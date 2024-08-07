Will There Be The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7? Answered

The Real Housewives of Miami has been going strong for thirteen years, but is Season 6 the end for the show? Or will there be The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7? Here’s the answer.

Is The Real Housewives of Miami Getting a Season 7?

The Real Housewives of Miami is getting a Season 7, so fans will get to watch this Florida-based reality TV show deal out more drama. Unlike The Real Housewives of New Jersey, no single cast member has been with the show since the very beginning, but you can expect several of the previous season’s cast members to return.

It’s not been confirmed by Bravo, but I’d be very surprised if Lisa Hochstein, who’s been with the show since season 2, didn’t make an appearance. Fans have followed the trials and tribulations of her relationship, her attempts to conceive, and, ultimately, her divorce.

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami was announced back in May 2024, shortly after Season 6 concluded. Bravo also confirmed it was renewing The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Potomac, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. There’s no date for the new series of RHOM, however.

Yes, those are all real shows, Bravo has milked The Real Housewives franchise for all its worth, and you can bet that at least a couple more as-yet-unannounced spin-offs are in the work at Bravo HQ. Probably the only reason we don’t have a The Real Housewives of Alaska is that there’s already a podcast by that name.

So the answer to whether there will be a The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 is yes, there will be a new season, but Bravo hasn’t said when it’ll air.

You can watch Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami here.

