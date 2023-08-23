Warlocks are a strong and flexible class in Baldur’s Gate 3. Just like in Dungeons & Dragons, they have Demonic Pacts, tons of spells, and access to Eldritch abilities. This provides a ton of flexibility to building the class. On top of all that, they can become even more powerful and versatile by taking on the right feats. Let’s go through the top 5 best Warlock feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3).

Best Warlock Feats in BG3

5 – Moderately Armored

Gearing up your party can be tricky in Baldur’s Gate 3. There are only so many powerful pieces of armor you’ll get ahold of and many of them will be spread out across the different armor classes. It’s also quite common to have more than one party member wanting armor from the same armor class, particularly spell casters. Warlocks already get access to light armor without having to sacrifice any of their spell casting potential, which is nice. But with the Moderately Armored feat, they will be able to utilize medium armor. This provides a huge boost to the Warlocks defense with the higher armor class. It also allows them to make use of medium armor if you’re lacking a party member who’s proficient in it, and would also free up your light armor for another party member to use instead. A great feat for a tougher Warlock and the potential to have a better party armor distribution.

4 – Lucky

Lucky is a super valuable feat on almost any class in the game. You get 3 luck rolls per long rest that you can make use of on pretty much any D20 roll. Essentially it’s like have 3 free charges of advantage to use when you need it. This can help your Warlock land hit rolls to get their spells off. It can also help salvage a poor saving throw your Warlock makes while being attacked. It’s a good feat that comes in handy all the time.

3 – Magic Initiate

Magic Initiate ads yet another layer of versatility to the Warlock. You could take something like Magic Initiate: Cleric to gain access to some nice healing or buffing spells. This could help you bolster your healing options so you don’t have to rely on just one healer. Even if it just means that your Warlock can self sustain, that’s a pretty big deal.

2 – Resilient

Make your Warlock even harder to take down with the Resilient feat. This not only gives you a bonus to an ability of your choice, but improves saving throws for that stat, which typically you’ll want to go with Constitution here. This will give you a very well-rounded and capable Warlock that can stick it out in battle.

1 – War Caster

War Caster is without a doubt one of the best feats for the Warlock class. It means you’ll be able to reliably engage in melee combat as well as still being able to make use of your spells. Concentration is very important to the Warlock, especially for your Pact magic. If you get hit and fail your concentration saving roll, you can lose control of the spell. War Caster gives you advantage on those saving throws, which will help you maintain concentration most of the time. You also gain a reaction spell to use against nearby passing enemies which is some free bonus damage.

Those are the top 5 best feats to consider for your Warlock in Baldur’s Gate 3. Some will work better for you than others depending on your build as well as your party composition. All are very strong options to take though and will certainly improve your Warlock.

For more on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out our guides to the Best Rogue Feats, Best Cleric Feats, Best Bard Feats, and Best Barbarian Feats.