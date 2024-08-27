Image Credit: Bethesda
All Voice Actors & Cast List For Star Wars Outlaws

You may recognize some of these voices.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Aug 26, 2024 08:45 pm

Star Wars Outlaws isn’t just introducing new characters to the franchise, but also a bunch of fresh voices. If you’re playing the game and wondering where you know these voices from, here’s a look at the entire voice cast for the game.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws, a poster showing a brown-haired woman with an alien creature on her shoulder and several other characters.

Humberly Gonzalez as Kay Vess

The voice of Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws is Humberly Gonzalez. A talented actor, Gonzalez is no stranger to the video game space. Previous appearances include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Far Cry 6, and Starlink: Battle for Atlas. Kay Vess will be the star’s biggest video game role to date.

Dee Bradley Baker as Nix

While you won’t be hearing Nix speak any lines, Nix does have a voice actor and that is Dee Bradley Baker. This veteran in the acting space has previously provided voices for iconic characters like Daffy Duck, Perry the Platypus, and even Jabba the Hutt in the 2012 series Star Wars: Detours.

Jay Ricon as ND-5

ND-5 is voiced by Jay Ricon in Star Wars Outlaws. The droid bodyguard has one of the most accomplished voice actors in the whole cast with previous roles that include video game appearances in Dead Island 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, and Arknights.

Star Wars Outlaws English Voice Cast

CharacterActor
Young KayAaliyah Cinello
RikoNicola Correia-Damude
GedeekShadi Janho
AnkJulie Nathanson
HossGreg Rogers
WakaWyatt Bowen
Jaylen VraxEric Johnson
SliroCaolan Byrne
VailMercedes Morris
Rooster TracoJane Luk
BramConrad Coates
Lando CalrissianLindsay Owen Pierre
Alia BrenCarollina Bartczak
Selo RovakAmanda Cordner
Sheriff QuintAngela Asher
Temmin WexleySam Scherzer
GorakAlexander Crowther
Jabba The HuttDee Badley Baker
Lady Qi’raTamaryn Payne
Queen AshigaWarona Setswaelo
Krisk AshigaJessica B Hill
EleeraAthena Karkanis
DankaCatherine Kidd
BosnokGregory Hlady

These are all of the voices you should expect to hear in Star Wars Outlaws. While there are more cast members than lend their talents, this is the complete list of those featured in the rolling credits.

Star Wars Outlaws is available on PlaySation, Xbox, and PC in early access now.

Star Wars Outlaws
