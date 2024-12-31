Best Rocket Raccoon and Groot Decks in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap might be flirting with hybrid cards for their final release during the Marvel Rivals themed season. Rocket Raccoon and Groot are already separate cards – that aren’t often played – in the game, but now they’re paired up into a single hard. Will they fare better together?

Recommended Videos

How Rocket Raccoon and Groot Work in Marvel Snap

Rocket Raccoon and Groot is a 3 power 3 cost card with an ability that reads: You can move this once. After your opponent plays a card here, steal 1 Power from it.

While it does a bit more than your average card, the effect is rather easy to understand. Much like Jeff or Nightcrawler, you can move Rocket Raccoon and Groot a single time. Whenever your opponent plays into the duo, it will steal 1 power from it.

That means Rocket Raccoon and Groot can reach upward of 10 power if your opponent is playing a lot of cards and you can correctly predict where they’re playing.

However, if you manage to hit only once with Rocket Raccoon and Groot, it becomes a meta relevant 3 cost 5 power card that can move – much like the pre-nerf Nocturne.

Especially when you consider pairing it with cards that force your opponent to play into certain locations, like Nebula, White Widow, Jean Grey, Storm, and more. There’s even a bit of synergy with the other Guardians of the Galaxy cards – including the original Rocket and Groot – but those have never been very good.

As a result, it becomes one of the best 3 cost cards to think about adding to just about any deck in the game – if you draw and play them on turn 3. Without priority, this card is rather weak on the final turn of any given match.

Best Day One Rocket Raccoon and Groot Decks in Marvel Snap

While you can slot Rocket Raccoon and Groot into just about any deck as a great utility card, let’s take a look at both a cheap and expensive deck that the duo will fit well into. First drop – as you might expect for a 3 cost card – is Silver Surfer. Let’s take a look:

Nebula

Forge

Brood

Silver Surfer

Rocket Raccoon and Groot

Hope Summers

Jean Grey

Sebastian Shaw

Copycat

Absorbing Man

Galacta: Daughter of Galactus

Gwenpool

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

The Series 5 cards in this list are Hope Summers, Sebastian Shaw, Copycat, Galacta, and Gwenpool. Sebastian Shaw is key and so is Galacta, but you can swap the others out for the likes of Luna Snow, Red Guardian, Nocturne, and other powerful 3 cost cards along with Sera.

You’ve played and played against Silver Surfer and know how it works; Rocket Raccoon and Groot add a lot of flexibility to move around and force your opponent to play in certain areas. This list leans into the card by including Nebula and Jean Grey, though the final Silver Surfer list may cut those in favour of Killmonger and Nova or maybe even a Lasher-based list.

Next up – and where I expect Rocket Raccoon and Groot to thrive – is an expensive Ajax list, which has flirted with being at the top deck of the meta for months now. It’s not often seen as many people didn’t pick up Ajax, but it looks like it just got more powerful:

Zabu

Hydra Bob

Hazmat

US Agent

Valentina

Luke Cage

Red Guardian

Rocket Raccoon and Groot

Malekith

Anti-Venom

Man-Thing

Ajax

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

This is quite possibly the most expensive deck you can play with the following Series 5 cards: US Agent, Valentina, Red Guardian, Malekith, Anti-Venom, and Ajax. Of these cards, Valentina is flexible but I do think the rest are necessary to run this deck most efficiently.

The goal here is to control the board with the likes of US Agent and Man-Thing, winning one lane with either of them, before dropping Ajax on the final turn. Malekith helps a lot here because it can pull Hazmat into play to be revealed at the end of the game, though the inclusion of Nebula makes this a bit of a riskier play but I do think she’s worth it for synergy with Rocket Racoon and Groot.

Luke Cage means your cards aren’t affected by all the power decreasing effects; however, that will also lower the power of your Ajax. So you have to consider whether or not you want a tall Ajax before playing him or to claw pack some of your power.

Is Rocket Raccoon and Groot Worth Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

Yes, I think the Rocket Raccoon and Groot card is going to be in the running for best 3 drop alongside Red Guardian and Copycat, so you’ll likely see a lot of them. At the same time, they can be easily swapped for said cards without taking a huge hit to your deck’s efficiency unless you’re running an Ajax list specifically. Pick up Rocket Raccoon and Groot if you can – you definitely won’t regret it – but it’s not the end of the world if you have an alternative like Copycat.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy