An Escapist custom header combining a still of Chris Evans' Captain America and Secret Empire cover art
Category:
Movies & TV

Avengers: Doomsday's Captain Hydra Fan Theory, Explained

Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
|

Published: Jan 31, 2025 10:49 am

Reports of MCU veteran Chris Evans joining the cast of Avengers: Doomsday have sparked all sorts of speculation – including rumblings Evans will play Captain Hydra. If you’re not up on your Marvel Comics lore, fret not: we’ve explained the Captain Hydra Avengers: Doomsday fan theory below!

What Is the Avengers: Doomsday Captain Hydra Fan Theory?

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America in cropped Avengers: Endgame key art

The Captain Hydra theory – popular on online platforms such as Reddit – hinges on one key assumption: if Chris Evans stars in Avengers: Doomsday, he won’t reprise his original Steve Rogers/Captain America role. There’s some real-world evidence to back this up; Evans has publicly voiced concerns that revisiting the role would cheapen his original stint as Cap. So, the logic goes that Evans would only sign on to portray a different, alternate universe version of Rogers, or a separate character entirely (as he did for his Johnny Storm/Human Torch cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine). Enter: Captain Hydra.

Related: Did Marvel Waste Everyone’s Time With Kang?

That’s the non-canon name many fans use for the Steve Rogers of Earth-61311, an evil incarnation of Captain America in the comics. A Hydra sleeper agent, he impersonates the mainstream, Earth-616 Steve in 2017’s Secret Empire crossover event and its various tie-ins. Captain Hydra – officially known as Hydra Supreme – then goes head-to-head with his heroic counterpart and loses. But before his defeat, he left a big impression on many fans (the sight of Steve in Hydra-themed threads will do that), which probably explains why his inclusion in Doomsday is so widely theorized.

Is Chris Evans Officially Confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday?

Nope, Chris Evans isn’t currently locked in to play Captain America, Captain Hydra, or anyone else in Avengers: Doomsday. What’s more, the star recently denied reports that he’s onboard for the fifth Avengers outing. According to Evans, he’s “happily retired” from the MCU. Of course, he could be lying; actors sometimes have to tell porky pies to protect Marvel Studios’ secrets. We’ll just have to wait until closer to Avengers: Doomsday‘s 2026 premiere to find out!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in cinemas on May 1, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday
