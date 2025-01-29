Forgot password
A Fisch player is fishing in the Atlantis
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
News

How to complete Atlantis Beastiary in Fisch

Image of Aleksandar Perisic
Aleksandar Perisic
|

Published: Jan 29, 2025 08:47 am

Another Fisch update, another tab in the Beastiary that’s begging to be completed. This time, however, there are a whopping 59 new fish to catch. In this guide, we’ll help you catch all the new fish.

Recommended Videos

All new Fish in Atlantis

Unlike most new locations in Fisch, the Atlantis update has several new fishing locations. Now, even though they are all located in Atlantis, you need to complete a puzzle to unlock most of these fishing pools. If you need help finishing certain puzzles or just getting to Atlantis, check out our guide on All Fisch Atlantis Puzzle Answers.

Note: Each of the puzzle rooms has a pool with different types of fish. For your convenience, we’ve broken down the list into pools.

Zeus’ Room Fish

A Fisch player is fishing inside the Zeus Trial fishing pool
Screenshot by The Escapist
NameWeatherTimeBait
Voltfin CarpRain/Worm
Sparkfin TetraRainDayInsect
Lightning MinnowRainDayFlakes
Static RayRain/Shrimp
Thunder BassRainNightFish Head
Storm EelRainNightFish Head
Lightning PikeRain/Minnow
Stormcloud AnglerfishRain/Shrimp
Thunder SerpentRainNight/
Zeus’ HeadRainNight/

Posseidon Temple Fish

NameWeatherTimeBait
Colossal Carp/DaySeaweed
Titan Tuna/DayFish Head
Leviathan Bass/NightFish Head
Giant Manta/DayShrimp
Massive Marlin/DayFish Head
Titanic Sturgeon/NightSeaweed
Titanfang Grouper/NightFish Head
Deep Behemoth/NightTruffle Worm
Deep Emperor/NightFish Head
Abyssal Goliath/NightTruffle Worm

Sunken Depths Fish

A Fisch player is fishing inside the Sunken Depths room
Screenshot by The Escapist
NameWeatherTimeBait
Poseidon’s PerchClearDayInsect
Oracle MinnowClearDayFlakes
Sunken SilverscaleClearDayShrimp
Atlantean Anchovy///
Marble Maiden//Worm
Crystal ChorusClearNightShrimp
Philosopher’s FishClearDayCoral
Atlantean Guardian//Fish Head
Helios RayClearDayFish Head
Triton’s Herald/NightDeep Coral
Atlantean AlchemistClearNightFish Head
Twilight GlowfishClearNightNight Shrimp
Deep CrownfishClearDay/
Celestial KoiClearNightTruffle Worm

Ethereal Abyss

NameWeatherTimeBait
Atlantean Sardine/Day/
Column Crawler//Worm
Neptune’s NibblerClearDaySeaweed
Aqua ScribeClearDaySeaweed
Echo FisherFoggyNightShrimp
Temple DrifterClearDayDeep Coral
Mosaic Swimmer//Coral
Oracle EyeFoggyNightNight Shrimp
Siren SingerClearNightDeep Coral
Chronos Deep Swimmer//Truffle Worm
Starlit WeaverClearNightDeep Coral
Voidscale GuppyClearNightNight Shrimp
Mage MarlinClearNightFish Head
King JellyfishClearNightTruffle Worm

Kraken Pool

A Fisch player is swimming down to the Kraken Pool entrance
Screenshot by The Escapist
NameWeatherTimeBait
Tentacled Horror/NightShrimp
Shadowfang Snapper/NightMagnet
Tentacle Eel/NightFish Head
Eldritch Horror/NightTruffle Worm
Deep One/NightTruffle Worm
Abyssal King/NightTruffle Worm
Kraken’s Herald/NightTruffle Worm
Abyssal Devourer/NightTruffle Worm
Void Emperor/NightTruffle Worm
The Kraken (only during Kraken Hunt)/NightTruffle Worm
Ancient Kraken (only during Ancient Kraken Hunt)/NightTruffle Worm

That’s all there is to it. Have fun completing your Atlantis Beastiary. If you need a boost, check out our Fisch Codes guide.

