Arcane Season 2 Episode Release Dates & Time

Arcane isn’t just one of the best video game adaptions, but also one of the best animated series ever made. This series burst onto the scene in 2021 bringing nine episodes of heat, and it’s coming back with Season 2 starting this November. Here’s the important dates and time.

When Does Arcane Season 2 Release?

The first episodes of Arcane Season 2 will be released on Nov. 9, 2024. After that, the series will take on the same release structure we saw in Season 1 which means sets of multiple episodes all released at once.

So you don’t miss out on the epic conclusion to Arcane, here’s a look at the release dates for each episode.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Nov. 9 Episode 2 Nov. 9 Episode 3 Nov. 9 Episode 4 Nov. 16 Episode 5 Nov. 16 Episode 6 Nov. 16 Episode 7 Nov. 23 Episode 8 Nov. 23 Episode 9 Nov. 23

It hasn’t been officially announced that the series will include nine episodes, just that it will be released in three chapters, so if the count happens to differ then the above table will be updated. Similarly, if there are any delays then we will make sure the table is current so you know exactly when to tune into new episodes of Arcane.

What Time Do New Episodes of Arcane Season 2 Release?

While it has not been officially confirmed yet, Arcane Season 2 acts are expected to release at 12 am PT / 3 am ET as that was the time that the original season dropped its episodes. Should there be any changes for Season 2 then this article will be updated once we have official news.

The good news is that given the release structure of the series, there are only three important days to note down for November and those can be found above.

It’s bittersweet to be getting Arcane Season 2 as it isn’t just another run for the incredible animated series, but also its last. Arcane will conclude with Season 2 and this was announced by creator Christian Linke back in June. The good news is that there is potential for more projects rooted in the League of Legends canon, but they won’t be Arcane.

If you want to refresh your mind on what went down during the show’s initial run then you can stream all nine episodes of Arcane so far on Netflix.

