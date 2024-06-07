A header image from the Civilization VI reveal trailer.
Civilization VII Officially Announced for 2025

Summer Game Fest is here. And no, there is no Kingdom Hearts 4. One of the actual things revealed, however, was Civilization VII. It will launch on consoles and PCs in 2025.

Check out the reveal below:

It is a fancy trailer, but I’ll take actual gameplay over fancy CGI any day.

Created by Sid Meier, the Civilization series kicked off in 1991 with the original eponymous name. There have been several different spinoffs and mainline games since then, with the latest release being Civilization VI in 2016.

Civilization VII is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S | X in 2025. There will be a gameplay showcase this August. You can wishlist the game on its official website.

Updating… This article is in the process of being updated.

