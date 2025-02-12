Avowed PC Specs: Minimum and Recommended System Requirements

One of the biggest early releases coming to Game Pass Ultimate and PC in early 2025 is Avowed, the latest action RPG developed by Obsidian Entertainment. Here are the system requirements to be able to play Avowed on PC and the recommended technical settings to run the game smoothly.

Recommended Videos

Avowed File Size on Xbox and PC

First things first, players need a substantial amount of storage space to install Avowed, both on PC and Xbox Series X|S, though not prohibitively large compared to some of its contemporaries. Players on PC and Xbox Series X|S should set aside approximately 75 GB to install Avowed, with the storage space difference between the two versions being negligible. PC players will also need 16 GB of RAM to be able to install the game.

Avowed Minimum PC Requirements

Processor AMD Ryzen 5 2600/Intel i5 8400 GPU AMD RX 5700/Nvidia GTX 1070/Intel Arc A580 Dedicated Video RAM 8192 MB Memory 16 GB Storage 75 GB

In addition to the storage requirements, which are uniform between the minimum and recommended requirements, Obsidian recommends hardware that’s been available for years; this isn’t an especially system-intensive game. The Intel i5 8400 has been available since 2018, while the AMD Ryzen 5 has been available for even longer, since 2017. As far as video cards go, the AMD RX 5700 has been available since 2019, while the Nvidia GTX 1070 has been on the market since 2016.

It’s also important to note, when playing Avowed on PC, that players need to be running either Windows 10 or 11 as their rig’s operating system, with all the usual OS updates installed and running. That said, with Microsoft officially ending its continued post-launch support of Windows 10 in October 2025, it may be a good idea to make the jump to Windows 11 if you haven’t already, especially if Obsidian supports Avowed substantially with post-release updates beyond this year.

Related: All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions for Avowed

Avowed Recommended PC Requirements

Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600X/ Intel i7 10700K GPU AMD RX 6800 NT/Nvidia RTX 3080 Dedicated Video RAM 10240 MB Memory 16 GB Storage 75 GB

The recommended PC settings for Avowed still aren’t particularly system-intensive or an exponential jump up from the minimum requirements to run the game. The AMD RX 6800 has been on the market for almost five years now, while the Nvidia RTX 3080 is just as old, with both first released in 2020. Similarly, the processors needed to run Avowed at its optimal rates are cutting edge either, with many rigs purchased within the past couple of years running something as good or better.

While the game’s stated system requirements do not explicitly stipulate running Avowed with an SSD over an HDD, the SSD is always recommended when running modern, major studio PC titles. This likely immeasurably improves the game’s overall performance and matches the Xbox Series X|S version storage requirements, with the consoles natively running on an SSD instead of an HDD. With that in mind, there is no indicator how much differently Avowed will run on an HDD, or if it can run on a PC with one instead of SSD at all.

And those are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Avowed on PC.

Avowed releases on PC and Xbox on February 18.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy