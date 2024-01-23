Heading into your Fortnite locker and looking at all the impressive outfits is great, but all gamers know it’s all about the next big thing. That’s why a game like Fortnite is so great because it constantly releases new skins. Here are all of the skins coming to Fortnite.

All Skins Coming to Fortnite

Chapter 5, Season 1 has seen plenty of new skins come to the game, including Peter Griffin and Solid Snake, who is the bonus skin and takes a few challenges to unlock. But they are far from the only characters set to join the game in the near future. From more Metal Gear Solid fan favorites to some funny-looking birds, here’s a list of all of the skins on their way to Fortnite:

Raiden

Lana Llane

Budge

Kavel

Tex Flamingo

Comet

Matius

Sgt. Drake

Mystery Zone

Mysterious Fate

Shredder (Rumored)

Additional Family Guy Skins (Rumored)

How to Get Skins in Fortnite

Getting skins isn’t always as simple as heading into the Item Shop and dropping some V-Bucks, but that’s certainly the easiest way to get skins and will probably be the method to acquire most of the skins listed above. Most skins run anywhere from 1,200 to 2,000 V-Bucks, being higher in price if they’re part of a collaboration, but the game also offers packs that provide skins, as well as a few additional items, for a few more dollars.

However, players can also get new skins for their lockers by completing the Battle Pass and buying certain physical versions of the game. Some skins are even exclusive to consoles, making them some of the rarest in the game.

And those are all of the skins coming to Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.