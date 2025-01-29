How to complete Atlantis Beastiary in Fisch

Another Fisch update, another tab in the Beastiary that’s begging to be completed. This time, however, there are a whopping 59 new fish to catch. In this guide, we’ll help you catch all the new fish.
Recommended Videos
All new Fish in Atlantis
Unlike most new locations in Fisch, the Atlantis update has several new fishing locations. Now, even though they are all located in Atlantis, you need to complete a puzzle to unlock most of these fishing pools. If you need help finishing certain puzzles or just getting to Atlantis, check out our guide on All Fisch Atlantis Puzzle Answers.
Note: Each of the puzzle rooms has a pool with different types of fish. For your convenience, we’ve broken down the list into pools.
Zeus’ Room Fish
Name
Weather
Time
Bait
Voltfin Carp
Rain
/
Worm
Sparkfin Tetra
Rain
Day
Insect
Lightning Minnow
Rain
Day
Flakes
Static Ray
Rain
/
Shrimp
Thunder Bass
Rain
Night
Fish Head
Storm Eel
Rain
Night
Fish Head
Lightning Pike
Rain
/
Minnow
Stormcloud Anglerfish
Rain
/
Shrimp
Thunder Serpent
Rain
Night
/
Zeus’ Head
Rain
Night
/
Posseidon Temple Fish
Name
Weather
Time
Bait
Colossal Carp
/
Day
Seaweed
Titan Tuna
/
Day
Fish Head
Leviathan Bass
/
Night
Fish Head
Giant Manta
/
Day
Shrimp
Massive Marlin
/
Day
Fish Head
Titanic Sturgeon
/
Night
Seaweed
Titanfang Grouper
/
Night
Fish Head
Deep Behemoth
/
Night
Truffle Worm
Deep Emperor
/
Night
Fish Head
Abyssal Goliath
/
Night
Truffle Worm
Sunken Depths Fish
Name
Weather
Time
Bait
Poseidon’s Perch
Clear
Day
Insect
Oracle Minnow
Clear
Day
Flakes
Sunken Silverscale
Clear
Day
Shrimp
Atlantean Anchovy
/
/
/
Marble Maiden
/
/
Worm
Crystal Chorus
Clear
Night
Shrimp
Philosopher’s Fish
Clear
Day
Coral
Atlantean Guardian
/
/
Fish Head
Helios Ray
Clear
Day
Fish Head
Triton’s Herald
/
Night
Deep Coral
Atlantean Alchemist
Clear
Night
Fish Head
Twilight Glowfish
Clear
Night
Night Shrimp
Deep Crownfish
Clear
Day
/
Celestial Koi
Clear
Night
Truffle Worm
Ethereal Abyss
Name
Weather
Time
Bait
Atlantean Sardine
/
Day
/
Column Crawler
/
/
Worm
Neptune’s Nibbler
Clear
Day
Seaweed
Aqua Scribe
Clear
Day
Seaweed
Echo Fisher
Foggy
Night
Shrimp
Temple Drifter
Clear
Day
Deep Coral
Mosaic Swimmer
/
/
Coral
Oracle Eye
Foggy
Night
Night Shrimp
Siren Singer
Clear
Night
Deep Coral
Chronos Deep Swimmer
/
/
Truffle Worm
Starlit Weaver
Clear
Night
Deep Coral
Voidscale Guppy
Clear
Night
Night Shrimp
Mage Marlin
Clear
Night
Fish Head
King Jellyfish
Clear
Night
Truffle Worm
Kraken Pool
Name
Weather
Time
Bait
Tentacled Horror
/
Night
Shrimp
Shadowfang Snapper
/
Night
Magnet
Tentacle Eel
/
Night
Fish Head
Eldritch Horror
/
Night
Truffle Worm
Deep One
/
Night
Truffle Worm
Abyssal King
/
Night
Truffle Worm
Kraken’s Herald
/
Night
Truffle Worm
Abyssal Devourer
/
Night
Truffle Worm
Void Emperor
/
Night
Truffle Worm
The Kraken (only during Kraken Hunt)
/
Night
Truffle Worm
Ancient Kraken (only during Ancient Kraken Hunt)
/
Night
Truffle Worm
That’s all there is to it. Have fun completing your Atlantis Beastiary. If you need a boost, check out our Fisch Codes guide.
Aleksandar has been a gaming journalist since 2022 and is still going strong. He started his career as a AAA game reviewer, but eventually made his way to Roblox guides, and has never looked back. An absolute God at obby courses. and a great TD player! If there's jumping involved, he's already all over it. If not, he's putting together a new team of heroes for another wave of enemies. Avoid him during the holidays because he steals presents (but brings them back later).
Published: Jan 29, 2025 08:47 am