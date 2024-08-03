Baldur’s Gate 3 Celebrates Its First Anniversary as Larian Looks to the Future With New YouTube Account

With Baldur’s Gate 3 turning one year old, Larian Studios is beginning to tease its next project with a new YouTube Channel “Larian: Channel From Hell“.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Turns One

Image Source: Larian Studios

One year has now passed since Baldur’s Gate 3, the Larian Studios’ RPG that swept up many of 2023’s major awards, was fully released on PC on August 3rd, 2023. The studio broke boundaries by successfully porting much of the breadth of tabletop Dungeons and Dragons into a videogame format. The game has proven to have a lasting cultural impact and has all the makings of a modern classic. Yet, despite Baldur’s Gate 3’s massive success, we still have little to no concrete information on what Larian is working on next.

Since the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 from early access, Larian has been releasing large-scale patches, adding even more to the game. Right now, the studio is currently working towards its seventh major patch for the RPG, though this patch was recently delayed after it broke the game’s virtual dice rolls.

Larian Studios Creates New YouTube Account

With patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3 on the horizon, Larian Studios is beginning to look to the future, unveiling a new YouTube channel with a community focus. In their announcement Tweet, Larian wrote:

This past year, we’ve had the joy of seeing your endless enthusiasm for BG3, and to commemorate our 1st anniversary together, we’re launching a new, community-focused YouTube channel.

What exactly this new channel will be showing off, and what “community-focused” means, can be cleared up a little by the channel’s description:

Get your mind blown by Larian: Channel From Hell! From regular streams and shows featuring our development team, to patch explainers, unboxing videos, and updates on what we’re currently up to, join us on this brand new adventure, bringing you behind the scenes on our next big thing.

What exactly Larian’s “next big thing” is, is still a mystery. We’ve known since November 2023 that Larian is working on their next project. Then, in March, Larian CEO Swen Vincke announced that the studio was not making Baldur’s Gate 4, or even another D&D game, instead teasing “a new thing.” What this new channel might show is that Larian is gearing up to show us what to expect from their future.

