Captain America: Brave New World boasts a big line-up of Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans and newcomers. So, to help you keep track of everyone, we’ve rounded up all the major actors in Captain America: Brave New World, along with the MCU blockbuster’s wider cast list.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Captain America: Brave New World

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America

Anthony Mackie plays Sam Wilson / Captain America in Brave New World. It’s the star’s ninth outing as the former Falcon, following his appearances in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and What If…?. The Juilliard-trained New Orleans native’s CV isn’t limited solely to MCU projects, though. Other high-profile film and TV projects Mackie has featured in include 8 Mile, The Hurt Locker, The Adjustment Bureau, Real Steel, Black Mirror, Altered Carbon, and Twisted Metal. Mackie’s also a fixture of the stage scene, appearing in Broadway and Off-Broadway productions such as Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Up Against the Wind.

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / The Falcon

Danny Ramirez stars as Joaquin Torres / The Falcon in Captain America: Brave New World. He previously portrayed Torres in 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Prior to joining the MCU, Ramirez cut his teeth on smaller productions, getting his start with minor TV roles in the likes of The Affair and Blindspot. Larger parts soon followed, including guest and recurring gigs on shows such as Orange is the New Black, Tales of the Walking Dead, Black Mirror, and The Last of Us. Ramirez also filled out his filmography with supporting parts in several films, including Assassination Nation and Top Gun: Maverick.

Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross / Red Hulk

Hollywood icon Harrison Ford portrays Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross / Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World. He steps into the role following the death of MCU veteran William Hurt in 2022. Joining a big budget franchise isn’t likely to phase Ford, who’s best known for playing Han Solo and Indiana Jones in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones flicks. Other noteworthy big and small screen credits from Ford’s seven decade (and counting!) career include American Graffiti, The Conversation, Apocalypse Now, Blade Runner, Witness, Working Girl, Patriot Games, The Fugitive, Clear and Present Danger, 1923, and Shrinking. One of the most bankable actors of all time, Ford’s film projects have raked in over $5 billion at the domestic box office alone. He’s also enjoyed considerable critical success, and has Oscar, Golden Globe, SAG Award, and BAFTA nominations to his name.

Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley

Carl Lumbly reprises his Falcon and the Winter Soldier role, Isaiah Bradley, in Captain America: Brave New World. It’s just one more credit in a sterling career that spans 46 years and practically every genre – and almost didn’t happen. Lumbly originally had his sights set on being a journalist, however, he got bitten by the acting bug researching a story! A steady stream of assignments followed, with Lumbly’s more notable film and TV gigs including Cagney & Lacey, Escape from Alcatraz, Pacific Heights, The X-Files, The West Wing, Alias, Justice League, Supergirl, Doctor Sleep, This Is Us, and The Fall of the House of Usher. What’s more, Lumbly was the first black superhero on prime-time TV, as the titular character in short-lived 90s Fox series M.A.N.T.I.S.

Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / The Leader

Legendary character actor Tim Blake Nelson plays Samuel Sterns / The Leader in Captain America: Brave New World. This marks Nelson’s first MCU appearance in 17 years, as he originated the Sterns role in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. But Tulsa-born Nelson wasn’t exactly sitting by the phone all this time. He’s worked steadily ever since landing his first acting assignment, in 1989-1991 show The Unnaturals. Highlights from Nelson’s film and TV résumé include O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Minority Report, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Watchmen, and Nightmare Alley. Alongside his acting work, Nelson’s also an occasional director, producer, playwright, and novelist.

Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker / Sidewinder

Giancarlo Esposito stars as Seth Voelker / Sidewinder in Captain America: Brave New World. It’s a natural fit for Esposito, who rose to fame playing villainous characters such as Breaking Bad‘s Gus Fring, The Mandalorian‘s Moff Gideon, and The Boys‘ Stan Edgar. Yet these roles represent a mere fraction of Esposito’s film and TV credits. He’s also appeared in many other high-profile productions, including School Daze, Do the Right Thing, Homicide: Life on the Street, Ali, Once Upon a Time, Dear White People, The Jungle Book, Westworld, and Better Call Saul. And let’s not forget Esposito’s theatre work. Long before breaking into the screen acting business, Esposito was a regular player in Broadway and Off-Broadway shows.

Additional Actors in Captain America: Brave New World

Aside from the performers listed above, Captain America: Brave New World also boasts the talents of the following actors:

Liv Tyler as Betty Ross

Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph

Rosa Salazar as Diamondback

Takehiro Hira as Prime Minister Ozaki

Xosha Roquemore as a Secret Service Agent

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson in an undisclosed role

Captain America: Brave New World fights its way into cinemas on Feb. 14, 2025.

