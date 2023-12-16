If I had to choose one video game genre to be my favorite, it would probably be RPGs. I love a good RPG, as losing myself in a world for dozens of hours always appeals to me. So, here are the best RPGs of 2023 that helped me kill a lot of time.

Normally, it may be hard to find a good RPG for a list like this, but it says a lot about the quality of games that came out in 2023 that I had to narrow down my list of games from over a dozen to five. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty finally redeemed Cyberpunk 2077 in my eyes, but I feel that game would be better suited in a Best DLC category than RPG. Then you have games like Octopath Traveler II and In Stars And Time that are very well made but didn’t connect with me in the same way that these five did. And then there’s Starfield, which… exists.

Fire Emblem Engage

For the longest time, Nintendo never really had a dedicated RPG franchise of its own. During the SNES era, it piggybacked off of Square and its library of titles but never had a singular franchise with international appeal that players could gravitate toward. That is until Fire Emblem was localized in 2003. Since then, the franchise has slowly but surely gained popularity, culminating this year in Fire Emblem Engage, a monumental love letter to everything that the franchise has done for both Nintendo and strategy RPGs.

The turn-based tactical battles are all still here, and they’re as good as ever. With plenty of customization options available, players can craft their armies however they see fit and take part in dozens of missions, all ranging from easy to brutal. The sim elements that were present in Fire Emblem: Three Houses have been reduced significantly, which is either a blessing or a curse, depending on what you like to get out of the franchise. If you love tactical battles and planning out the most efficient way to rout your enemies, then Fire Emblem Engage is for you since it has that in abundance. Sure, the story may be nonsensical garbage, but the gameplay is solid enough that it makes you ignore how ridiculous parts of the story are.

Final Fantasy XVI

I agonized about whether or not I should include Final Fantasy XVI on a list of “Best RPGs.” I mean, when you have one of the head combat designers of Devil May Cry V influencing the direction of the series, could Final Fantasy XVI still be considered an RPG? It’s on our Best Action-Adventure Game of 2023 list, after all. I eventually determined that it has just enough RPG mechanics to count, and while it isn’t the best Final Fantasy game by a mile, it’s still a fairly compelling one that kept me engaged.

Crappy side quests aside, the main plot of Final Fantasy XVI is interesting, and the darker tone compared to other entries does a lot to help distinguish itself. So what if it’s aping Game of Thrones in areas – at least it’s putting its own spin on the concept, making its world feel unique by comparison. It’s a bitter world, and I may not be eager to jump into the game again for a long time due to how dour its tone is, but that doesn’t mean the plot is bad. The gameplay is also pretty enjoyable as you mix and match different powers to outfit your arsenal of abilities to your liking. It’s a lot of fun just zipping around the battlefield and laying waste to enemy after enemy with a ton of spectacle and flair. It’s weird because I want to like the game more than I do, but I can also acknowledge that the game fully executed its vision and told the story it wanted to tell, delivering what is probably one of the most polarizing games of 2023. I’ll fall on the positive side of the argument, though, since when Final Fantasy XVI is good, it’s really good.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Remakes of classic games are nothing new, but there’s something different about when a classic RPG that is universally beloved gets remade. And out of the remakes that were released in the past year, Star Ocean: The Second Story R was hands down the best. While the Star Ocean series may not be as well known as Final Fantasy, Persona, or Dragon Quest, the series has been steadily releasing new installments since the ’90s, with its second game, fittingly titled Star Ocean: The Second Story, being considered the best. So please try to be surprised when I tell you a remake of the best game in the series is a great game.

At its core, the remake is a quality-of-life update for the classic RPG, going above and beyond not only just updating the game visually but also including features to bring the game more in line with how RPGs are designed in 2023. Combat feels a lot snappier when compared to the original game, and while the whole HD-2D art style may be wearing out its welcome for some, it does a great job of showing off the grandeur of certain scenes and moments. If you’ve never played any Star Ocean game before, not only is this a great entry point for the series, but it’s also the best game in the series by a mile.

Sea of Stars

Speaking of aquatic and space-themed RPGs, Sea of Stars is a genuine labor of love that I became completely immersed in. Sporting some of the most charming characters of 2023, Sea of Stars is both back-to-basics for RPGs and an evolution of what turn-based combat is capable of. It’s a love letter to the SNES in all of the best ways but finds new ways to make its gameplay even more compelling, like with the lock system that forces players to think on their feet in combat. The world and plot of Sea of Stars is sprawling and leaves me demanding a sequel so that we can spend more time with its cast and environments.

However, the game is surprisingly condensed. While other RPGs and games will brag about how long their runtime is, Sea of Stars is a brisk game that will only last you 15-20 hours if you’re just playing through it casually. Obviously, there’s plenty of side content to explore, but even if you do decide to engage with everything, Sea of Stars won’t take you an eternity to complete. Sometimes, it’s nice to play a short and simple RPG, and Sea of Stars is exactly what the doctor ordered. Efficient, clean, and a masterclass at how to make an endearing and engaging RPG.

Baldur’s Gate III

So, we all know that Baldur’s Gate III is great, right? I don’t feel like I need to say anything more than that, but as someone who in the past few weeks has decided to start playing the game, man, is this game a once-in-a-generation experience? Taking the world of Dungeons & Dragons and letting players go wild with it, Baldur’s Gate III is the game that keeps on giving. I know I said I appreciated Sea of Stars for its shorter and simpler runtime, but when a game as good as Baldur’s Gate III is just erupting with quality content, that’s just as good by me.

Is there a lot of complexity to Baldur’s Gate III? Yes. The numerous narrative threads, subplots, character interactions, and side quests can easily overwhelm unprepared players, and that’s before we get to how the game implements 5th Edition DnD into its combat. But for those willing to engage with its systems, there’s nothing else quite like it, and it’s highly addicting. Baldur’s Gate III is an excellent introduction to the world of Dungeons & Dragons, but it also serves as a beacon alongside Hades on how to do Early Access right. Actually, thinking back – everyone probably knew back in 2020, when the game first reached Early Access, that this was Game of the Year material no matter which year it came out in.

Look, everyone has been saying that Baldur’s Gate III is a game-changer for the industry. While I wouldn’t go that far in singing its praises as a paradigm shift, I will say that it’s a solid RPG that anyone who is willing to give it a go will almost certainly fall in love with it.

