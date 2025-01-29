How to complete Atlantis Beastiary in Fisch

Another Fisch update, another tab in the Beastiary that’s begging to be completed. This time, however, there are a whopping 59 new fish to catch. In this guide, we’ll help you catch all the new fish.

All new Fish in Atlantis

Unlike most new locations in Fisch, the Atlantis update has several new fishing locations. Now, even though they are all located in Atlantis, you need to complete a puzzle to unlock most of these fishing pools. If you need help finishing certain puzzles or just getting to Atlantis, check out our guide on All Fisch Atlantis Puzzle Answers.

Note: Each of the puzzle rooms has a pool with different types of fish. For your convenience, we’ve broken down the list into pools.

Zeus’ Room Fish

Screenshot by The Escapist

Name Weather Time Bait Voltfin Carp Rain / Worm Sparkfin Tetra Rain Day Insect Lightning Minnow Rain Day Flakes Static Ray Rain / Shrimp Thunder Bass Rain Night Fish Head Storm Eel Rain Night Fish Head Lightning Pike Rain / Minnow Stormcloud Anglerfish Rain / Shrimp Thunder Serpent Rain Night / Zeus’ Head Rain Night /

Posseidon Temple Fish

Name Weather Time Bait Colossal Carp / Day Seaweed Titan Tuna / Day Fish Head Leviathan Bass / Night Fish Head Giant Manta / Day Shrimp Massive Marlin / Day Fish Head Titanic Sturgeon / Night Seaweed Titanfang Grouper / Night Fish Head Deep Behemoth / Night Truffle Worm Deep Emperor / Night Fish Head Abyssal Goliath / Night Truffle Worm

Sunken Depths Fish

Screenshot by The Escapist

Name Weather Time Bait Poseidon’s Perch Clear Day Insect Oracle Minnow Clear Day Flakes Sunken Silverscale Clear Day Shrimp Atlantean Anchovy / / / Marble Maiden / / Worm Crystal Chorus Clear Night Shrimp Philosopher’s Fish Clear Day Coral Atlantean Guardian / / Fish Head Helios Ray Clear Day Fish Head Triton’s Herald / Night Deep Coral Atlantean Alchemist Clear Night Fish Head Twilight Glowfish Clear Night Night Shrimp Deep Crownfish Clear Day / Celestial Koi Clear Night Truffle Worm

Ethereal Abyss

Name Weather Time Bait Atlantean Sardine / Day / Column Crawler / / Worm Neptune’s Nibbler Clear Day Seaweed Aqua Scribe Clear Day Seaweed Echo Fisher Foggy Night Shrimp Temple Drifter Clear Day Deep Coral Mosaic Swimmer / / Coral Oracle Eye Foggy Night Night Shrimp Siren Singer Clear Night Deep Coral Chronos Deep Swimmer / / Truffle Worm Starlit Weaver Clear Night Deep Coral Voidscale Guppy Clear Night Night Shrimp Mage Marlin Clear Night Fish Head King Jellyfish Clear Night Truffle Worm

Kraken Pool

Screenshot by The Escapist

Name Weather Time Bait Tentacled Horror / Night Shrimp Shadowfang Snapper / Night Magnet Tentacle Eel / Night Fish Head Eldritch Horror / Night Truffle Worm Deep One / Night Truffle Worm Abyssal King / Night Truffle Worm Kraken’s Herald / Night Truffle Worm Abyssal Devourer / Night Truffle Worm Void Emperor / Night Truffle Worm The Kraken (only during Kraken Hunt) / Night Truffle Worm Ancient Kraken (only during Ancient Kraken Hunt) / Night Truffle Worm

That’s all there is to it. Have fun completing your Atlantis Beastiary. If you need a boost, check out our Fisch Codes guide.

