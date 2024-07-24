Who Is Alexis From Real Housewives Of Orange County’s Boyfriend? Answered

Alexis Bellino has returned as a friend to the cast of the Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) in Season 18 with a new boyfriend: John Janssen. So who exactly is he?

Who Is John Janssen, Alexis Bellino’s New Boyfriend in RHOC Season 18?

Image via alexis_bellino Instagram.

61-year-old John Janssen is a businessman and a partner at an insurance company in California. Janssen first entered the orbit of the Real Housewives of Orange County when he began dating star Shannon Storms Beador in 2019. Their relationship ended in 2022. Shortly after, in 2023, Janssen began dating Bellino.

Outside of RHOC, Janssen was previously married for 18 years, and he has three grown children from that relationship, according to Bravo.

What Do We Know About Janssen and Bellino’s Relationship?

Janssen and Bellino met at a restaurant called The Quiet Woman in November 2023, and they began dating shortly after. As of July 2024, Bellino and Janssen’s relationship seems to be going well, as they’ve gone on several trips together and their families have hung out together.

In the first episode of RHOC Season 18, Bellino revealed to friends Heather Dubrow and Emily Simpson that Janssen had given her a promise ring. While they’re not engaged yet, Bellino said in July that she thinks a proposal is “around the corner.”

How Bellino and Janssen’s Relationship Has Caused Tension With Storms Beador

Prior to Bellino’s relationship with Janssen, the Real Housewives of Orange County star has been at odds with Storms Beador. Jim Bellino, Alexis’ ex-husband, attempted to sue Storms Beador for defamation in 2018. While she won the case, it’s caused tension between Storms Beador and Alexis Bellino.

The feud has spilled over to social media, and even resulted in some terse words over Bellino’s relationship with Janssen. Following an article on Storms Beador’s DUI arrest, which allegedly took place after she left Janssen’s house, Bellino said on Instagram, “Shannon, your obsession with John needs to end. I know my relationship with John has been a saving grace for you, as you’ve been eagerly mentioning our names in every interview in an effort to bypass all accountability for your arrest. […] John and I just want to live happily in peace, and we wish you the same.”

More drama between Janssen, Bellino, and Storms Beador is expected to unfold during the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 is currently on Bravo and Peacock.

