Steel-type Pokémon have been a part of the Pokémon franchise since the second generation of games. These powerful Pokémon are known for their resilience to almost all attacks. Steel-type moves are also effective against Ice, Rock, and Fairy-type Pokémon. So here are the best Steel-type Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

A List of the Best Steel Types in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Orthworm

Orthworm is a long, worm-like Steel Pokémon. It has a metal body divided into six segments. Except for its second section, its body is red on top and pale orange on the bottom. The first piece is its head, which houses its tiny, light blue eyes and a big, toothless mouth.

Orthworm has an incredibly high Defense, making it a good tank. It can take a lot of punishment and still do decent damage. It may not have high Attack, but it still has access to powerful attacks like Take Down, Iron Tail, and Earthquake. It can also learn moves like Heavy Slam, Hyper Beam, and Steel Beam. It’s perfect for trainers looking for a Pokémon that can take a lot of hits.

Revavroom

Revavroom is a Steel/Poison-type Pokémon that resembles a car. Its body is gray steel with back tires and a big yellow eye for its headlights. You can also find a prominent protrusion that looks like an engine on top of its head.

These vehicle-like Pokémon boast a high Attack and good health, Defense, and Speed. It has access to solid attacks like Spin Out and Gunk Shot and can even learn moves like Giga Impact and Steel Beam. Revavroom is a Pokémon you want to get if you’re looking for a Steel-type physical attacker.

Lucario

Lucario is a Fighting/Steel-type Pokémon that resembles a wolf or jackal. Lucario stands out with its long ears that come to a point at their tips, as well as its large snout and four-fingered hands. Its fur is a mix of blue and black, and its eyes are a piercing yellow.

Lucario has high Attack, Special Attack, and good Speed, making it great for battle. In addition, it has access to Fighting moves like Aura Sphere and Close Combat and Steel moves like Metal Claw and Meteor Mash. It can even learn heavy-hitting moves like Focus Blast and Steel Beam, making it an absolute nightmare to Rock-type Pokémon.

Magnezone

Magnezone is an Electric/Steel-type Pokémon that resembles a UFO. It evolves from Magneton. It has three magnets and a big eye with a red pupil at the center of its face.

Magnezone has an incredibly high Special Attack with high Defense and Special Defense. It also can access solid attacks like Discharge, Flash Cannon, and Zap Cannon. In addition, Magnezone can learn heavy-hitting attacks like Steel Beam and Thunder. Its incredible offense and great defense will be a terrific asset on the battlefield.

Gholdengo

Gholdengo is a Steel/Ghost-type Pokémon. It resembles a stack of gold coins shaped into a humanoid figure wearing a waist belt, giving it a golden, cylindrical appearance. Its face has oval eyes and a mouth displaying a crooked smile. Its body has skinny arms, large hands, and short, stumpy legs with no toes.

Gholdengo has an incredibly high Special Attack with good Defense and Special Defense. It has access to solid moves like Shadow Ball and Make It Rain and can also learn Steel Beam. And notably, its ability, Good as Gold, gives it full immunity to other Pokémon’s status moves. This Pokémon would be a great addition to any team.

Iron Treads

Iron Treads is a Ground/Steel-Pokémon with a gray metallic spherical body and a black underbelly. It has a pair of short black tusks on its face and a black half-moon pixelated screen on its face, which generally shows a pattern of a couple of angry red eyes. However, its most distinguishing physical characteristic is a segmented tread that protrudes from its rear and extends to the front of its face.

Iron Treads boasts high Attack and Speed with really high Defense. It has access to powerful attacks like Earthquake, Giga Impact, and Steel Roller, allowing it to dish out a staggering amount of physical damage. With solid Attack and Defense and high Speed, Iron Treads can end fights before they even start.

Tinkaton

Tinkaton is a pink humanoid Pokémon with massive white arms and short, stumpy toeless feet covered in pale pink circles. Its eyes are silver with thin eyelashes and a wide mouth with two square teeth-like growths on the top lips. On top of its head is a significant, pinkish-white growth that resembles twin-tail hair and droops down Tinkaton’s back.

Tinkaton has a high Special Defense and Attack with good health and Speed. However, what makes this Pokémon strong is its typing (Fairy/Steel). This makes it weak only to Ground and Fire but immune to Poison and Dragon and resistant to Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dark, and Fairy. In addition, Tinkaton’s signature move, Gigaton Hammer, can deal massive amounts of damage, giving this Pokémon great offense and fantastic defense. It is a Pokémon you do not want to miss out on.

And there you have it — this is our list of the best Steel-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For more information/guides on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, check out this article on the game’s breeding and our comprehensive beginner’s guide to competitive Pokémon battles.