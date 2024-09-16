All Yellowstone Spinoffs, Listed

Yellowstone is one of the biggest TV shows in recent memory. And while the main series is looking to wrap up soon, there is still a future for the franchise. Here are all of the Yellowstone spinoffs, listed.

Every Yellowstone Spinoff

1883

1883 is a mini-series released in 2021 and an origin story for the flagship series’ titular ranch. This particular series follows members of the Dutton family as they migrate from Texas to Montana. The series follows their journey and its trials and delivers a gripping Western drama, echoing classic Western films due to its late 19th-century setting.

1883 features a cast full of stars, including country singer Tim McGraw and his real-life wife, Faith Hill, as the series leads. Sam Elliot also appears, and the series has some exciting surprising cameos of Hollywood A-listers that are worth seeing for yourself.

1883 is streaming now on Paramount+.

1923

1923 is the next Yellowstone prequel, both in the series’ timeline and release order. 1923 premiered in late 2022, airing weekly for eight episodes. This prequel has a second season in development, which will be the final season following this particular generation of the Duttons.

The series features Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who are supported by Brandon Sklenar and Darren Mann as Spencer and Jack Dutton, respectively. 1923 shows the struggles faced by the Duttons on the ranch made famous in the flagship Yellowstone series. The ’20s make for a fascinating setting in time, as historical events like prohibition and the Great Depression inform the drama of the spinoff’s eight episodes.

1923 is streaming now on Paramount+.

Which Yellowstone Spinoffs Are Coming Next?

Despite the main series’ impending finale, the Yellowstone franchise has a bright and busy future. There are three spinoffs in development, so here are the next shows set in the Yellowstone universe:

1944 will continue the trend of Yellowstone spinoffs focusing on another generation of Duttons. While little is known about the series beyond its announcement back in November 2023, World War II is sure to play a major part in this new era of the Western drama franchise.

Despite the naming conventions of other Yellowstone spinoffs, 6666 will not take place in the far future. This series’ name comes from the Four Sixes Ranch and is set out in West Texas. This show will focus on a new family with no relation to the Duttons, though there is speculation that characters from the main show could make appearances in the series. This will be the first series in the franchise to feature Texas since the Duttons left it early in 1883.

The Madison is another Yellowstone spinoffs for fans to look forward to. This particular series will air sometime after Yellowstone’s finale and show a family from New York City in their transition to life in Montana’s Madison River Valley. Little more is known about the series at this time, but Michelle Pfeiffer is attached to star, and it is possible she will be joined eventually by familiar members of the Dutton family since the show is set so close to the original Yellowstone series.

And that’s all the Yellowstone spinoffs, listed.

