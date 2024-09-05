Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Ichigo in poster for Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 3
Category:
Anime & Manga

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode Release Dates & Time

The best way to finish 2024.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 5, 2024 07:52 pm

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is finally past the halfway mark with the release of Part 3 being the penultimate portion of the series. You won’t want to miss this action, and so you don’t here’s when each episode will arrive.

Recommended Videos

When Does Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Release?

A promo visual for Bleach Thousand Year Blood War anime

The first episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will be released on Oct. 5, 2024. Episodes of the series will then continue to be released weekly through the remainder of 2024.

If you’re looking to get an idea of when each episode will be released, check out the table below with the expected release dates for every new addition to Part 3.

EpisodeRelease Date
Episode 1Oct. 5
Episode 2Oct. 12
Episode 3Oct. 19
Episode 4Oct. 26
Episode 5Nov. 2
Episode 6Nov. 9
Episode 7Nov. 16
Episode 8Nov. 23
Episode 9Nov. 30
Episode 10Dec. 7
Episode 11Dec. 14
Episode 12Dec. 21
Episode 13Dec. 28

Anime can be prone to delays mid-season so it is possible that some of these dates could change during the season. If that is the case then this article will be updated, so feel free to check back as the season is airing and stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Release?

An exact release time for episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has not yet been released, but they will air in Japan on the dates listed above. Once a release time is revealed this article will be updated.

Like previous seasons of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, fans can expect to see episodes arrive on Hulu and Disney Plus on the day they stream in Japan with a minimal gap between the broadcast and streaming debuts.

If you want to catch up before the new episodes, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War seasons one and two are available to stream on Disney Plus or Hulu depending on your location now.

Post Tag:
bleach
Bleach Thousand Year Blood War
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]