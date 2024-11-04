Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

Blue Lock Chapter 283 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Nov 3, 2024 08:48 pm

No we still haven’t seen the final goal in the match-up between PxG and Bastard Munchen, but we’ve gotta be getting very close, right? Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 283 is set to be released.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 283 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 283 is set to be released on Nov. 10, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The series does typically follow a weekly release schedule, and since we haven’t heard anything about a break or a hiatus, it’s very likely that we’ll see the next chapter drop on Nov. 10. And hey, maybe we’ll actually see the end of the Neo-Egoist League arc in that chapter then, too.

Of course, keep in mind that the release time is just an estimation. The new chapter will made available via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine releasing in Japan, so we might be a few hours off.

To give you a better sense of when the chapter will be available in your region, I’ve included a few timezones down below as well.

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastNov. 10, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastNov. 10, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeNov. 10, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaNov. 10, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanNov. 10, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 282, we didn’t get much match progression, but Isagi did come to the realization that Kaiser isn’t actually a soccer genius like he thought this entire time. It’s very possible that they’re both simply prodigies who have been learning from geniuses and adapting to them, and the chapter ends with a setup for another epic clash between Isagi and Rin.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date of Blue Lock chapter 283.

Post Tag:
Blue Lock
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook