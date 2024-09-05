Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode Release Dates & Time

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is finally past the halfway mark with the release of Part 3 being the penultimate portion of the series. You won’t want to miss this action, and so you don’t here’s when each episode will arrive.

When Does Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Release?

The first episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will be released on Oct. 5, 2024. Episodes of the series will then continue to be released weekly through the remainder of 2024.

If you’re looking to get an idea of when each episode will be released, check out the table below with the expected release dates for every new addition to Part 3.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Oct. 5 Episode 2 Oct. 12 Episode 3 Oct. 19 Episode 4 Oct. 26 Episode 5 Nov. 2 Episode 6 Nov. 9 Episode 7 Nov. 16 Episode 8 Nov. 23 Episode 9 Nov. 30 Episode 10 Dec. 7 Episode 11 Dec. 14 Episode 12 Dec. 21 Episode 13 Dec. 28

Anime can be prone to delays mid-season so it is possible that some of these dates could change during the season. If that is the case then this article will be updated, so feel free to check back as the season is airing and stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Release?

An exact release time for episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has not yet been released, but they will air in Japan on the dates listed above. Once a release time is revealed this article will be updated.

Like previous seasons of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, fans can expect to see episodes arrive on Hulu and Disney Plus on the day they stream in Japan with a minimal gap between the broadcast and streaming debuts.

If you want to catch up before the new episodes, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War seasons one and two are available to stream on Disney Plus or Hulu depending on your location now.

