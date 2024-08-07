The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), has been renewed for a seventh season. But when will you be able to watch it? And who’s likely to return? Here’s what we know about The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 release window, cast, and more.

Recommended Videos

Here’s What You Need To Know about The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7’s Release Window

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 was confirmed in May 2024, just after Season 6 finished airing. So if you’re looking forward to more from Lisa, Larsa, and company, there’s good and bad news.

The good news is that Season 7 has probably already been filmed, or is at least halfway through filming. We know that because Season 6, which began airing in November 2023, was filmed between April and July of 2023 (via Bravo).

The bad news is that, going by previous seasons, the show’s release window is likely to be just as late and will likely hit the airwaves in November or December 2024. That’s at least three months without any RHOM. Though there are so many different spin-offs, you can always occupy your time with another RHO show.

Who Could Return for The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7?

Unlike The Real Housewives of New Jersey, there’s no one RHOM cast member who’s been in the show since the beginning. I’d expect the show to feature the return of Lisa, Guerdy, Alexia and Larsa, alongside Julia and Nicole.

There was nothing about RHOM Season 6 that suggested any cast members were making a quick exit, and that includes the reunion special. That said, over on Reddit some RHOM fans have grumbled about Larsa’s quite a bit, saying “Larsa only cares about Larsa”, “Larsa is toxic and unlikeable”, and, well, you get the picture.

That does seem a little harsh, but she’s been involved in a fair amount of drama. That doesn’t mean she’s about to get the boot, though, Bravo absolutely wants people talking about the show, and tuning in. If they’re watching to see what Larsa does next, that works in the show’s favor.

Related: How Much Do the Real Housewives of New Jersey Make? Answered

Where Will The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 Air?

RHOM Season 7 is going to air on Bravo. It was Bravo that announced the show’s return and while some reality TV shows do change networks, that’s not the case so far.

Is There a Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 Trailer?

There isn’t a trailer for The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 so far. Season 6’s trailer dropped in early October 2023, a month before the show aired, so there’s a good couple months at least before we get a trailer.

That’s we know about The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 release window, cast and more. It’s happening, but don’t count on a trailer for a couple of months, with the show probably dropping in October or November.

You can watch The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 here.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy