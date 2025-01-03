With Marriage Rumors Swirling, Jessica Alba Shares Thoughtful Post on ‘Unlearning’ and ‘Reinventing’

Jessica Alba has been married to Cash Warren, who she met on the set of Fantastic Four, since 2008, and the pair have three daughters together. They’ve always seemed very happy, but recently, rumors have been spreading that they’ve secretly split and are on the verge of divorce.

There’s certainly quite a bit of evidence pointing to the “split” theory. Alba has been seen in public without her wedding ring several times now. Maybe she’s got some other reason for taking it off… but then there are the posts she keeps making on Instagram. Take her end-of-year December 31 post, for example. She had a whole carousel of photos of the people closest to her, and Warren wasn’t in there. But some rather cryptic quotes were. “Ending the year with a heart full of gratitude, lessons learned and no regrets,” was the first quote in the carousel. It was followed by the decidedly dramatic-sounding, “When a flower doesn’t bloom, you fix the environment it grows in, not the flower.”

That on its own sounded pretty damning, but there was more. A third quote read, “My manta for 2025. If it messes with my peace, it’s too damn pricey. If it dims my shine, it’s got to go. If it makes me question my worth, it’s getting left in 2024. I’m entering 2025 focused and fully in my power.” Was Warren the “it” she had in mind?

The final quote Alba reposted was, “2024 cleared the path. 2025 claims the magic.” It certainly didn’t look promising for the marriage, especially bearing in mind the post Alba included with the photo carousel. “Sending hugs to everyone going through it – cheers to 2025 and even more love to come! Let’s goooo!” she wrote. But was she one of the people “going through it”? Some fans picked up on what they assumed Alba was signaling and expressed concern for her marriage in the comments.

Alba’s mysterious Instagram posts didn’t stop there. On New Year’s Day, she posted the quote, “Keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable.” Then, on January 3, she posted some text from a book to Instagram Stories, and the passages seemed to speak to Alba making a big change in her life.

The text of the book that Alba had photographed read was all about “unlearning” and “reinventing.” One particular passage had been highlighted by Alba, and it read, “Perhaps it’s time to embrace your imperfection in order to be bold.” On its own perhaps the post wouldn’t be a big deal, but taken with everything else, it sure seemed to point towards Alba wishing to “reinvent” something major in her life. Another passage from the book read, “Perhaps detaching from what you’ve been told is true is the key to finding what is actually true to you?” – and Alba certainly seems to be detaching from her marriage if she’s taking her wedding ring off.

Of course, it’s important to note that this is still all speculation at this point. In June of last year, Alba was singing the praises of her relationship, telling People magazine, “Anytime we ebb or flow, we just look around and it’s like, ‘Actually, at my worst, I’m still better off with you.’ You have to look up and say, ‘Would my life be better if we weren’t together?’ And every time, it’s, ‘No.’ We’re friends, you know?”

It remains to be seen if that drastically changed.

