13 Amazing Black Anime Characters You Need to Know

Although anime has been around for generations, it has traditionally been somewhat lax in its diversity and representation of people of color. Fortunately, this trend has started to change recently with the addition of a few great characters. Here is a list of 15 Black anime characters you should know.

A (Fourth Raikage) – Naruto Shippuden

The fourth Raikage, simply known as “A,” first appeared in Naruto Shippuden episode #152. He is the supreme leader of the Allied Shinobi Forces, a position that makes him as resourceful as he is powerful.

A’s primary goal as Raikage is the protection of his village. He is also known for being somewhat emotional at times and can be overprotective of his younger brother, B. He is immensely powerful, and Naruto himself compared being struck by A to being hit by a mountain. The fourth Raikage stands out not only for his great power but his position as the leader of his people.

Voiced by the legendary Samuel L. Jackson, the Emmy-winning Afro Samurai tells the story of the titular character as he embarks on a quest to avenge the death of his father. The complex story also tactfully addresses the concepts of duty and mental struggles.

As Afro seeks to face the greatest warrior in the world, he must also deal with his alternate persona, Ninja Ninja. While Afro is largely stoic and silent, his other side is foul-mouthed and encourages his darkest impulses. This makes Afro and his mission even more engaging and a standout among anime features.

Aokiji was originally known as Kuzan and is one of the Ten Titanic Captains of Blackbeard’s Pirates on One Piece. He was previously a Marine Admiral and became a pirate after losing a fight to become the Fleet Admiral.

Aokiji has consumed a Devil Fruit that allows him to create and control ice; he can even transform his entire body. Additionally, he is a highly formidable fighter, trained as a Marine. Although he maintains a somewhat lazy personality, he is still dangerous when motivated, having defeated Luffy himself on more than one occasion. He has acted as both an antagonist and sometimes protagonist, making him as versatile as he is powerful.

Naruto Shippuden Episode #199 introduced another one of the series’ amazing Black anime characters, Darui. He is the right-hand man of the Fourth Raikage and eventually succeeds him as the Fifth Raikage.

Darui’s title translates into “Lightning Shadow” and hints at his level of power. Although he is much more laid back than his predecessor, Darui has mastered wind, water, and lightning nature transformations. This makes him easily as formidable as Naruto himself, perhaps even more so.

Black Lagoon features anime’s very own version of the MCU’s Nick Fury in the form of Dutch. He is a hardened Vietnam War veteran who now runs the Lagoon Company.

Although Dutch is a highly skilled physical fighter, he prefers to rely on his tactical skills, which he uses to command his team. In the midst of giving orders, Dutch still maintains a somewhat easygoing personality – even though he is committed to getting the job done regardless of the cost.

Franceska Mila Rose (Bleach)

The long-running anime Bleach (now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu) is as well known for its villains as well as its protagonists. One such villain is the memorable Franceska Mila Rose, the 55th Arrancar.

Although she is a minion of Tier Halibel (more on him later), she stands out for her sadistic nature. She stands out for her appearance as well, sporting an armored bikini that evokes memories of Wonder Woman and the Amazons. Although this grants her somewhat questionable protection, there is no denying that Mila Rose is a highly formidable (and terrifying) combatant.

Killer Bee (or simply B) is the brother of Naruto Shippuden‘s Fourth Raikage, A. Although he wears sunglasses and aspires to be a rapper (seriously), he not be taken lightly, as the whopping seven swords he carries are not just for show.

Killer Bee is very similar to Naruto in that he is overconfident and comes across as cocky, demanding to be called “Lord” by those around him. Despite his shenanigans, Bee is both very strong and intelligent and possesses an immense amount of chakra energy.

Michiko Malandro of Michiko & Hatchin is one of the few “normal” characters who make this list of amazing Black anime characters. Although she is an escaped convict, she nonetheless shines as intelligent, compassionate, and undeniably beautiful.

Although Michiko has made a few bad choices and can have a somewhat fiery temper, she also has a heart of gold. This is portrayed often in the series through her interactions with the orphan Hatchin, who she protects with her life.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (streaming dubbed episodes on Disney+ and Hulu) introduced a number of unique characters, and Muhammad Avdol is no exception. He initially appears as an Egyptian friend of Joseph Joestar and joins his motley crew as they hunt down the villainous Dio.

Muhammad served primarily as a guide for Joestar and the others, providing valuable information on the other Stand users they encountered. He also proved to be an invaluable ally in contact, with his own abilities granting him the power to manipulate fire.

Tier Harribel is another Bleach antagonist who began as an Arrancar and became the ruler of Hueco Mundo. She counts the previously mentioned Mila Rose among her minions, which in and of itself speaks volumes about her power and abilities.

Unlike many villains, Harribel opposes the idea of killing. especially when it is done in the name of seizing power. She instead prefers to remain calm and level-headed as she observes both her allies and enemies. However, she is still a vicious and deadly fighter when necessary.

Villetta Nu is another alluring villain, introduced in the world of Code Geass. Her story is somewhat complicated, as she is initially blackmailed into joining the Black Knights.

Villetta Nu is calm and collected in a fight, proving herself enough to become a Knightmare Pilot. She hopes to one day achieve the rank of Baroness, which she would then proudly pass on to her descendants.

Yasuke may be a relatively short Netflix anime series, but it still manages to deliver the goods. The show tells the story of the historically accurate African who became a samurai in the 1500s.

Although the anime takes a fair amount of liberties (most notably by adding in robots and shape-shifting sorcerers), it still manages to hold true to the gist of Yasuke’s story. He is presented as an everyday boatman seeking refuge from a violent past who finds a noble reason to take up the sword once more.

Yoruchi Shihouin (Bleach)

Yoruichi Shihouin of Bleach fame is one of the most popular characters in anime – and for good reason. She is a Shinigami (spirit) who commonly takes the form of a cat and is an ally of Ichigo Kurosaki.

Yoruichi is over 100 years old (although she still maintains a youthful appearance) and is a princess and warrior in Soul Society. After leaving her original home, Yoruichi appears in the human world, saving Ichigo’s life, and setting on a new path of training meant to unlock his true potential. She essentially sets him on his path as he ventures into an all-new world, making her an indispensable part of his journey.

And those are 13 amazing Black anime characters you need to know.

