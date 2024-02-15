When the fight gets fast in a Call of Duty game, your weapon needs to be even faster. Here are the best SMGs you can use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) Season 2.

Best SMGs in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2

Classified as a compact firearm with generally lower caliber ammunition and an incredibly fast fire rate, SMGs are the bread and butter of multiplayer in MW3. While they may lack the stopping power of an Assault Rifle, their speed and accuracy mean that encounters are quick and frenetic. Since mobility and flexibility are the keys to thriving in multiplayer, running a fully-kitted SMG is often the best way to overcome your opponents. In particular, you should equip, practice, and eventually dominate with these guns:

Rival-9

For as long as it’s been in the game, the Rival-9 has been one of the best SMGs in MW3. It’s no secret as to why that’s the case – it’s an absolute powerhouse. Allowing players to zip around the map without hindrance, this SMG also boats one of the highest rates of fire in the entire game, an aspect that can be improved with a careful selection of attachments that make it even stronger in close-range combat.

Ideally, your Rival-9 should be equipped with a lengthy magazine to compensate for how many bullets it flings a minute, as well as a muzzle and underbarrel attachment to taper its recoil. It’s accurate, but it can always be improved; I would recommend a suppressor and the DR-6 Handstop underbarrel. With that kind of speed and the ability to remain relatively undetected, you’ll be racking up kills in no time.

Striker

Long-time Call of Duty fans will recognize the MW3 Striker as the rebranded UMP45, a staple of the franchise and widely regarded by many as one of the best SMGs in the series. Unlocked relatively early in MW3, specifically when you reach player level 4, the Striker boasts an incredibly high fire rate with minimal recoil. Its damage isn’t anything to sniff at either, even if it has a sharp drop-off past a certain range.

Having said that, Season 2 has brought with it some decent buffs for the Striker. Its mid-range damage has been slightly boosted, meaning it’s not even more versatile than before. Throw on a Long Recon Barrel and a decent optic, and you’ll be able to take down opponents from anywhere on the map.

RAM-9

The stouter, more compact version of the RAM-7 Assault Rifle, the RAM-9 doesn’t sacrifice too much to function as a faster, more flexible weapon suited for close-quarters encounters. Its fire rate is astonishing, and its damage is similarly impressive. Of course, the downside to shooting faster and spitting out DPS is the recoil. The RAM-9 can be a pain to control, especially in the heat of battle. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to bring it under control.

Equipped with the EXF Huntress-90 Suppressor and the DR-6 Handstop underbarrel, the RAM-9 becomes a lot easier to fire. To further compensate for its kick, I’d recommend attaching some Retort 90 Grip Tape on the Rear Grip and Recon Comb to ensure that mobility doesn’t take too much of a hit. A full build guide for the RAM-9 can be found right here.

WSP-Swarm

When it comes down to brass tacks, you should fare just as well with either the WSP-Swarm or the WSP-9, its bigger brother. I think the Swarm is one of the best SMGs in MW3 because its ridiculous rate of fire offers a much faster and more consistent TTK over short distances, which is obviously what you want out of an SMG. Much like the Rival-9, you’ll need to attach a larger magazine to compensate for how quickly you’ll run through your ammo, but that’s a small price to pay.

The WSP-9 is still a decent SMG, an excellent one even. It’s more suited to slightly longer distances, something that’s plain to see in its higher damage output but slower fire rate. As stated above, either is a good option, but if you want to be fast and deadly, then the Swarm just wins out over the WSP-9.

And those are the best SMGS in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.