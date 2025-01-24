Civilization 7: Where to Pre-Order, Release Date, Latest News

It has been nine years since the release of Civilization 6, and now, in just a few weeks, Civilization 7 is about to drop. The seventh series of the 4X turn-based strategy video game developed by Firaxis Games was originally announced at Summer Game Fest 2024.

Fans of the game could start preordering the game back in August, but in case you haven’t yet, we’re here to tell you how you can snag the game for whichever system you use.

With the hype of the new game, some fans took to Reddit to discuss what they are looking forward to with Civilization 7, especially because the gameplay seems to have gotten an upgrade.

“I can’t wait until this new iteration rolls out. Even with all the variation between V and VI, I’ve racked up about 1000 hours on each. About 75 to 80% of my playtime has focused on early- to mid-game play. If they make endgame more enjoyable, I seriously worry for my sleep schedule,” one user gushed.

“I’m so stoked that they implemented the mechanic of urban and rural settlements. Now I can finally create one giant city with all its resources supplied by surrounding towns. One of the worst things about 6 was basically having to spam every single thing in every city (e.g. full campus),” another fan said.

“I think what’s been shown so far is awesome minus some questionable UI decisions,” a third fan wrote.

“7 looks like it will be a better game than other civs, in exchange for being a worse sandbox. Personally, that’s the opposite of the tradeoff I want, but I understand I may be in the minority,” another fan wrote.

When Will Civilization 7 Be Released?

Fans will be able to play Civilization 7 on February 11, 2025, but preorders are available now on Amazon.

