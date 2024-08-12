Are Gina and Travis From RHOC Still Together? Answered

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Gina and Travis have had an interesting relationship, to say the least, from their initial date to their current living situation. So, what’s going on? Are Gina and Travis from RHOC still together?

Here’s Gina and Travis’s Current Relationship Status

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) couple Gina and Travis are together, but they aren’t living together. It’s a situation that, according to Bravo, Gina Kirschenheiter called “a damn nightmare.” While it wasn’t a breakup, she asked boyfriend Travis Mullen to move out, a decision she doesn’t regret.

Travis is currently going through a divorce. And the logistics have made life for their blended family difficult. Gina has stated that she feels Travis needs to deal with things before moving back in.

“We have a blended family situation, and it is extremely complicated and stressful sometimes. And I ultimately just feel like I always have to do what is in the best interests of myself and these three people [who] mean the world to me,” Gina said, referring to her children.

Despite the length of their relationship, it sounds like she wants Travis to be more committed to both her and her three children. Travis moved out, but he did not agree with the decision.

“He has some stuff he has to get through before he can really commit to this relationship in the way that we need him to to make it whole,” she said. She described as a necessary step backwards so they could move forward, and said that she was prepared to wait. She still seems pretty sure that Travis is ‘the one’.

So what about Travis? Going by his Instagram, he’s still meeting up with Gina and the kids, confirming that they’re still together in some capacity. But chances are that next year is going to be very telling as to whether RHOC couple Travis and Gina will stay together.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is available to watch now.

