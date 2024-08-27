All Voice Actors & Cast List For Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws isn’t just introducing new characters to the franchise, but also a bunch of fresh voices. If you’re playing the game and wondering where you know these voices from, here’s a look at the entire voice cast for the game.
All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Star Wars Outlaws
Humberly Gonzalez as Kay Vess
The voice of Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws is Humberly Gonzalez. A talented actor, Gonzalez is no stranger to the video game space. Previous appearances include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Far Cry 6, and Starlink: Battle for Atlas. Kay Vess will be the star’s biggest video game role to date.
Dee Bradley Baker as Nix
While you won’t be hearing Nix speak any lines, Nix does have a voice actor and that is Dee Bradley Baker. This veteran in the acting space has previously provided voices for iconic characters like Daffy Duck, Perry the Platypus, and even Jabba the Hutt in the 2012 series Star Wars: Detours.
Jay Ricon as ND-5
ND-5 is voiced by Jay Ricon in Star Wars Outlaws. The droid bodyguard has one of the most accomplished voice actors in the whole cast with previous roles that include video game appearances in Dead Island 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, and Arknights.
Star Wars Outlaws English Voice Cast
|Character
|Actor
|Young Kay
|Aaliyah Cinello
|Riko
|Nicola Correia-Damude
|Gedeek
|Shadi Janho
|Ank
|Julie Nathanson
|Hoss
|Greg Rogers
|Waka
|Wyatt Bowen
|Jaylen Vrax
|Eric Johnson
|Sliro
|Caolan Byrne
|Vail
|Mercedes Morris
|
|Rooster Traco
|Jane Luk
|Bram
|Conrad Coates
|Lando Calrissian
|Lindsay Owen Pierre
|Alia Bren
|Carollina Bartczak
|Selo Rovak
|Amanda Cordner
|Sheriff Quint
|Angela Asher
|Temmin Wexley
|Sam Scherzer
|Gorak
|Alexander Crowther
|Jabba The Hutt
|Dee Badley Baker
|Lady Qi’ra
|Tamaryn Payne
|Queen Ashiga
|Warona Setswaelo
|Krisk Ashiga
|Jessica B Hill
|Eleera
|Athena Karkanis
|Danka
|Catherine Kidd
|Bosnok
|Gregory Hlady
These are all of the voices you should expect to hear in Star Wars Outlaws. While there are more cast members than lend their talents, this is the complete list of those featured in the rolling credits.
Star Wars Outlaws is available on PlaySation, Xbox, and PC in early access now.
Published: Aug 26, 2024 08:45 pm