Arcane Conquest Codes (January 2025) [CALAMITY!]

Updated: January 28, 2025 Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Adventure is calling—it’s time for some serious dungeon crawling! Welcome to Arcane Conquest, a challenging D&D-inspired RPG title that takes Roblox gameplay to a whole new level. Choose your favorite class, prepare yourself, and gather your party because it’s time to face true evil in the Corrupted Forest.

Reaching the point where you’re able to beat a dungeon on any difficulty and collect some truly powerful loot is quite a daunting task—which is why Arcane Conquest codes might be of help. The good news is that you’re right where you need to be to find the newest code drops. If you’re a big fan of dungeon crawlers, drop by our article on Elemental Dungeons codes and get your hands on all the amazing freebies that this title has to offer!

All Arcane Conquest Codes List

Active Arcane Conquest Codes

There are no active Arcane Conquest codes at the moment.

Expired Arcane Conquest Codes

There are no expired Arcane Conquest codes at the moment.

Related: Bullet Dungeon codes

How to Redeem Codes in Arcane Conquest

Screenshot by The Escapist

The bad news is that there are no active Arcane Conquest codes because the game was only recently released at the time of writing this article. The good news is that the developer’s other games have code redemption systems, so it’s safe to assume that there will likely be one implemented into this one soon, too. Return to our article frequently because we’ll update it with a proper guide as well as the latest code drops as soon as there are any free rewards for you to redeem.

In the meantime, level up your character and unlock powerful skills as you descend into the challenging dungeons and collect some fantastic loot!

How to Get More Arcane Conquest Codes

The places to look for Arcane Conquest codes include the Arcane Conquest Discord server and the Arcane Conquest Roblox group. However, instead of wasting a whole lot of precious time scavenging through a bunch of posts, you should rely on our curated list of codes as your primary source. We always keep our code lists updated with the newest code drops, so bookmark this page and come back whenever you feel like it.

Why Are My Arcane Conquest Codes Not Working?

The most common issue that will break your Arcane Conquest codes is a typing error. To avoid this, you should copy the codes from our article and paste them straight into the game. If you’re still not getting any free goodies, it most probably means the code is no longer valid. Inform us about any expired codes so that we can update our list as soon as possible.

What Is Arcane Conquest?

Arcane Conquest is a gripping and highly detailed dungeon crawler inspired by Dungeons & Dragons. Pick a class that suits your playstyle and prepare for challenging battles during which you’ll unlock powerful new skills and collect all sorts of amazing loot. The game contains intricate skill trees that enable you to shape your character into a powerful fighter of your liking. Enter the Corrupted Forest—alone or with a party—and face formidable foes on your way to reach the top of the leaderboards and collect all the unique weapons, armor, and spells.

While you’re here, check out our articles on Crawl codes and Wanderlands Dungeon RPG codes for more dungeon crawling and a whole lot of fabulous freebies to collect right now!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy