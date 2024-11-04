Blue Lock Chapter 283 Release Date & Time Confirmed

No we still haven’t seen the final goal in the match-up between PxG and Bastard Munchen, but we’ve gotta be getting very close, right? Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 283 is set to be released.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 283 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 283 is set to be released on Nov. 10, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The series does typically follow a weekly release schedule, and since we haven’t heard anything about a break or a hiatus, it’s very likely that we’ll see the next chapter drop on Nov. 10. And hey, maybe we’ll actually see the end of the Neo-Egoist League arc in that chapter then, too.

Of course, keep in mind that the release time is just an estimation. The new chapter will made available via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine releasing in Japan, so we might be a few hours off.

To give you a better sense of when the chapter will be available in your region, I’ve included a few timezones down below as well.

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Nov. 10, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Nov. 10, 8 a.m. PT Europe Nov. 10, 5 p.m. CET Australia Nov. 10, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Nov. 10, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 282, we didn’t get much match progression, but Isagi did come to the realization that Kaiser isn’t actually a soccer genius like he thought this entire time. It’s very possible that they’re both simply prodigies who have been learning from geniuses and adapting to them, and the chapter ends with a setup for another epic clash between Isagi and Rin.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date of Blue Lock chapter 283.

