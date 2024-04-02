There are a lot of weapons to collect in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and I mean a lot. If you want to max out every vocation and be able to swap between them with good loadouts, here are the best weapons to get in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Best Weapons

Down below, we’ve listed all of the best weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2 for every vocation. We’ve also made picks for the early game hours, mid-game, and endgame, so you have an idea of how your weapon progression should work as you get through the main story.

Weapon Vocation How to Get When to Switch Vermundian Brand Fighter Bought in Vernworth for 13,800 gold



Gifted from Brant after doing his quests in Vernworth if you bought Mildred’s house. It’ll be in a bag at your foor. Early game Almace Fighter Bought in Checkpoint Rest Town for 20,800 gold Mid-game Threaded Cudgel Fighter Bought in Bakbattahl for 38,500 gold Mid-game Dragon’s Aegis Fighter Bought from the Dragonforged for 40 Wyrmslife Crystals Endgame Dragon’s Dogma Fighter Bought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Endgame War Blade Warrior Bought in Vernworth for 15,400 gold Early game Black Matter Warrior Found in a chest in the Ancient Battleground Mid-game Gryphic Victory Warrior Bought in Bakbattahl for 36,600 gold Mid-game Cinderspine Warrior Found in a chest in the Mountain Base Cave Mid-game Dragon’s Bite Warrior Bought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Endgame Snagdaggers Thief Bought in Vernworth for 14,800 gold Early game Divine Razors Thief Bought in Bakbattahl for 45,500 gold Mid-game Framae Blades Thief Bought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 60,000 gold Mid-game Dragon’s Vein Thief Bought from the Dragonforged for 100 Wyrmslife Crystals Endgame Cardinal Blaze Mage Bought at the Sacred Arbor for 27,800 gold Early game Solar Numen Mage Bought in Bakbattahl for 36,800 gold Mid-game Volant White Mage Bought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 45,600 gold Mid-game Dragon’s Nous Mage Bought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Endgame Menicus Sorcerer Bought in Vernworth for 9,600 gold Early game Bane Archistaff Sorcerer Bought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 48,000 gold Mid-game Lion-Lord’s Archistaff Sorcerer Bought at the Sacred Arbor for 56,900 gold Mid-game Dragon’s Wit Sorcerer Bought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Endgame Savage Fang Archer Bought in Vernworth for 17,800 gold Early game Veteran’s Arc Archer Bought in Checkpoint Rest Town for 21,200 gold Mid-game Dragon’s Blink Archer Bought in Bakbattahl for 48,500 gold Mid-game Dragon’s Rancor Archer Bought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Endgame Percipient Blade Mystic Spearhand Bought in Vernworth for 9,900 gold Early game Fool’s Prize Mystic Spearhand Found in a chest in Battahl, just northwest of the city of Bakbattahl Mid-game Dead Ringer Mystic Spearhand Bought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 56,000 gold



Can be obtained as a rare drop from killing drakes and dragons Mid-game Lindworm Fang Mystic Spearhand Bought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Endgame Redolant Whisper Trickster Bought in Bakbattahl for 26,500 gold Mid-game Resonant Hymn Trickster Bought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 39,000 gold Mid-game Dragonswail Litany Trickster Bought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Endgame Siocadh Magick Archer Bought at the Sacred Arbor for 18,800 gold Early game Militant Dove Magick Archer Bought at the Sacred Arbor for 48,000 gold Mid-game Dragon’s Breath Magick Archer Bought at the Volcanic Island Armory for 55,900 gold Mid-game Grianmhar Magick Archer Bought from the Dragonforged for 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Endgame

I’ve found that all of the best weapons for each vocation can only be bought from the Dragonforged, who is an NPC you’ll meet at Bay Wayside Shrine in the Battahl region. As you progress through the main story, you’ll eventually be taken back to Stormwind Cave, where you must go through the dungeon again and find a path leading back to Battahl. You’ll find the Dragonforged in the Shrine along that path.

You can still find him in the endgame section, once you reach the Unmoored World by getting on the path to the true ending. It’s also worth noting that he won’t start selling these weapons until you reach the Unmoored World, so while

While the Dragonforged weapons don’t come with debilitations or elemental attacks, they do boast the highest attack and magic stats, which more than make up for that shortcoming.

How to Get Wyrmslife Crystals

As for how to actually buy them from the Dragonforged, you’ll need a special currency in Dragon’s Dogma 2 called Wyrmslife Crystals. These can be obtained by killing the drakes and dragons that spawn all over the open-world. Be prepared to grind, though, as you’ll need a lot of Crystals to collect all of the weapons.

In addition to that, you’ll also want to be mindful of the Dragonsplague infection, as there’s a chance your pawns could get infected by fighting a dragon.

And those are our picks for the best weapons to get in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

