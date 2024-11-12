Arcane: Who Is Isha (& How Is She Connected to Jinx) in Season 2?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Arcane Season 2 Act 1.

Arcane‘s second season is finally here, and brings with it one of the League of Legends adaptation’s most talked about new characters: Isha – AKA “Baby Jinx.” So, who is Isha and how is she connected to Jinx in Arcane Season 2?

Who Is Jinx’s Companion Isha in Arcane Season 2?

Isha is a young orphan living in the Undercity. She first shows up in Arcane Season 2 Act 1, Episode 2, “Watch It All Burn,” being hounded by Chem-Barons Smeech and Chross. Fortunately, Isha escapes Smeech and Chross thanks to the intervention of Jinx, who’s prowling the Undercity incognito at the time. Isha promptly attaches herself to Jinx, and even saves the loose cannon’s life (with help from Sevika) when Smeech comes looking for revenge later in Episode 2. The Isha/Jinx bond is equally important in Act 1, Episode 3, “Finally Got the Name Right,” as Vi and Caitlyn Kiramman split up when the latter proves willing to sacrifice Isha to kill Jinx.

So, in short: Isha is Jinx’s friend and (effectively) her surrogate little sister. She’s not Jinx’s long-lost child, despite the “Baby Jinx” nickname, although who her parents are remains a mystery. That’s partly because Isha doesn’t utter a word in Season 2 Act 1, presumably due to the trauma she’s suffered to date. Will we ever learn more about Isha’s family and wider backstory? Maybe. Only time (and Acts 2 and 3) will tell!

Is Isha in the League of Legends Video Game?

Nope, Isha’s an original character created specifically for Arcane Season 2. That’s nothing new: many members of the Arcane stable lack a League of Legends counterpart, despite the game’s 160+ Champion roster. To date, the following are the only League of Legends Champions to appear in-person in the show: Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Viktor, Jayce, Ekko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Ambessa, Kindred, Ryze, and Warwick/Vander (probably).

That said, fans continue to speculate that Isha is secretly a League of Legends Champion in disguise. Frontrunners for Isha’s true identity include Yordle assassin Teemo and wind spirit Janna. Whether either of these theories prove true remains to be seen, however, Teemo and Janna are both referenced at different points in Season 2 Act 1.

Arcane Season 2 Act 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. Acts 2 and 3 drop on Nov. 16, 2024 and Nov. 23, 2024, respectively.

