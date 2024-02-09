As powerful as players can become in Baldur’s Gate 3, sometimes they need the extra edge that elixirs deliver. And with a variety of elixirs to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, some are better suited for specific classes than others.

Elixirs can be found throughout Baldur’s Gate 3 or crafted through the alchemy mechanic, provided characters have the required ingredients. To clarify, elixirs differ from potions in Baldur’s Gate 3 as elixirs last significantly longer — with many lasting until a long rest is taken — while potions last only a set number of turns. Here are the best elixirs in Baldur’s Gate 3 and which class is best suited to take each of them.

Best Elixirs for Each Class in Baldur’s Gate 3

Supreme Elixir of Arcane Cultivation

Magic users in Baldur’s Gate 3 have a limited number of spell slots, meaning they will have to choose their spells wisely ahead of combat. The Supreme Elixir of Arcane Cultivation grants the character who takes it an additional Level 4 spell slot. This elixir is crafted by combining the Essence of Beholder Eye with any suspension, with the recipe obtained after players extract Beholder Eye.

Given its nature, the Supreme Elixir of Arcane Cultivation is best used by sorcerers, wizards, warlocks, clerics, and druids. Other classes that will benefit from it (albeit to a lesser degree) are paladins, bards, and rangers, depending on their individual builds. When consumed, the Supreme Elixir of Arcane Cultivation will replace the effects of any previous elixirs the character has taken.

Elixir of the Colossus

Strength is the principal stat for classes like barbarians and fighters, with many of their saving throws governed by how many points characters have invested into it. This makes the Elixir of the Colossus valuable to these classes as it significantly boosts strength and weapon damage. The Elixir of the Colossus is crafted from blending the Salts of Chasm Creeper, found by extracting Chasm Creeper in Grymforge, with any suspension.

Characters who take the Elixir of the Colossus gain one additional d4 to their weapon damage, as well as an advantage to saving throws and skill checks based on strength. Like the Supreme Elixir of Arcane Cultivation, the effects of the Elixir of the Colossus replace any previous elixir taken by the character. In addition to fighters and barbarians, any characters built with strength abilities in mind will benefit considerably from this elixir.

Elixir of Bloodlust

Some character builds in Baldur’s Gate 3 are best suited for typical hack-and-slash gameplay, charging into the thick of combat with melee weapons. As far as brute force goes, the barbarian is unmatched, though classes like the fighter, rogue, and paladin also excel at direct combat. To provide a significant boost during combat, the Elixir of Bloodlust is a great addition.

Characters who have taken the Elixir of Bloodlust get an additional action and five temporary hit points whenever they kill an enemy. The Elixir of Bloodlust is crafted by combining the Ashes of Worg Fang with any salt, with the ashes made from combining three Worg Fangs. The Elixir of Bloodlust will wear off after the user has taken a long rest, so be sure to use it wisely.

Elixir of Viciousness

Critical hits can make all the difference in combat, especially when facing many overwhelming enemies. All classes can land critical hits if they roll a 20 with their attack roll, but several classes and buffs provide a bonus to improve the odds of landing critical hits. Rogues, rangers, and fighters (particularly with the Champion subclass) all are geared towards stacking damage and inflicting critical hits, with the Elixir of Viciousness giving them a further boost.

The Elixir of Viciousness lowers the number needed to roll a successful hit by one and stacks with any other critical hit bonuses that characters may have. This makes this elixir vital when fighting bosses or other enemies with a high armor class or amount of health. The Elixir of Viciousness is crafted by blending Vitriol of Shadowroot Sac with any set of ashes, with the vitriol created by combining three Shadowroot Sacs.