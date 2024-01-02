Once you’ve got the basics down in a survival game, it becomes less about the adventure and more about how grandiose the projects you complete become. But to pull off these feats, you don’t want to worry about running around. So, can you fast travel in LEGO Fortnite?

Can You Fast Travel in LEGO Fortnite?

One of the first things you’ll realize about LEGO Fortnite is that there are several different biomes, and you’ll need to explore each one to find all the necessary materials to upgrade and maintain your village. For example, Flexwood can only be found in the Dry Valley biome, while Frostpine only grows in the Frostlands. Since all the biomes are pretty far apart, you’ll want a quick way to travel between them to avoid wasting time.

Players have come up with some pretty creative modes of transportation, such as cars, planes, railways, and flying houses. However, to avoid having to become an engineer, most players will likely want to make use of a fast travel system. They’ve become commonplace in survival games, but unfortunately, as of writing, LEGO Fortnite does not have one of its own.

Will LEGO Fortnite Get a Fast Travel System?

Currently, Epic Games hasn’t revealed plans to add a fast travel system to LEGO Fortnite, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t hope. The team behind the new mode has been very receptive to feedback, releasing several updates to make Minifigure life easier. And with the mode still being so new, the powers that be are likely still looking for more ways to improve LEGO Fortnite, which could very well include a fast travel system.

