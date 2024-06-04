The best Jiyan team comps in Wuthering Waves will help this powerful Aero DPS unit to decimate everything. If you’ve pulled the first limited five-star character in Wuthering Waves, then this guide has everything you need to know about who he works best with.

Best Jiyan Team Comps in Wuthering Waves

Jiyan is an on-field DPS unit that does very well when he gets enough field time and energy. Because of this, he doesn’t suit quick-swap style teams especially well. Because of this, you’ll want to pair him with a sub-DPS and a support character for a full hyper-carry team. The two basic options are:

Jiyan – Mortefi – Verina

This team is currently the strongest for Jiyan. Jiyan likes to use his resonance liberation and then just hold his heavy attacks down until he runs out of that state, then rinse and repeat. Mortefi is an off-field DPS unit who shoots damaging blasts when the on-field characters use a basic attack or heavy attack. When it’s a basic attack, he shoots one projectile, but when it’s a heavy attack, he shoots two.

Verina supports by offering an absurd number of different buffs and a lot of healing too. When you combine them together you’ve got a team that’s fairly easy to use, which is always nice, but is also very powerful. In fact, it’s one of the best teams in the early days of Wuthering Waves, and with good builds on each of the characters, will see you through every fight in the game.

Jiyan – Yangyang – Baizhi

This team also relies on Jiyan to do the bulk of the damage, but has Baizhi for healing and buffing and Yangyang as your sub-DPS — but only sort of. Baizhi doesn’t heal as much as Verina, but she can still provide plenty of buffs with the right set of echoes. She’s also a free character, and that’s a huge win in a gacha game.

Yangyang is also free and is a unique character in that her outro skill allows her to regenerate Resonance Energy for the incoming character. For this team, you basically want to switch to Yangyang when Jiyan’s Resonance Liberation has run out, generate Concerto Energy as fast as possible, and then switch to Jiyan to help him get his Resonance Liberation back. You can then switch to Baizhi whenever anybody is low on health.

Using either of these team comps with Jiyan will set you up for success in Wuthering Waves.

