It’s been nearly two years since the first part of Yellowstone Season 5 aired. Part 2 is set to release in November 2024, but it will be without its biggest cast member. So, with all the behind-the-scenes drama going on, is Yellowstone canceled after Season 5?

Will Yellowstone Continue After Season 5?

When Kevin Costner bailed on the second part of Season 5 to work on Horizon: An American Saga, it felt like it was just about over for the story of the Duttons. The series would have to find a way to wrap up its story without the patriarch of the family, but it appears that wasn’t much of a challenge. In fact, even without Costner, Yellowstone is avoiding any talk of being “canceled” by beginning work on a sixth season.

As reported by Deadline, actors are negotiating contracts to return for another outing. If all goes well, Season 6 will focus on Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton, who are played by Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, respectively. It’s unclear if any of the other major cast members will return, but it’s safe to assume that Part 2 of Season 5 will provide a good idea of which stories still need to be wrapped up.

And while Costner’s John Dutton is seemingly being written out of the show in Season 5, if another outing is on the way, there’s a chance that the actor’s schedule will permit him to return to give viewers closure. Of course, a lot of things have to go right for that to come to fruition, including some form of reconciliation between Costner and co-creator Taylor Sheridan, but stranger things have happened.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock.

