Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 Is Out Now, Adds Fan-Demanded Feature

Larian Studios is keeping the updates coming with Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3, which is out now and adds the ability to change your character’s appearance mid-game thanks to a special item called the Magic Mirror. The turn-based RPG developer detailed all of the changes in a post on its Steam page.

The option to change your beautiful (or horrific) characters has been a highly requested feature since the game came to PC players last month. Although Magic Mirror does grant the ability to switch around your appearance, voice, pronouns, and nether regions, it won’t allow you to alter your race, subrace, or body type. Players are also stuck with cosmetic modifications that are tied to gameplay choices and consequences, so there’s no going back if you made a bad bet and lost your eye. Those restrictions are fairly reasonable, though, making Magic Mirror a fair feature that should calm the concerns of players looking to tweak their character designs in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3.

Magic Mirror offers an in-game answer for fans, but it’s not the only major addition arriving as part of Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3. With the Dungeons & Dragons RPG’s third patch comes another highly requested feature: full Mac support. Larian warns that saves made in previous versions of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Mac should be whipped before downloading the full version so as to minimize any potential compatibility issues. Recommended specs for Mac have also been updated, and you can see them by heading to the bottom of the game’s Steam page.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now on PC and PlayStation 5 (PS5) and will come to Xbox Series X | S at an unspecified point in the future. Since its initial launch on PC, Larian has been hard at work addressing fan feedback. In fact, the team has been so busy that many of the game’s patch notes end up being book-length lists of fixes and quality-of-life improvements. Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 is no different, as it, once again, exceeds Steam’s character limit for posts.

Larian is delivering major updates at a blistering pace, and Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 won’t be the last. When the studio is ready to inevitably release Patch 4, you can be sure to read about it here. Until then, you can read today’s full patch notes here.