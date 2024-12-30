While we’re nearing the end of the Marvel Rivals themed season of Marvel Snap, a holdover from October’s We Are Venom season is available to nab for free if you grind out the returning High Voltage game mode. But is this latest symbiote worth the trouble?

How Lasher Works in Marvel Snap

Lasher is a 2 power 2 cost card with an ability that reads: Activate: Afflict an enemy card here with negative Power equal to this card’s Power.

At its base, Lasher will afflict an opposing card with -2 power unless buffed up in some way. As there’s myriad options to buff up cards in Marvel Snap, Lasher has a bit more potential than other freebie cards like Agony and King Etri.

You can, for instance, use something like Namora to make Lasher a 7 power card, or a 12 power card if you retrigger her with Wong or Odin, effectively turning Lasher into a 14 or 24 power play. Notably, Lasher combos very well with the season pass card Galacta.

Do keep in mind that as an Activate card, you need to draw and play Lasher on turn 5 at the latest to make the most of his effect.

Best Lasher Decks in Marvel Snap

While it will certainly take a while for Lasher to find his place, one of the best meta decks with buff options is none other than Silver Surfer. It is typically a deck that doesn’t have a lot of room for two drops but being able to Activate Lasher on the final turn can lead to some hefty power swings. Here’s the list:

Nova

Forge

Lasher

Okoye

Brood

Silver Surfer

Killmonger

Nakia

Red Guardian

Sebastian Shaw

Copycat

Galacta: Daughter of Galactus

The top end of this deck are all expensive Series 5 cards: Red Guardian, Sebastian Shaw, Copycat, and Galacta if you didn’t pick up the season pass. However, all of them except Galacta can be switched out for other good 3 drop cards like Juggernaut or Polaris.

Lasher makes this list as a great third target for Forge, though you’ll likely want to save him for either Brood or Sebastian Shaw. However, after playing Galacta on turn 4, you usually run out of targets for all your buff options in a deck like this, thus Lasher comes into play to grab it. A 2 cost 5 power card with the help of Galacta that afflicts an opposing card with -5 energy is effectively a 10 power card, after all, and doesn’t require any extra energy to execute on the final turn of the game.

Otherwise, this is a rather straightforward Silver Surfer list you can experiment with freely; some notable exclusions are Absorbing Man, Gwenpool, and Sera, for example.

That’s where I find Lasher most likely to wind up as it’s the current meta deck with the most hand and board buffs. Sure, Lasher might find a place in affliction decks that don’t look to buff him up, but I also think there will be some experimentation with Namora as the premiere buff card.

Agony

Zabu

Lasher

Psylocke

Hulk Buster

Jeff!

Captain Marvel

Scarlet Spider

Galacta: Daughter of Galactus

Gwenpool

Symbiote Spider-Man

Namora

This is a very expensive deck with several Series 5 cards that are unfortunately required: Scarlet Spider, Galacta, Gwenpool, Symbiote Spider-Man, and Namora. Jeff can be swapped for Nightcrawler.

If you’ve got all these cards lined up, this promises to be a rather potent deck that relies mostly on getting Galacta, Gweenpool, and Namora to buff cards like Lasher and Scarlet Spider that can then Activate and spread power across the board. Zabu and Psylocke help with getting these 4 cost cards out early enough and Symbiote Spider-Man is a great inclusion to reactivate Namora. Finally, Jeff! and Hulk Buster provide some additional backup and maneuverability if your draws don’t line up perfectly.

Is Lasher Worth Playing High Voltage For?

As Marvel Snap gets more expensive to keep up with, Lasher is definitely worth picking up if you have the time to grind High Voltage. It’s a quick game mode that has a ton of different rewards to nab before you get him as well, so definitely take the time to sit down and clear the challenge missions that pop up every 8 hours to get him. He may not become a meta staple, but much like Agony you’ll likely see him played in a handful of meta relevant decks.

