The Real Housewives of Miami, alongside Andy Cohen.
Category:
Movies & TV

Real Housewives Of Miami Season 7 Release Window, Cast, and More

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|

Published: Aug 7, 2024 02:45 pm

The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), has been renewed for a seventh season. But when will you be able to watch it? And who’s likely to return? Here’s what we know about The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 release window, cast, and more.

Recommended Videos

Here’s What You Need To Know about The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7’s Release Window

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 was confirmed in May 2024, just after Season 6 finished airing. So if you’re looking forward to more from Lisa, Larsa, and company, there’s good and bad news.

The good news is that Season 7 has probably already been filmed, or is at least halfway through filming. We know that because Season 6, which began airing in November 2023, was filmed between April and July of 2023 (via Bravo).

The bad news is that, going by previous seasons, the show’s release window is likely to be just as late and will likely hit the airwaves in November or December 2024. That’s at least three months without any RHOM. Though there are so many different spin-offs, you can always occupy your time with another RHO show.

Who Could Return for The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7?

Image of several women in pink standing in front of a white car in heels, in the Real Housewives of Miami.

Unlike The Real Housewives of New Jersey, there’s no one RHOM cast member who’s been in the show since the beginning. I’d expect the show to feature the return of Lisa, Guerdy, Alexia and Larsa, alongside Julia and Nicole.

There was nothing about RHOM Season 6 that suggested any cast members were making a quick exit, and that includes the reunion special. That said, over on Reddit some RHOM fans have grumbled about Larsa’s quite a bit, saying “Larsa only cares about Larsa”, “Larsa is toxic and unlikeable”, and, well, you get the picture.

That does seem a little harsh, but she’s been involved in a fair amount of drama. That doesn’t mean she’s about to get the boot, though, Bravo absolutely wants people talking about the show, and tuning in. If they’re watching to see what Larsa does next, that works in the show’s favor.

Related: How Much Do the Real Housewives of New Jersey Make? Answered

Where Will The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 Air?

RHOM Season 7 is going to air on Bravo. It was Bravo that announced the show’s return and while some reality TV shows do change networks, that’s not the case so far.

Is There a Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 Trailer?

There isn’t a trailer for The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 so far. Season 6’s trailer dropped in early October 2023, a month before the show aired, so there’s a good couple months at least before we get a trailer.

That’s we know about The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 release window, cast and more. It’s happening, but don’t count on a trailer for a couple of months, with the show probably dropping in October or November.

You can watch The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 here.

Post Tag:
the real housewives
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.
twitter