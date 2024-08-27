All Voice Actors & Cast List For Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws isn’t just introducing new characters to the franchise, but also a bunch of fresh voices. If you’re playing the game and wondering where you know these voices from, here’s a look at the entire voice cast for the game.

Recommended Videos

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Star Wars Outlaws

Humberly Gonzalez as Kay Vess

The voice of Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws is Humberly Gonzalez. A talented actor, Gonzalez is no stranger to the video game space. Previous appearances include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Far Cry 6, and Starlink: Battle for Atlas. Kay Vess will be the star’s biggest video game role to date.

Dee Bradley Baker as Nix

While you won’t be hearing Nix speak any lines, Nix does have a voice actor and that is Dee Bradley Baker. This veteran in the acting space has previously provided voices for iconic characters like Daffy Duck, Perry the Platypus, and even Jabba the Hutt in the 2012 series Star Wars: Detours.

Jay Ricon as ND-5

ND-5 is voiced by Jay Ricon in Star Wars Outlaws. The droid bodyguard has one of the most accomplished voice actors in the whole cast with previous roles that include video game appearances in Dead Island 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, and Arknights.

Star Wars Outlaws English Voice Cast

Character Actor Young Kay Aaliyah Cinello Riko Nicola Correia-Damude Gedeek Shadi Janho Ank Julie Nathanson Hoss Greg Rogers Waka Wyatt Bowen Jaylen Vrax Eric Johnson Sliro Caolan Byrne Vail Mercedes Morris Rooster Traco Jane Luk Bram Conrad Coates Lando Calrissian Lindsay Owen Pierre Alia Bren Carollina Bartczak Selo Rovak Amanda Cordner Sheriff Quint Angela Asher Temmin Wexley Sam Scherzer Gorak Alexander Crowther Jabba The Hutt Dee Badley Baker Lady Qi’ra Tamaryn Payne Queen Ashiga Warona Setswaelo Krisk Ashiga Jessica B Hill Eleera Athena Karkanis Danka Catherine Kidd Bosnok Gregory Hlady

These are all of the voices you should expect to hear in Star Wars Outlaws. While there are more cast members than lend their talents, this is the complete list of those featured in the rolling credits.

Star Wars Outlaws is available on PlaySation, Xbox, and PC in early access now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy