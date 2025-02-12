Mods exist to enhance gameplay, add content, and make the game more fun. Ready or Not features a massive library of community-made mods. Here are some of the best Ready or Not mods to download if you want to enhance your experience.

Recommended Videos

10. CX Body Cam – Reshade Mod

Ready or Not is all about immersion and realism, so why not improve it? The Body Cam reshade mod does just that, adding a body cam filter to your screen. This makes the game feel more immersive and realistic, as the filter and the fisheye really simulate how a body cam video of an operation would look.

9. No Rescue All Civilians

If you have been playing Ready or Not for a while, you might have already faced this problem. You can’t end the mission because there is a civilian left, and no matter how hard you try, you can’t find him. Well, this mod aims to fix that. It removes the requirement of rescuing all civilians to complete a mission. Now, you can complete the mission without having to mindlessly search the entire map for that last civilian.

8. Better Enemy Behaviour

The enemy AI in Ready or Not can be brutal. They have fast reflexes and accurate aim and can easily nail you down if you are not careful. While this adds to the immersiveness of the game, it can be a trouble to deal with if you are playing casually. That’s where the Better Enemy Behaviour mod steps in, making the enemy AI easier to deal with by slowing down their reflexes and reducing their accuracy.

7. More Visible Laser

The laser is super helpful when you are playing in dimly lit or dark maps. However, the visibility of that laser is not the best. One of the best Ready or Not mods aims to fix that simple problem. It makes the laser more visible and prominent. There are also presets to choose from like Narrow and Wide.

Related: Ready or Not: What’s Better, DirectX 11 or DirectX 12 (DX11 vs. DX12)?

6. More Slots

One of the annoying parts of Ready or Not is the limited number of slots you have on your loadout. This means you can only take a limited amount of ammo and other tactical gear. More often than not, you will run out of ammo and other utilities making the mission even harder to complete. More slots aim to fix that giving you, as the name suggests, more slots on the loadout.

5. Ready or Not Here I Come AI Realistic Mod Pack

This mod is not for the light-hearted, Ready or Not Here I Come bumps up the game’s difficulty by a ton. It’s the complete opposite of Better Enemy Behaviour. Instead, of making the enemy AI easier, it makes it super difficult to play against them. The bots are more aggressive, unpredictable, and overall more difficult to deal with. This forces you to be more tactical and strategic to keep your team alive and complete the mission.

4. Customization Unlocked

Customization Unlocked isn’t one of the Ready or Not mods that everyone is going to want to use. It basically unlocks all character customization options, which normally would require you to complete some requirements to unlock and a lot of time playing. The only exception is the Supporter options.

3. Old Wenderley Psych Hospital

If you are planning to add more maps to the game, then try this one out. It’s an abandoned hospital where the homeless reside. Some charity workers went in there to help these people. However, they were at the wrong place at the wrong time and saw something they never should have. The bandits there take everyone hostage, and your job is to save them. The entire map gives off eerie and dark vibes, and you will be on your toes the entire mission.

2. Detachment 0 – Shoothouse

Detachment 0 is more of a practice map that helps you improve. You can take your friends there and work on CBQ together. There is also a dedicated shooting range to try out weapons and practice your aim.

1. Gunfighter Gameplay Improvement V5

If there was only one mod I would recommend for this game, it would be Gunfighter. This mod heavily improves the gunplay making it more realistic and closer to real-life CQB. Some of its most noticeable features include realistic recoil, improved gun view models and handling POVs, more slots, and a new nade. There are a bunch more great features like this. If you are installing mods for the first time, then try this one out.

And those are the best mods for Ready or Not.

All of these mods can be found on the Nexus Mods page for Ready Or Not.

Ready or Not is available now for PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy