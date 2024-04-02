There are a lot of weapons to collect in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and I mean a lot. If you want to max out every vocation and be able to swap between them with good loadouts, here are the best weapons to get in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Best Weapons
Down below, we’ve listed all of the best weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2 for every vocation. We’ve also made picks for the early game hours, mid-game, and endgame, so you have an idea of how your weapon progression should work as you get through the main story.
|Weapon
|Vocation
|How to Get
|When to Switch
|Vermundian Brand
|Fighter
|Bought in Vernworth for 13,800 gold
Gifted from Brant after doing his quests in Vernworth if you bought Mildred’s house. It’ll be in a bag at your foor.
|Early game
|Almace
|Fighter
|Bought in Checkpoint Rest Town for 20,800 gold
|Mid-game
|Threaded Cudgel
|Fighter
|Bought in Bakbattahl for 38,500 gold
|Mid-game
|Dragon’s Aegis
|Fighter
|Bought from the Dragonforged for 40 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Endgame
|Dragon’s Dogma
|Fighter
|Bought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Endgame
|War Blade
|Warrior
|Bought in Vernworth for 15,400 gold
|Early game
|Black Matter
|Warrior
|Found in a chest in the Ancient Battleground
|Mid-game
|Gryphic Victory
|Warrior
|Bought in Bakbattahl for 36,600 gold
|Mid-game
|Cinderspine
|Warrior
|Found in a chest in the Mountain Base Cave
|Mid-game
|Dragon’s Bite
|Warrior
|Bought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Endgame
|
|Snagdaggers
|Thief
|Bought in Vernworth for 14,800 gold
|Early game
|Divine Razors
|Thief
|Bought in Bakbattahl for 45,500 gold
|Mid-game
|Framae Blades
|Thief
|Bought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 60,000 gold
|Mid-game
|Dragon’s Vein
|Thief
|Bought from the Dragonforged for 100 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Endgame
|Cardinal Blaze
|Mage
|Bought at the Sacred Arbor for 27,800 gold
|Early game
|Solar Numen
|Mage
|Bought in Bakbattahl for 36,800 gold
|Mid-game
|Volant White
|Mage
|Bought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 45,600 gold
|Mid-game
|Dragon’s Nous
|Mage
|Bought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Endgame
|Menicus
|Sorcerer
|Bought in Vernworth for 9,600 gold
|Early game
|Bane Archistaff
|Sorcerer
|Bought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 48,000 gold
|Mid-game
|
|Lion-Lord’s Archistaff
|Sorcerer
|Bought at the Sacred Arbor for 56,900 gold
|Mid-game
|Dragon’s Wit
|Sorcerer
|Bought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Endgame
|Savage Fang
|Archer
|Bought in Vernworth for 17,800 gold
|Early game
|Veteran’s Arc
|Archer
|Bought in Checkpoint Rest Town for 21,200 gold
|Mid-game
|Dragon’s Blink
|Archer
|Bought in Bakbattahl for 48,500 gold
|Mid-game
|Dragon’s Rancor
|Archer
|Bought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Endgame
|Percipient Blade
|Mystic Spearhand
|Bought in Vernworth for 9,900 gold
|Early game
|Fool’s Prize
|Mystic Spearhand
|Found in a chest in Battahl, just northwest of the city of Bakbattahl
|Mid-game
|Dead Ringer
|Mystic Spearhand
|Bought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 56,000 gold
Can be obtained as a rare drop from killing drakes and dragons
|Mid-game
|Lindworm Fang
|Mystic Spearhand
|Bought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Endgame
|Redolant Whisper
|Trickster
|Bought in Bakbattahl for 26,500 gold
|Mid-game
|Resonant Hymn
|Trickster
|Bought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 39,000 gold
|Mid-game
|Dragonswail Litany
|Trickster
|Bought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Endgame
|Siocadh
|Magick Archer
|Bought at the Sacred Arbor for 18,800 gold
|Early game
|Militant Dove
|Magick Archer
|Bought at the Sacred Arbor for 48,000 gold
|Mid-game
|Dragon’s Breath
|Magick Archer
|Bought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 55,900 gold
|Mid-game
|Grianmhar
|Magick Archer
|Bought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals
|Endgame
I’ve found that all of the best weapons for each vocation can only be bought from the Dragonforged, who is an NPC you’ll meet at Bay Wayside Shrine in the Battahl region. As you progress through the main story, you’ll eventually be taken back to Stormwind Cave, where you must go through the dungeon again and find a path leading back to Battahl. You’ll find the Dragonforged in the Shrine along that path.
You can still find him in the endgame section, once you reach the Unmoored World by getting on the path to the true ending. It’s also worth noting that he won’t start selling these weapons until you reach the Unmoored World, so while
While the Dragonforged weapons don’t come with debilitations or elemental attacks, they do boast the highest attack and magic stats, which more than make up for that shortcoming.
How to Get Wyrmslife Crystals
As for how to actually buy them from the Dragonforged, you’ll need a special currency in Dragon’s Dogma 2 called Wyrmslife Crystals. These can be obtained by killing the drakes and dragons that spawn all over the open-world. Be prepared to grind, though, as you’ll need a lot of Crystals to collect all of the weapons.
In addition to that, you’ll also want to be mindful of the Dragonsplague infection, as there’s a chance your pawns could get infected by fighting a dragon.
And those are our picks for the best weapons to get in Dragon’s Dogma 2.