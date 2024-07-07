10 Best 4K Movies: The Essential Ultra HD Blu-rays Your Collection Needs

Forget streaming; the best way to experience films at home is via 4K physical media — but there are so many to choose from! So, to get you started, we’ve rounded up the 10 best Ultra HD Blu-rays every movie collection needs.

We followed two criteria when compiling this list: audio-visual quality plus the quality of the film itself. After all, what’s the point of owning a 4K Blu-ray you don’t enjoy watching? And remember: this is just a “starter pack” (so don’t get too upset if your fave flick didn’t make the cut).

10. Apocalypse Now: Final Cut

Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 Vietnam War fever dream, Apocalypse Now, has never looked or sounded better than it does on 4K Blu-ray. HDR10 and Dolby Vision do justice to the movie’s lush colors and rich blacks, and the Dolby Atmos audio is equally kind to its Oscar-winning sound design. What’s more, Coppola and his restoration team have subtly enhanced both for home media set-ups. You won’t believe you’re watching a 45-year-old movie! Oh, and if you buy the Apocalypse Now: Final Cut Collector’s Edition, you also get the theatrical and Redux versions of the film (so everybody’s happy).

9. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

This is a controversial pick. While Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy is rightly regarded as a three-part cinematic masterpiece, the Kiwi director’s decision to re-grade the Ultra HD Blu-ray release polarized cinephiles. The color timing across The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King is far more consistent now — but also noticeably different from the theatrical versions. That said, the movies still look and sound terrific (the Balrog’s roar in Dolby Atmos is spine-tingling stuff). Plus, Jackson mercifully avoided the urge to do any Star Wars: Special Edition-style tinkering, so The Lord of the Rings movies’ real magic — its story — remains intact.

8. 2001: A Space Odyssey

The late Stanley Kubrick’s films rank among the most visually striking ever. So, it’s hardly surprising that three of his most acclaimed flicks — 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, and The Shining — are up there with the best 4K Blu-rays available today. But if we had to choose just one, we’d go with 2001. Warner Bros.’s restoration team scanned the 1969 film’s original 65mm negative, lending depth and crispness to 2001‘s iconic sci-fi visuals. The legendary “Star Gate” sequence is trippier than ever in HDR, too. About the only knock on the 2001: A Space Odyssey 4K UHD Blu-ray is that there’s no Dolby Atmos to augment its classical soundtrack. It’s a must-own, just the same.

7. The Revenant

The Revenant is a heavy hang — but also an undeniably great movie. And once you’ve seen the 4K Blu-ray version of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s 2015 Western drama, you’ll find revisiting it a whole lot easier. Iñárritu and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki played a hands-on role in The Revenant‘s 4K UHD release, optimizing its visuals for the format. The overall result is more naturalistic than previous home media versions. From Leonardo DiCaprio’s grimy skin tones to the delicate interplay between light and dark, you’ll think you’re peering through a window into the frontier-era Dakotas.

6. Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The definitive version of one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time, Blade Runner: The Final Cut is as visually and aurally dazzling as you’d expect in 4K Blu-ray. Director Ridley Scott supervised a 4K remaster of Blade Runner in 2007, which HDR brings to life even better than the standard Blu-ray release. Everything looks richer and sharper. Blade Runner: The Final Cut sounds superior on 4K Blu-ray too, courtesy of its Dolby Atmos track. The belated sequel, Blade Runner 2049, also deserves a place in your collection, however, the original movie is the more essential purchase.

5. My Fair Lady

There’s room for lighter fare in every 4K Blu-ray collection — especially when the UHD version of My Fair Lady is such a feast for the eyes. Produced from an 8K scan of the 1964 musical comedy-drama’s 65mm/Super Panavision 70 negative, the My Fair Lady 4K Blu-ray looks as crisp as any 2024 release. From the vibrant hues of Audrey Hepburn’s hats to the subtle details of the Covent Garden market, every frame is straight-up sumptuous in HDR. My Fair Lady‘s depth-of-field effects are more pronounced in the UHD format, as well. If only all classic films received the same amount of care when making the jump to 4K!

4. Mad Max: Fury Road

The bombastic visuals of George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road wowed audiences in 2015, and they’re just as spectacular on 4K Blu-ray. Like several other entries on this list, Fury Road underwent a re-grading process for its HDR release, and its striking palette pops as a result. Fire effects and explosions are more vivid in Fury Road‘s 4K Blu-ray version, although the night scenes arguably benefit the most from the re-grade. Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Dolby Atmos audio track is outstanding as well, especially during the chaotic sandstorm sequence.

3. The Dark Knight Trilogy

Like his idol Stanley Kubrick, Christopher Nolan has cranked out multiple worthy candidates for this best 4K Blu-rays list. Interstellar, Dunkirk, Oppenheimer, and, yes, even Tenet, all belong on your shelf. But none of these titles are a match for the combined bravura brilliance of Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. This is particularly true of The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, in which Wally Pfister’s IMAX cinematography — expertly calibrated for HDR — shines. Unfortunately, there’s no Dolby Atmos with this set, however, The Dark Knight trilogy’s DTS:HD Master Audio still sounds pretty good.

2. Jaws

C’mon: it’s Jaws — one of the most iconic movies of all time. It’s also one of the most masterful 4K Blu-ray remasters of all time, too. Universal scanned Jaws‘ original 35mm negative for the 1975 thriller’s UHD release, and everything — the colors, the fine details, even the film grain — sparkles in HDR. Better still, the restoration team clearly worked overtime to preserve the aesthetic that director Steven Spielberg and cinematographer Bill Butler had in mind. The Jaws 4K Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos audio is also best-in-class, elevating John Williams’ classic score and the ambient sound effects.

1. John Wick: Chapters 1-4

Rounding out this list of the best 4K Blu-rays is John Wick: Chapters 1-4: the full set (for now at least) of the Keanu Reeves-led, neo-noir action flicks. All four movies scrub up great in 4K UHD, thanks in no small part to their stylish use of color and lighting. That said, of the bunch, John Wick: Chapter 2 arguably boasts the best HDR-enhanced visuals (although Chapter 4 gives it a run for its money!). What about the audio? Let’s just say John Wick’s punches land twice as hard in Dolby Atmos!

And there you have it: the best 4K Blu-rays on the market today!

