You charge up a ridiculous amount of Kaiju energy, leap into the air, and punch the ground so hard it erupts into an explosion. Z Jet Leap sends you flying forward with Kaiju-powered agility. P Kaiju Pose because when you’re this powerful, you deserve to show off. Q + Death Berserk Mode is when all control is lost, and you fully surrender to the monster inside, entering an unstoppable rampage.

And once you enter Berserk Mode, it’s truly go time. Going Berserk means constant health regen, faster movement, and a massive damage boost. There’s no turning back now and you get a whole new set of moves:

LMB Berserk Combo is an even wilder, more unpredictable attack sequence. At this point, you’re just swinging with raw fury. E Berserk Barrage is a non-stop flurry of feral punches, faster and harder than ever before. T Berserk Roar is pure rage unleashed in the form of a deafening, devastating shockwave. Y Berserk Wraith turns Kaiju energy into a massive energy wave, sending destruction in all directions. B Berserk Impact is your final act of annihilation. You charge insane levels of energy, leap into the sky, and bring it crashing down, causing a ridiculous explosion of Kaiju power. Z Berserk Leap launches you insanely far, because when you’re in Berserk Mode, you’re moving like a true monster.

16. Yuji Itadori (Shinjuku Showdown Arc)

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re playing as Yuji, you’re not just another fighter—you’re an all-out brawler infused with raw cursed energy. Every hit packs a punch, and with a little luck, you might just land a Black Flash, turning a solid strike into an absolute knockout.

Divergent Fist makes sure every hit does double duty—your opponent gets struck, and then a delayed second wave of cursed energy follows up. It’s blockable, but still a nightmare to deal with. Black Flash takes things to another level, randomly boosting the damage of your attacks for insane burst potential. Here are all the moves for the Yuji Itadori Sakura Stand spec:

Q Curse Energy Detection sharpens your senses, letting you pick up on people, curse objects, and sorrow itself. LMB Cursed Energy Infused Combo is a standard beatdown, but with cursed energy enhancing every punch. E Cursed Energy Infused Barrage turns it up a notch, unleashing a rapid barrage of kicks and punches. If you’re lucky, you’ll land a Black Flash in the mix. R Manji Kick is a swift leg sweep, knocking your opponent off balance and keeping you in control. T Black Flash is exactly what it sounds like—you let loose several consecutive Black Flashes, overwhelming your enemy with pure cursed devastation. Y Triple Kick Combo sets you up for a flashy finisher—you kick twice, then slam your foot into the ground, making sure they feel every bit of it. P Pose since even in battle, you need to show some Never Surrender energy. G 120% Potential is where things get real. You manifest cursed claws, pushing your limits and unleashing your full strength. You’ll need to complete Kusekabe’s Quest first, but once you do, nothing stands in your way. Z Reverse Curse Technique: Regeneration lets you tap into RCT to heal yourself, keeping you in the fight longer.

Once you’ve unlocked your potential, everything gets even crazier. Divergent Fist and Black Flash remain active, but now you’re fighting at 120%, meaning every strike feels like a truck hitting your opponent.

LMB 120% Cursed Energy Combo throws out cursed-energy infused strikes, then cuts your opponent apart using Shrine. E 120% Potential Barrage is a relentless storm of devastating kicks and punches, with the chance to land a Black Flash just to make it even worse for them. R Manji Kick and Divergent Fist means you first sweep their legs, then slam them into the ground with a Divergent Fist, doubling the impact. T Black Flash is even more brutal, chaining together multiple Black Flashes in rapid succession. Y Shrine Technique: Limb Dissection is one of the nastiest finishers. You climb onto your opponent, cut off their arm, and then shred them apart with a flurry of cleaves. G Blood Manipulation: Piercing Blood lets you compress your own blood to the absolute limit before firing it like a deadly projectile from your fingertips. P Pose with full confidence since you can now look your opponent dead in the eyes and say, “I’m you.” During the awakened pose, there’s a chance for a cover of Skyfall to play, making the moment even more dramatic.

17. Herrscher of Flamescion

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re stepping into the role of the Herrscher of Flamescion spec in Sakura Stand, get ready to burn through everything in your path. Once you hit Mastery 4, this spec is yours, but it stays locked to players who’ve proven themselves at that level.

Every fight fuels your Herrscher Form. Dealing damage fills your meter, and once you hit at least 2%, pressing Q lets you ignite the battlefield.

While in Herrscher Form, you take passive burn damage, but in return, your attacks hit harder, apply burn damage, and you can extend the duration just by landing hits.

The more you fight, the longer you stay in the flames, and the rest of your available moves are:

Z Gate lets you summon a small black hole in front of you. Just type in your destination, and the black hole expands, teleporting you wherever you need to go. LMB Greatsword Slashes brings the raw power—a series of sword swings with the last strike cutting twice for extra impact. E Star Tempered Phoenix dashes forward at insane speed, delivering a burning slash that launches your opponent away. R Scattering Blitz teleports you straight up, then you slam back down onto the battlefield, hitting everything in your path. T Blazing Chariot’s Trail is a flashy, destructive move. You start with a backflip, then blast yourself forward with fire, cutting through the air with a huge AoE slash that hits everyone caught in it. Y Unyielding Inferno is a black hole of destruction. It pulls enemies in, then explodes, tearing apart anyone who can’t escape. This move bypasses I-Frames, unless it’s a beatdown cutscene. G Light Up The World lets you pull out a pistol and throw it forward, creating a small AoE that constantly damages anything inside. H The Blade Supreme, Rekindled takes things to another level. You charge up your sword, slash the sky, and cause a massive explosion, because why settle for anything less?

Damage scales with your meter. Using The Blade Supreme, Rekindled without meter does 10 damage, but with full meter, it jumps to 25 damage. If you’re in Herrscher Form with full meter, it can go up to 50 damage. The stronger your flames, the more devastating your attacks.

Pose music rotates between three different tracks, too, by the way.

18. Shinra

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re playing as Shinra, you’re striking fear into the bones of all other Sakura Stand specs. Once you hit Mastery 8, you unlock a moveset that’s all about high-speed kicks, fiery combos, and devastating finishers.

LMB Flaming Combo starts off with a solid kick before you breakdance-kick your opponent into oblivion, finishing with a powerful launch kick to send them flying. E Fierce Flame is all about aggression and speed. You charge up, zoom upwards, then blast toward your enemy with a fiery kick that hits like a truck. R Ignition Blast lets you kick your opponent straight into the air, then spike them down to the ground, making sure they feel every bit of impact. T Whirling Trail of Fire turns you into a spinning inferno, building up momentum before kicking your opponent backward in a fiery blaze. Y Devil Footprint takes you up into the sky before you come crashing down on your target like a meteor, leaving behind nothing but destruction. G Adolla Burst is straight-up broken—you tap into Adolla’s blessing and dispatch your opponent in just 2 seconds. No mercy. H Corna is pure nightmare fuel. You rush forward, plant your foot on your opponent, and before they can react, a massive beast appears and takes a bite out of them. Z Crimson Flight turns your feet into jet engines, letting you travel insanely fast across the map. You can control your flight with WASD, making it one of the best mobility skills out there. P Pose lets you flex your unstoppable speed and power, with three different pose songs playing at random. Because when you’re Shinra, standing still isn’t an option.

19. Sakuya

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re picking Sakuya, you’re stepping into one of the most stylish and calculated playstyles in the game. Mastery 12 is the requirement, but once you unlock her, you’re playing with time, precision, and a whole lot of knives. The moveset is as follows:

Q Switch Mode lets you start using Spell Cards, but your Gauge meter needs to be filled first. Regular and Spell Card moves keep that meter going, so keep attacking. LMB Auto Combo is a clean mix of jabs, kicks, and a slick backhand finisher to keep your opponent on their toes. E Magic Star Sword locks onto your opponent before you unleash a storm of knives directly at them. R Time Paradox summons a holo clone that rushes forward alongside you, turning the pressure up to insane levels. T Misdirection gives your opponent another target status, before you rain knives from above. If they move in the wrong direction, they’re done for. Y Sense of Thrown Edge sets up seven floating knives that hover for a moment before launching straight at your opponent. G Dancing Star Sword summons four rotating knives behind you. Press G again, and they fire forward like guided missiles. H Perfect Maid is a counter move with serious style. You turn your back, waiting for your opponent to strike, and when they do, you stop time, teleport behind them, and send a barrage of knives straight at them.

