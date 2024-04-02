Category:
Best Weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Apr 1, 2024 09:30 pm
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

There are a lot of weapons to collect in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and I mean a lot. If you want to max out every vocation and be able to swap between them with good loadouts, here are the best weapons to get in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Best Weapons

Down below, we’ve listed all of the best weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2 for every vocation. We’ve also made picks for the early game hours, mid-game, and endgame, so you have an idea of how your weapon progression should work as you get through the main story.

WeaponVocationHow to GetWhen to Switch
Vermundian BrandFighterBought in Vernworth for 13,800 gold

Gifted from Brant after doing his quests in Vernworth if you bought Mildred’s house. It’ll be in a bag at your foor.		Early game
AlmaceFighterBought in Checkpoint Rest Town for 20,800 goldMid-game
Threaded CudgelFighterBought in Bakbattahl for 38,500 goldMid-game
Dragon’s AegisFighterBought from the Dragonforged for 40 Wyrmslife CrystalsEndgame
Dragon’s DogmaFighterBought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife CrystalsEndgame
War BladeWarriorBought in Vernworth for 15,400 goldEarly game
Black MatterWarriorFound in a chest in the Ancient BattlegroundMid-game
Gryphic VictoryWarriorBought in Bakbattahl for 36,600 goldMid-game
CinderspineWarriorFound in a chest in the Mountain Base CaveMid-game
Dragon’s BiteWarriorBought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife CrystalsEndgame
SnagdaggersThiefBought in Vernworth for 14,800 goldEarly game
Divine RazorsThiefBought in Bakbattahl for 45,500 goldMid-game
Framae BladesThiefBought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 60,000 goldMid-game
Dragon’s VeinThiefBought from the Dragonforged for 100 Wyrmslife CrystalsEndgame
Cardinal BlazeMageBought at the Sacred Arbor for 27,800 goldEarly game
Solar NumenMageBought in Bakbattahl for 36,800 goldMid-game
Volant WhiteMageBought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 45,600 goldMid-game
Dragon’s NousMageBought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife CrystalsEndgame
MenicusSorcererBought in Vernworth for 9,600 goldEarly game
Bane ArchistaffSorcererBought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 48,000 goldMid-game
Lion-Lord’s ArchistaffSorcererBought at the Sacred Arbor for 56,900 goldMid-game
Dragon’s WitSorcererBought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife CrystalsEndgame
Savage FangArcherBought in Vernworth for 17,800 goldEarly game
Veteran’s ArcArcherBought in Checkpoint Rest Town for 21,200 goldMid-game
Dragon’s BlinkArcherBought in Bakbattahl for 48,500 goldMid-game
Dragon’s RancorArcherBought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife CrystalsEndgame
Percipient BladeMystic SpearhandBought in Vernworth for 9,900 goldEarly game
Fool’s PrizeMystic SpearhandFound in a chest in Battahl, just northwest of the city of BakbattahlMid-game
Dead RingerMystic SpearhandBought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 56,000 gold

Can be obtained as a rare drop from killing drakes and dragons		Mid-game
Lindworm FangMystic SpearhandBought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife CrystalsEndgame
Redolant WhisperTricksterBought in Bakbattahl for 26,500 goldMid-game
Resonant HymnTricksterBought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 39,000 goldMid-game
Dragonswail LitanyTricksterBought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife CrystalsEndgame
SiocadhMagick ArcherBought at the Sacred Arbor for 18,800 goldEarly game
Militant DoveMagick ArcherBought at the Sacred Arbor for 48,000 goldMid-game
Dragon’s BreathMagick ArcherBought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 55,900 goldMid-game
GrianmharMagick ArcherBought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife CrystalsEndgame

I’ve found that all of the best weapons for each vocation can only be bought from the Dragonforged, who is an NPC you’ll meet at Bay Wayside Shrine in the Battahl region. As you progress through the main story, you’ll eventually be taken back to Stormwind Cave, where you must go through the dungeon again and find a path leading back to Battahl. You’ll find the Dragonforged in the Shrine along that path.

bay wayside shrine location for best weapons in dragon's dogma 2

You can still find him in the endgame section, once you reach the Unmoored World by getting on the path to the true ending. It’s also worth noting that he won’t start selling these weapons until you reach the Unmoored World, so while

While the Dragonforged weapons don’t come with debilitations or elemental attacks, they do boast the highest attack and magic stats, which more than make up for that shortcoming.

How to Get Wyrmslife Crystals

best weapons in dragon's dogma 2

As for how to actually buy them from the Dragonforged, you’ll need a special currency in Dragon’s Dogma 2 called Wyrmslife Crystals. These can be obtained by killing the drakes and dragons that spawn all over the open-world. Be prepared to grind, though, as you’ll need a lot of Crystals to collect all of the weapons.

In addition to that, you’ll also want to be mindful of the Dragonsplague infection, as there’s a chance your pawns could get infected by fighting a dragon.

And those are our picks for the best weapons to get in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon's Dogma 2
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].