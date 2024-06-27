While the story of the Duttons is wrapping up, there’s as much drama behind the scenes of Yellowstone as there is in the show. However, despite all the noise, the show will get to ride off in the sunset. So, when does Yellowstone Season 5 return for Part 2?

When Does Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 Come Out?

The second part of Yellowstone‘s last season will arrive in the United States on November 10, 2024. Part 2 consists of six episodes, and the show will likely keep the weekly release schedule it’s been following. That’s probably what the cowboys out there wanted to hear because Season 5 was split into two parts, with Part 1 airing in late 2022. However, the show will look different when it returns.

Who’s Returning for Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2?

Most of the cast of Yellowstone is expected to be back for the last few episodes, but the star of the show, Kevin Costner, is stepping away. Due to scheduling issues, Costner thought it best to leave the series behind in order to work on other projects, such as Horizon: An American Saga, the four-part film series that takes place during the American Civil War.

“I wanted to work more than once a year and it was important that I made room for Yellowstone and made room for Horizon, but people ran through deadlines. They were busy; they had a lot to do,” Costner told CBS Mornings.

It’s unclear how John Dutton will be written out of the show, but there are plenty of other characters to pick up the slack and help ensure that Yellowstone ends on the right note.

And that’s when Yellowstone Season 5 returns for Part 2.

