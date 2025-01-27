Blue Lock Chapter 291 Release Date & Time Confirmed

The Neo-Egoist League arc is already the longest running arc in the Blue Lock manga series, and yeah, the final match is still ongoing. We’ve gotta be close by now though, right? Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 291 is set to be released.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 291 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 291 will release on Feb. 3, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

We’ve been having breaks in-between chapters for the past few weeks, but it looks like Blue Lock is finally back to its regular weekly release schedule. That being said, keep in mind that the new chapters are always released via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan, so the release timing won’t necessarily be entirely accurate.

I’ve also included a few different timezones down below to give you a better idea of what time the chapter will be available in your region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Feb. 3, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Feb. 3, 8 a.m. PT Europe Feb. 3, 5 p.m. CET Australia Feb. 3, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Feb. 3, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 291, the battle for the final goal rages on, but it seems we’re still nowhere close to determining just who is going to score in the end. PxG isn’t ready to go down just yet, especially with Charles being such a menace on defense.

