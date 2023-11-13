The 5-Star Hydro Archon Furina is one of the best supports we’ve seen added into Genshin Impact since the release of the Dendro Archon Nahida. Unlike Nahida though, Furina isn’t limited to a specific niche thanks to her Hydro element, so in this guide we’ll be covering some awesome team comps you can try out with her.

Best Furina Team Comps in Genshin Impact

Most characters in Genshin Impact have a set amount of team comps that they work best in. Furina – I’m pleased to report – has almost unlimited team comp configurations and compatibility, especially if you build her out well. You’d be hard-pressed to actually find a comp where she’s not an awesome addition. Her Elemental Skill summons powerful off-field DPS units that will shred enemies with Hydro damage. Think of them like Yae Miko turrets but far better and less maintenance. Her Elemental Burst is probably the best part of her kit though — popping it provides an insane team-wide damage buff that can stack up to a 75% increase. Between these two abilities you really can’t go wrong using Furina anywhere, but there are some teams that are more powerful than others. Lets go over a couple.

Furina Hydro Devastation Comp

Furina | Neuvillette | Kokomi | Zhongli

This team comp takes the best of the best Hydro characters and makes them one hell of a force to be reckoned with. Furina can summon her Hydro units for some big off-field damage and pop her Elemental burst for the massive damage buff. Then Kokomi can swap in and place down her Jellyfish to provide healing, which is needed to counter the HP reducing effects of Furina’s Burst and build stacks. Zhongli can place down his shield and then shred enemy resistances. Then comes in Neuvillette to use Hydro Pump and clean out all the enemies in the blink of an eye. It’s a comp that can deal massive damage and is almost impossible to be defeated thanks to its defensive capabilities.

Obviously the main downside to this comp is that it’s basically one element. Enemies with shields immune to Hydro damage are a problem, and only Zhongli can break those. If you’re comfortable without a shielder, you can swap out Zhongli for a damage dealer of another element. A character like Fischl or Yae Miko would actually be a really awesome addition. If you don’t have Kokomi, you could replace her with any other healer of your choice. Jean or Bennett could be an excellent choice as well.

Furina Vape Comp

Furina | Yelan | Bennett | Hu Tao

Vaporize is always a powerful Elemental Rection to play around with. This team comp makes use of a two Hydro and two Pyro split to ensure a reliable application of both elements for consistent Vapes. Furina can pop her Skill for off-field damage and her Burst for the damage boost then swap into Bennett to place down his Burst to heal the team. Then Yelan can Burst to set up her significant off-field damage as well before swapping into Hu Tao. Once Hu Tao is on field it will be Vapes galore as she dashes around destroying everything while buffed to the nines and assisted by Yelan and Furina.

If you don’t have Yelan you can swap in Xingqiu for a similar effect. Hu Tao can also be replaced by any on-field Pyro damage dealer you want to use. Want to use Yoimiya? She’ll shred with this comp. Want to dust off Diluc? Even he’ll dominate with this comp. No matter your Pyro DPS choice you’ll be well poised to take down anything with ease with this team. From boss fights to tough floors of the Abyss, you’ll have such high and consistent damage output that you should be able to shred most enemies. This of course assumes that you have some decent builds in place and characters leveled up to 80+ with 80+ weapons and talents at 7+ for optimal effect.

That covers off two of my favorite powerful team comps that you can use with Furina in Genshin Impact. Thanks to her being an incredibly versatile Element, Furina can really be used to awesome effect in almost any team comp in the game.