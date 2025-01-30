Amidst Divorce From Cash Warren, Bizarre Rumors from 2005 About Jessica Alba Being Kidnapped Resurface

It’s been a wild few weeks for Jessica Alba fans. For a start, the Fantastic Four actress is now officially divorcing her husband, Cash Warren. People saw it coming based on cryptic messages Alba posted, and now that it’s confirmed, there’s been a tsunami of comments about her personal life.

Recommended Videos

Insiders recently spoke to RadarOnline about the situation. They painted a picture of a less-than-amicable split. “Cash may be a good dad and has some high points, but it’s well known among Jessica’s circle that he’s had a roving eye for a good period of their relationship,” one person in the know told the website. Warren and Alba share three kids – Honor (16), Haven (13) and Hayes (7).

“She was always the one bringing home the bacon and she was the one who kept the marriage together,” another insider said. Alba has pulled in millions from her acting and business ventures. “Her friends don’t know what she saw in Cash. He seemed like a ne’er-do-well.”

Yep, money is likely to be a considerable factor in the divorce. “It’s not known if they had a prenup and certainly it’s not going to be a pretty settlement either way,” an anonymous source told RadarOnline. “She’ll have to cough up a huge portion of her $100million fortune even if they do have a prenup. Cash may pass himself off as a producer, but he hasn’t worked on anything in years. One thing’s for sure – her friends are glad to see her moving on and they think she can find a man who is worthy of her.”

But search for Alba’s name today, and you won’t find as much about the divorce as you’ll find breathless reporting on a resurfaced incident from when Alba was a teen. According to reports, she was kidnapped while filming the TV series Flipper in 1996. There are suddenly articles and TikTok videos springing up everywhere about it.

Related: Orlando Bloom Reacts to Keira Knightley’s Bad Pirates of the Caribbean Experience

The story goes like this: Alba went missing from the set of Flipper and a 14-hour search took place. Eventually, the teenager was found tied up in the trunk of a car. There was a police investigation, naturally, and it was revealed that Alba had been receiving weird phone calls in the run-up to the kidnapping. However, there was no evidence regarding who had actually committed the crime. Alba couldn’t offer any help because she had been blindfolded the entire time.

Obviously, that was a horrible ordeal for anyone to have to go through, and the tale strikes fear into the hearts of anyone hearing it. There’s just one problem: it’s not true. It’s a fake story that’s been around for ages now and has made a resurgence with Jessica Alba back in the news.

Outlets such as Hello and the London Evening Standard have reported the rumor as if it really happened, but we know from Alba herself that it never did. The Tab debunked the story by going back to a 2005 interview with the actress.

Alba spoke to Complex that year to promote Fantastic Four, and the magazine outright asked her about the kidnapping rumors. “According to the Internet, while you were filming the remake of Flipper you were kidnapped! Is that accurate?” they asked her. She responded with a simple, “No.” When pressed, she answered with another firm “No.” And that’s that.

The Complex interview makes for a saddening reading now if you were a fan of the Alba-Warren relationship. Back then, they were just boyfriend and girlfriend, and people were fascinated by where their relationship might go. Complex asked if Alba planned to marry him, and she answered, “Yes.” That marriage lasted sixteen years, but it’s over now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy